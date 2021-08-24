Oil Extends Gain After Rally With Investors Looking Past Delta

Elizabeth Low
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains after jumping more than 5% amid a broader marker rally, despite the Covid-19 resurgence clouding the economic outlook.

Futures in New York rose above $66 a barrel after surging for the first time in eight sessions on Monday, snapping the worst losing streak since October 2019. While China has rapidly brought local coronavirus cases down to zero following its latest outbreak, the fast-spreading delta variant continues to sweep through other regions, prompting renewed restrictions on mobility.

See also: Singapore’s Offshore Oil Glut Swells With Iran, Venezuela Supply

The Covid-19 resurgence has interrupted oil’s rally and may prompt OPEC+ to reassess its plan to return additional barrels to the market each month until all of its halted output halted is revived. The group is scheduled to next meet on Sept. 1. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., however, reiterated that the impact to demand from delta would be transient and that prices should push higher.

The market will also be looking toward the Jackson Hole symposium from Thursday -- being held virtually -- which may offer insights into how the Federal Reserve plans to scale back stimulus.

“The market is taking some comfort in the fact that it appears as though China has brought the latest Covid-19 outbreak under control,” said Singapore-based Warren Patterson, the head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV. “This should help to ease worries over demand.”

The futures curve has weakened amid the flare-up. The prompt timespread for Brent was 44 cents in backwardation -- a bullish structure where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones. That compares with 92 cents at the end of July.

See also: Chevron, Hess Mandate Covid Vaccines for U.S. Gulf Platforms

Chinese airlines plan to operate the fewest flights in August since February, according to data from Cirium, following the latest virus outbreak. In Malaysia, infections are rising and threatening to aggravate shortages of semiconductors and other components that have hammered automakers for months.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil jumps 5% after 7 days of losses, boosted by weaker dollar

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than 5% on Monday, as a weaker dollar and strong global equities markets boosted crude futures after seven sessions of declines. Brent crude climbed $3.57, or 5.5%, to end the session at $68.75 a barrel after touching its lowest since May 21 at $64.60 during the session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for October delivery rose $3.50, or 5.6%, to settle at $65.64.

  • Oil rises as full U.S. clearance for COVID-19 vaccine stokes fuel demand hopes

    Oil prices rose on Tuesday after the U.S. drug regulator granted full approval to the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine, stoking investor hopes that higher fuel demand will follow a potential step up in U.S. coronavirus vaccination rates. Brent crude oil futures gained 66 cents, or 0.9%, to $69.41 a barrel by 0201 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures increased by 60 cents, or 0.9%, to $66.24 a barrel. Both benchmarks jumped more than 5% on Monday, helped by a weaker U.S. dollar, after marking their biggest week of losses in more than nine months last week.

  • Merger Mania Is Over: Oil Deals To See Quietest Year In Decades

    Big Oil’s merger mania appears to be slowing as industry heavyweights opt to cut costs and rein in the mind-blowing spending sprees of yesteryear

  • Oil prices score biggest daily gain since March on ‘fire sale’ buying spree

    Oil futures rise on Monday, scoring their biggest daily gain since March after ending last week at their lowest price in three months.

  • GM’s Chevy Bolt Battery Fires Open $1 Billion Rift With LG

    (Bloomberg) -- In June 2017, months after General Motors Co. beat Tesla Inc. to market with an affordable, long-range electric vehicle, it took out full-page newspaper ads touting how long its Chevrolet Bolt could travel between charges. The tagline: “Begin a long-distance relationship, now.”Four years later, the long-distance relationship between GM and its battery partner, LG Energy Solution, is being tested like never before. At issue: who will pick up a roughly $1 billion tab.GM last week re

  • Here's Why Cardano Is Up Big Today

    Cardano's (CRYPTO: ADA) Ada token is showing strong momentum and making impressive gains in today's trading. The cryptocurrency was up roughly 13.4% as of 1:30 p.m. EDT, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Leading cryptocurrencies have seen some volatile swings across 2021's trading, but many top tokens have recently been enjoying strong bullish momentum.

  • Intel inks deal with Department of Defense to support domestic chip-building ecosystem

    Intel has signed a deal with the Department of Defense to support a domestic commercial chip-building ecosystem. The chipmaker will lead the first phase of a program called Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes - Commercial (RAMP-C), which aims to bolster the domestic semiconductor supply chain. The chipmaker's recently launched division, Intel Foundry Services, will lead the program.

  • Ships Resume Berthing at Halted Port Terminal in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Ships have resumed berthing operations at a halted container terminal in Ningbo, China, adding to optimism that full activity at one of the world’s busiest ports will be restored shortly after a two-week shutdown to quarantine dockworkers. At least five container ships have left the Meishan terminal at Ningbo in the past few days after berthing there, according to shipping data compiled by Bloomberg. While an official from the Ningbo-Zhoushan port said the terminal was still close

  • U.S. report finds multiple problems with Keystone pipeline

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. government watchdog found multiple problems with the construction, manufacture and design of the Keystone pipeline, validating President Joe Biden's decision to revoke the permit for a Keystone XL extension, leaders of several House Democratic committees said on Monday. The lawmakers requested the Government Accountability Office report in November 2019 after more than 11,000 barrels of oil leaked from the pipeline system in two releases in less than two years. "GAO found that preventable construction issues contributed to the current Keystone pipeline’s spills more frequently than the industry-wide trends," they said in a statement.

