Oil Steadies as Slowdown Concerns Offset Surprise Pipeline Halt

Oil steadied as concerns that the US Federal Reserve will keep on raising interest rates to combat inflation balanced out a supply disruption in Europe and optimism over a demand recovery in China.

West Texas Intermediate failed to hold an early gain to trade little changed above above $76 a barrel. Poland’s largest oil company, PKN Orlen SA, has unexpectedly stopped receiving oil via the Druzhba pipeline from Russia, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Obajtek said in a tweet on Saturday.

While there are increasing signs that energy demand in China will pick up after Beijing ditched Covid Zero and the nation’s central bank pledged to support growth, concerns remain that the Fed’s fight against still-elevated inflation will spur a slowdown in the US, hurting energy consumption. Data on Friday pointed to accelerating price pressures, reinforcing the case for more tightening.

Crude has traded within a relatively tight $10 range so far this year as investors weigh the conflicting forces, as well as the outlook for supplies from Russia as the war in Ukraine enters its second year. The market’s prospects will come into focus over the coming days as traders congregate in London for International Energy Week, one of the oil industry’s marquee events.

“The series of upside surprises in US inflation thus far has called for another round of hawkish recalibration in rate hike expectations,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist for IG Asia Pte in Singapore. Still, any better-than-expected recovery in China’s economy could support the outlook for demand, he said.

While the European Union has banned shipments of Russian crude and petroleum products by sea, some pipeline flows have remained. Poland has repeatedly said it plans to end Russian oil imports entirely, and Orlen said consumers won’t be impacted by the halt, for which it said it had prepared.

With sanctions on Russia tightening, Europe imported large amounts of diesel in February by boosting shipments from Asia and the Middle East. The curbs on Russia haven’t really “bitten that hard” because China, India and Turkey haven’t joined in, former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said.

