Oil Steadies as Looming Interest-Rate Hikes Spur Demand Concerns

(Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady near $86 a barrel ahead of a Federal Reserve decision on Wednesday that’s expected to see further monetary tightening.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate futures were little changed after closing 0.7% higher on Tuesday following a choppy session. The Fed and other central banks from Europe to Asia are expected to deliver interest-rate hikes this week as they seek to tame rampant inflation that’s taken a toll on demand.

Crude has lost about a third of its value since early June, erasing all the gains made in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as concerns about a global slowdown weighed on demand. Liquidity has also thinned, leading to volatile price swings, while a stronger dollar has added to headwinds.

The potential for increased supply has weighed on the outlook. The US said it would release an additional 10 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserves ahead of plans by the European Union to ban Russian crude in December.

See also: Russia to Flood Asia With Fuels as Europe Ramps Up Sanctions

Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter, is now available. Sign up here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.