  • Toyota Finally Slashes North American Production

    The car chip shortage is getting worse, and nobody seems to be safe now…

  • ‘Distressed’ Crude From Venezuela, Iran Stacks Up Off Singapore

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil stored in ships has been piling up off key Asian ports as a crackdown in China on private crude oil processors has blunted purchases and disrupted flows, including some U.S.-sanctioned barrels from Iran.Vessels off Singapore, Malaysia and China had about 62 million barrels last week after hitting a near three-month high earlier this month, according to intelligence firm Kpler. Venezuelan oil and Iran’s heavier grade -- commonly imported as bitumen mixture -- are among the vari

  • India antitrust body fines Maruti Suzuki $27 million over dealer discount policy

    India's antitrust regulator has fined Maruti Suzuki, the country's biggest carmaker, 2 billion rupees ($27 million) for anti-competitive practices related to how it forced dealers to discount cars, the watchdog said in an order on Monday. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in 2019 started looking into allegations that Maruti forces its dealers to limit the discounts they offer, effectively stifling competition among them and harming consumers who could have benefited from lower prices if dealers operated freely. In an order, issued after an investigation that began in July 2019, the CCI asked Maruti to "cease and desist" from indulging in such practices and asked the company to deposit the fine within 60 days.

  • Israel's COVID booster shots 'are working'

    Israel is giving some members of its population a third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, and it seems to be working.Health Ministry data has shown that the booster shot has significantly improved protection from infection and serious illness among people aged 60 and older in the country.That's compared to those who have had just two doses of the vaccine.Authorities say that among the over 60s, protection against infection provided from 10 days after a third dose was four times higher than after two doses. It also offers five to six times greater protection after 10 days against serious illness and hospitalization for those in that age group.The findings were made available online on Sunday, though the full details of the study were not released.They were on par with separate statistics unveiled last week by Israel's Maccabi healthcare provider, which has been administering booster shots to try to curb the highly contagious Delta variant.Over 60s are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. They were the first group to be inoculated when the vaccine drive began in late December.Most vaccinated people who fell severely ill in Israel were over 60 and had underlying health conditions.Israel started giving over 60s third jabs at the end of July. But last week, it dropped the age of eligibility for a booster to 40, and included pregnant women, teachers and health care workers below that age. Third doses are given only to those who received their second shot at least five months ago.Around 1.5 million people out of the country's 9.3 million population have taken a third jab as of Monday.

  • Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine receives full FDA approval

    The Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, a move that officials hope will help boost vaccination rates and enable more companies, schools and other organizations to require the vaccine. CBS News reporter Alex Tin joins CBSN with more on the decision and the impact it's expected to have.

  • U.S. Natural Gas: Weekly Analysis of the EIA Inventory Data

    Lower-than-normal stockpile levels and robust LNG consumption are likely to spur natural gas prices. The upward trend should aid gas-weighted producers like COG and RRC.

  • U.S. energy firms launching employee COVID-19 vaccination mandates

    (Reuters) -U.S. energy companies are moving to require that employees receive COVID-19 vaccinations as infection rates rise across the United States and health surveys show that energy workers remain among those most reluctant to get inoculations. Calls to require vaccinations for employees working at close quarters in oilfield and refinery operations came as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer-BioNTech shot. The second-largest U.S. oil producer, Chevron Corp, and refiner Valero Energy Corp will require jabs for certain field workers or new workers, while leading Permian producer Pioneer Natural Resources is requiring newly hired employees to be fully vaccinated before their first day of work, according to a job posting.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Money Managers Cut Long Positions as Bearish Outlook Deepens

    The spread between Brent and WTI is tightening which indicates near-term supply will not be as tight as the market had expected.

  • Pentagon: Mandatory vaccinations after FDA approval

    Pentagon to issue guidance to make vaccine mandatory for military now that Pfizer is approved by Food and Drug Administration. (Aug. 23)

  • Chevron, Hess Mandate Covid Vaccines for U.S. Gulf Platforms

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. and Hess Corp. stepped up the oil industry’s attempts to protect workers from Covid-19 by requiring vaccines for employees who work on platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. Chevron’s mandate applies to some onshore support personnel as well as those working offshore, the company said in a statement. Hess is requiring its employees who work in the Gulf to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1. The new rules come as Covid-19 cases surge in the southern U.S., especially in Texas and

  • US Oil & Gas Rig Tally Rises for 3 Straight Weeks: Here's Why

    Baker Hughes' (BKR) data shows that the tally for oil drilling rigs in the Permian basin has increased for two straight weeks.