Oil Steadies After Rally as Market Counts Down to OPEC+ Meeting

Jake Lloyd-Smith
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after the biggest one-day gain since May as the market looked to OPEC+ to deliver on expectations for a major cut in supply.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate traded above $83 a barrel after rallying by more than 5% on Monday. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia will consider reducing output by more than 1 million barrels a day when they meet on Wednesday, according to delegates.

Oil slumped 25% last quarter as central banks including the Federal Reserve raised rates aggressively to combat runaway inflation. The shift to tighter monetary policy spurred speculation of a sharp slowdown in global growth, hurting demand for commodities that were also hit by a surging dollar.

The OPEC+ gathering in Vienna will be the group’s first in-person meeting since the pandemic forced the group online. In addition, ministers plan to hold a press conference after their session, the first such briefing since last year.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said that a potential cut by the alliance “would occur amid one of the tightest markets in recorded history,” according to an Oct. 3 note entitled “OPEC takes on the Fed”. Still, such a decision could be justified by the recent large decline in crude prices, it said.

A move by OPEC+ to cut output would be a setback for US President Joe Biden, who’s urged the group to add barrels to counter inflation ahead of midterm elections next month. It also suggests efforts to isolate Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine aren’t working as well as the administration would like.

The prospect of less supply from the alliance has helped to widen major market timespreads, indicating an expectation for tighter conditions. WTI’s prompt spread -- the difference between its two nearest contracts -- was 92 cents a barrel in backwardation, up from 35 cents two weeks ago.

Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter, is now available. Sign up here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • No suspension coming for Will Hernandez; could be fined

    Hernandez will still be able to play in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles after getting ejected vs. the Panthers.

  • Credit Suisse Stock Seesaws on Concerns Over Financial Health

    Credit Suisse’s riskiest bonds sank Monday, and its shares hit record lows before recovering, as investors evaluated concerns about the Swiss bank’s financial health. The cost of insuring Credit Suisse debt against default, as measured by credit-default swaps, also continued to climb. The stock fell nearly 1% at 3.94 Swiss francs, paring some losses, after earlier trading as much as 11.6% lower, according to FactSet (Its U.S.-traded shares recently traded up 1.3%.) A $1.55 billion additional tie

  • OPEC+ Set to Discuss 1 Million-Barrel Output Cut as Demand Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresS&P 500 Jumps 3% After Washout as Bond Yields Sink: Markets WrapTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointKim Kardashian to Pay $1.3 Million to SEC for Crypto ToutingOPEC+ will consider cutting oil output by more than 1 million barrels a day, according to delegates, when it meets in person on Wednesday for the first time

  • The Top Tech Stocks to Buy in October

    Tech stocks have taken the brunt of the stock market sell-off in 2022. That's creating an opportunity to buy these two tech stocks at cheap valuations. In this video, I highlight why Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) are the two top tech stocks to buy in October.

  • Oil jumps about $4 as OPEC+ weighs biggest output cut since 2020

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices jumped nearly $4 a barrel on Monday as OPEC+ considered reducing output by more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to buttress prices with what would be its biggest cut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brent crude futures for December delivery rose $3.72 to $88.86 a barrel, a 4.4% gain. Oil prices have declined for four straight months since June, as COVID-19 lockdowns in top energy consumer China hurt demand while rising interest rates and a surging U.S. dollar weighed on global financial markets.

  • Roblox's base rate for success 'is not tremendous': Analyst

    MoffettNathanson Research Analyst Clay Griffin joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Roblox, which is seeing its shares rise after the research firm initiated coverage at Underperform.

  • Factbox-Credit Suisse's scandals - spies, lies and money laundering

    The bank is battling market skepticism about its financial health after a string of scandals, months after it was found guilty by Switzerland's Federal Criminal Court of failing to prevent money laundering in the country's first criminal trial of one of its major banks. Already wobbling under pressure from a declining stock price, the bank in October saw its credit default swaps - which measure the cost of insuring a firm's bond against the risk of default - surge to the highest level in two decades. Later this month, the bank is set to release its blueprint for a structural overhaul, which is expected to shed more light on its plans to scale back the investment bank into a "capital-light, advisory-led" business and strategic options for the Securitized Products unit.

  • Credit Suisse: What’s going on, and why its stock is falling

    Credit Suisse is one of 30 systemically important banks. Its stock was slammed on Monday, as credit-default swaps widened.

