Oil Steadies Near $76 Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting on Supply Policy

Sharon Cho
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied in Asian trading before an OPEC+ meeting that’s expected to see the alliance agree to another output boost next month.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures in New York traded near $76 a barrel after climbing 1.2% Monday. The OPEC+ alliance is set to ratify a 400,000-barrel a day production increase for February when it gathers Tuesday, according to delegates. The group will add more supply despite some concerns about demand following Covid-19 flare-ups across the world including in China, the biggest crude importer.

The supply-demand backdrop is looking better for OPEC+, with the cartel cutting estimates for a surplus expected in the first quarter due to weaker output growth from its rivals. Oil’s market structure has also firmed in a bullish backwardation pattern, even as the omicron variant of the virus turbocharges infection rates across the world.

“There seems little holding back OPEC+ from performing another scheduled increase, especially given that prices have recovered from the early December omicron collapse,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore. “Volatility is expected today ahead of the meeting.”

The OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee, which analyzes the market on behalf of ministers, sees a surplus of 1.4 million barrels a day in the first three months of 2022, about 25% less than it estimated a month ago, according to a report seen by Bloomberg.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Coal Prices Forecast to Surge Again if Indonesia Halts Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Any move by top thermal coal exporter Indonesia to temporarily halt shipments could send global benchmark prices surging again after the fuel notched a record in October.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Puts End in SightProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Everg

  • OPEC+ Set to Boost Supply Again With Oil Market Looking Tighter

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies are poised to revive more halted oil production when they meet on Tuesday after giving a tighter outlook for global markets.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Puts End in SightProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateThe 23-nation

  • OPEC names Kuwait oil executive as secretary general

    Top oil producing countries on Monday picked Kuwaiti oil executive Haitham al-Ghais as the next secretary general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

  • Oil outlook: ‘It’s the non-OPEC supply that is really stunning,’ strategist says

    Citi Global Head of Commodities Strategy Ed Morse joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for commodities in 2022 and how Brent crude oil is rising despite Omicron concerns.

  • The Gang's Still In Ireland

    Dennis and Dee explore their new accommodations in the countryside Frank accompanies Charlie to find the truth about Charlie’s Irish childhood pen pal Mac has an identity crisis and decides to join the seminary.

  • China's Dec factory activity returns to growth, beats forecasts- Caixin PMI

    China's factory activity grew at its fastest pace in six months in December, driven by production hikes and easing price pressures, but a weaker job market and business confidence added uncertainty, a private survey showed on Tuesday. The relative strength in the Caixin PMI tallies with an official survey released on Friday which showed China's factory activity edged up. Factory output increased at the fastest pace in a year, the private survey showed, helped by easing price pressures.

  • U.S. Stocks Start 2022 at Record; Treasuries Fall: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities climbed to a record while Treasuries extended losses as traders braced for the start of a potentially volatile year and three expected rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Puts End in SightProperty Stocks Sink After Demoliti

  • Philippine Peso Drops Past 51 Barrier for First Time Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine peso weakened past 51 per dollar for the first time since April 2020 amid speculation the nation’s trade deficit will widen as domestic demand improves.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Puts End in SightProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergran

  • New York City Natural Gas Price Jumps Fivefold From Thursday

    (Bloomberg) -- A fast-moving winter storm on the East Coast is driving up demand for natural gas, and causing New York City prices to quintuple since Dec. 30. Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Puts End in SightProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateThe spot price

  • Want to be Uncle Sam's Landlord? Earn up to 8.7% yield with these REITs that rent to the US government

    We all pay taxes, so why not get some money back?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    2022 is here and according to the analysts we’re in for a bumpy ride – at least initially. In a recent Bankrate survey, 70% of the top experts polled indicated they believe an S&P 500 correction is in the cards sometime over the next 6 months, with a 10%+ drop anticipated. While various reasons behind the expected pullback were noted, recurring themes included rising interest rates and stocks’ overheated valuations. The decline will bring the bull market’s almost continuous run since the pandemi

  • 4 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid Strong Industry Growth

    Here we discuss four semiconductor stocks - ON Semiconductor (ON), Microchip (MCHP), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and MACOM (MTSI) - that are well-poised to benefit from strong chip demand.

  • Here's an Unstoppable Metaverse Stock That Could Double in 2022

    Metaverse mania is sweeping the land. OK, that might be something of a stretch. But it's definitely true that investors' interest in the metaverse has soared in recent months. You can probably thank Mark Zuckerberg.

  • Want a 90% to 236% Return? Try These Growth Stocks, Says Wall Street

    History suggests the market won't be as strong in 2022 as it was in 2021, but that doesn't mean there won't be big opportunities.

  • Stock picking in 2022? Goldman Sachs says these are the companies that should be on your radar.

    Look for companies that have high growth and high margins, and avoid those with high exposure to wage inflation. That's the playbook for 2022, says Goldman Sachs.

  • These 12 ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been the best income compounders over 5 years

    Faithful investors in companies that have raised payouts rapidly, including Target and McDonald's, have been rewarded with excellent stock performance.

  • Morgan Stanley Says Time Ripe for ‘Bottom Fishing’ Stock Losers

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock investors can “add some more spice” to their choices as a new year begins and the pressure of keeping up with indexes eases, according to Morgan Stanley strategists. Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackThe Next Video Game From BioShock’s Creator

  • Forget Bitcoin: I'm Buying This Under-the-Radar REIT

    This real estate investment trust offers similar benefits to investing in Bitcoin, with less volatility.

  • My Top 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    Are you looking for passive income? Ring in 2022 with blue chip stocks that pay you for holding them.

  • 22 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2022

    Despite the tumult of the continuing pandemic, Wall Street had itself another fine year. According to the company, global digital ad spend should average a 10% annual increase between 2019 and 2024 as people shift their content consumption habits.