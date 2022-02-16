Oil Steadies as Investors Track Crisis in Ukraine, Inventories

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after the biggest one-day loss this year as investors attempted to assess whether the Ukraine crisis was easing after Russia said it had pulled some troops back from the border.

West Texas Intermediate was little changed near $92 a barrel after slumping 3.6% on Tuesday following Moscow’s announcement. President Joe Biden said the U.S. hasn’t verified the claim and cautioned a Russian attack remains possible. Moscow has repeatedly denied it plans to invade its neighbor.

The American Petroleum Institute, meanwhile, said crude holdings at the storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma fell 2.4 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the figures. With key market timespreads pointing to resilient near-term bullishness, official inventory data come later Wednesday.

Crude is still trading near the highest level since 2014 as investors bet global demand is running ahead of supply, draining inventories and forcing traders to pay steep premiums to get their hands on prompt barrels. The rally has lifted product prices including for gasoline. That’s fanning inflation and posing a thorny challenge for leaders including Biden, as well as central bankers.

“Volatility is likely to remain a distinct feature of the oil market,” said Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “While the rhetoric was positive last night, the risks around a conflict in Ukraine are still high.”

The API also reported a smaller draw in nationwide crude stockpiles, as well as slightly lower holdings of gasoline and distillates. If the institute’s estimate for changes at Cushing proves to be accurate, holdings at the key hub would shrink to the least since 2018.

Oil markets remain severely backwardated, a bullish pattern marked by near-term prices trading above those further out. Brent’s prompt spread -- a widely watched figure that tracks the difference between its two nearest contracts -- was $2.27 a barrel in backwardation on Wednesday, the biggest gap since 2019.

The market is still well supported by tightness in supply, according to ANZ’s Hynes. “Any easing in geopolitical tension doesn’t change the bullish outlook for oil prices drastically.”

(An earlier version of this story corrected a reference to the day of the week)