  • OPEC+ mulling largest cuts since 2020 crisis, sources say

    LONDON (Reuters) -The OPEC+ group of oil producers is discussing output cuts of more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd), OPEC sources said, and voluntary cuts by individual members could come on top of that, making it their largest cut since 2020. The group is set to meet on Oct. 5 in Vienna -- in person for the first time since March 2020 -- against a backdrop of falling oil prices and months of severe market volatility which prompted top OPEC+ producer, Saudi Arabia, to say the group could cut production. OPEC+, which combines OPEC countries and allies such as Russia, has been gradually raising its output target to unwind the record cuts it made in 2020.

  • Why Oil Stocks ExxonMobil, Phillips 66, and Marathon Oil Were Higher Today

    Oil stocks were gaining broadly today as the stock market jumped to start the fourth quarter, and as the price of oil rose on signs that OPEC+, which includes Russia, may cut its daily production. Crude oil futures rose 5% on the day, and Treasury yields were down sharply in response to the U.K.'s plan to reverse a tax cut and on news that Credit Suisse's financial health could be in doubt. With the 10-year Treasury yield falling 4%, stock prices soared as falling yields tend to be bullish for stock prices, especially as investors have been nervous about rising interest rates.

  • Is Credit Suisse the 2022 Lehman Brothers?

    The Swiss bank's difficulties raise fears of a shockwave comparable to the one that gripped the markets in September 2008.

  • Supreme Court set to hear case on tech companies handling of sensitive content

    Senior columnist RIck Newman outlines the case the Supreme Court is set to hear on how tech companies and social media platform algorithms handle and promote sensitive content.

  • Browns quick hits: 'Need to get to Wednesday' to evaluate Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney

    Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday it was still too early to tell whether or not Myles Garrett or Jadeveon Clowney may return next Sunday.

  • Equities are hard to 'lean in materially' amid elevated volatility: Strategist

    Horizon Investments Head of Portfolio Strategy Zach Hill and Schwab Asset Management CEO and CIO Omar Aguilar join Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on recent market volatility, bond yields, and why investing in equities may be a challenge right now.

  • What White Sox looking for in next manager after Tony La Russa

    We have at least a basic idea of what the White Sox looking for in managerial candidates after Tony La Russa stepped down Monday.

  • Chip companies see demand for semiconductors fall heading into Q4

    Tech reporter Dan Howley checks out how chip stocks fared in the first three quarters of 2022.

  • Steelers QB Kenny Pickett expected to replace Mitch Trubisky in starting lineup

    Do the Steelers have their new starting quarterback?

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Samsung Woos US Chip Buyers With Tech Advances, Texas Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. announced an aggressive five-year plan to lure US chip buyers with more advanced technology, aiming to produce transistors that are just 1.4 nanometers wide by 2027.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukr

  • Florida islanders help each other survive Ian impact

    STORY: Four days after the deadly Hurricane Ian made landfall, residents of this Florida island are relying on each other to get through some tough times. The category 4 storm destroyed St James City on Pine Island, and wiped out the one road that links it to mainland Florida. A power blackout remains, and water is only turned on for two hours a day at a low pressure. “We have a lot of kind-hearted people who pooled together all the resources that they have, you know, from water, from fuel, from meat, you know, from all kinds of supplies. And they've been coming.” Bee San Lim and her husband set up a satellite internet connection for the community to use the day after the storm hit. That’s now become the town’s aid station. It's provided food, water, and supplies to the residents who want to stay in their homes, against government evacuation orders. Many are frustrated at the lack of help from local, state and federal authorities. “There’s just so much we can help each other out you know.” Lim is especially worried about the many elderly folk who stayed put. “There was this couple right there, a couple of elderly. The husband cannot walk and the wife has dementia. When I talked to them, he said they haven't eaten for like two days...We have peanut butter. And I gave it to him and I was going to grab more stuff, you know, and give it to him. But he rode off. I haven't seen him still. I hope that the couple somehow made it off this island. But, but - that's the concern. How many are there out here still that we haven't seen?” As floodwaters recede, rescue teams have been able to push farther into areas that have been cut off from the outside world. But while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Sunday that more than 90 percent of the state’s power was restored, it still faces an enormous disaster recovery effort expected to cost tens of billions of dollars. Meanwhile, the Hurricane Ian death toll is set to continue rising, having climbed past 85 by Sunday evening, with Florida bearing the brunt of the casualties.