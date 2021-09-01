Oil Steadies as Traders Count Down Final Hours to OPEC+ Meeting

Jake Lloyd-Smith
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied as September opened, with traders counting down the hours until an OPEC+ meeting that should result in a further rise in output.

West Texas Intermediate was little changed after losing more than 7% in August, the biggest monthly decline this year. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia are expected to ratify a plan to add 400,000 barrels a day in October, wagering that the market can absorb the extra flows as demand recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Traders were also assessing figures that pointed to a rise in crude inventories in Cushing, Oklahoma. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported holdings at the key hub expanded by more than 2 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the figures. Gasoline stockpiles also rose, although there was a draw in nationwide crude oil inventories.

After rallying in the first half, crude’s surge stalled over the past two months amid concern about the spread of the delta variant and a rebound in the U.S. dollar. OPEC+ has been gradually restoring the supply it took offline last year as the pandemic broke out, crushing consumption. The alliance projects that global inventories will continue to drop this year even as it loosens the taps.

In the U.S., the restoration of supplies and refining continues in the Gulf of Mexico and Louisiana after the severe buffeting delivered by Hurricane Ida at the weekend. Port Fourchon, America’s biggest base supporting the region’s offshore industry, appears to have largely withstood the storm.

Brent’s prompt timespread was 62 cents a barrel in backwardation. While that’s a bullish pattern -- with near-dated prices trading above those further out -- it is down from 97 cents a week ago.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Ends August With Largest Monthly Loss This Year Before OPEC+

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil in New York posted the biggest monthly loss since October as investors weighed the prospect of additional OPEC+ production and the restoration of crude output in the U.S. after Hurricane Ida.West Texas Intermediate ended 1.1% lower on Tuesday and declined 7.5% this month. Gulf of Mexico crude producers are expected to resume service gradually after Ida crashed ashore in Louisiana over the weekend. Refineries are expected to return to operations more slowly, with some seeking t

  • OPEC+ sees tighter oil market until May 2022

    DUBAI/LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC+ expects the oil market to be in deficit at least until the end of 2021 and stocks to stay relatively low until May 2022, OPEC+ sources said on Tuesday, a day ahead of a policy meeting amid U.S. pressure to raise production. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, meet on Wednesday at 1500 GMT to set policy. Sources told Reuters the meeting is likely to roll over existing policies despite pressure from the United States to pump more oil.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Stabilizing at 50 Day EMA

    The crude oil markets have been a bit choppy during the trading session on Tuesday, but at this juncture I think that the market is trying to figure out whether or not it can find enough momentum to break out or if it was just the most recent bounce in a downtrend.

  • Gold Technical Analysis – How Do Professionals Trade Gold?

    Professional investors will track the direction of Treasury yields and the value of the US dollar, which are the driving forces behind the value of gold.

  • U.S. Gulf Onshore Oil Base Sees Weeks for Recovery After Ida

    (Bloomberg) -- Port Fourchon, America’s biggest base supporting the U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore oil industry, appears to have largely withstood a powerful punch left by Hurricane Ida after the Category 4 storm tore through the Louisiana community. “While damaged, we are hopeful in the fact that a lot of key infrastructure remains and looks to have stood up well to the onslaught of this historic hurricane,” Thad Angelloz, a spokesman for the Greater Lafourche Port Commission, said Tuesday in an

  • Asia’s Jet Fuel Recovery Gets Grounded Again by Delta Flare-Ups

    (Bloomberg) -- Jet-fuel demand in Asia suffered a blow last month as the delta coronavirus variant flared, prompting airlines to cut back on services and forcing local refiners to ship more of the unwanted fuel to the U.S. and Europe.Airlines across 23 Asia-Pacific nations offered 22.2 million seats in the final week of August, according to aviation-intelligence firm OAG. That’s about half the number at the end of January 2020 --- before widespread lockdowns savaged air travel -- and the lowest

  • Sneaker Brand Allbirds’ IPO Filing Shows Sales Jump, Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Allbirds Inc. is moving ahead with an initial public offering as it expands beyond the wool trainers that have become the unofficial footwear of Silicon Valley.The direct-to-consumer shoe brand listed the size of the offering as $100 million, a placeholder that will change when terms of the share sale are set. The company was seeking to be valued at $2 billion or more in a listing, Bloomberg News reported in June.In its filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissi

  • VW asks Supreme Court to reverse Ohio diesel emissions ruling

    Volkswagen AG on Tuesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse an Ohio court ruling that cleared the way for the state to move forward with a lawsuit over its diesel emissions scandal and manipulation of emissions-control systems. The German automaker previously asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review an appeals court ruling that said two counties could seek diesel-related financial penalties that could total billions of dollars. In June, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled 6-1 that the federal Clean Air Act did not pre-empt state law-based claims that Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is pursuing, or prohibit state oversight after a vehicle or engine is sold, as VW contends.

  • The One And Only Way To Avoid A Climate Crisis

    As the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events increases, it is clear that the world needs to reduce its emissions, and it is also clear that there is only one way to do that

  • The Taliban Are About to Preside Over Economic Collapse

    With international reserves frozen and development aid suspended, Afghanistan's banking system is perilously low on cash, writes Abdul Qadeer Fitrat.

  • China Threatens to Ban E-Commerce Companies That Flout IP Laws

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to tighten oversight of e-commerce companies like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Pinduoduo Inc., including by holding them accountable for intellectual property violations.E-commerce platforms will be restricted from online business operations or even have their licenses revoked if they fail to deal with serious violations of IP rights by vendors on their platforms, according to a draft revision of the country’s e-commerce law posted by the State Administration for Mar

  • Analysis: Joe Biden seeks to dodge blame for Afghanistan, but America won't forget

    Joe Biden will appear before the American public on Tuesday in an attempt to save his political skin.

  • China’s Economy Takes Hit from Delta Virus as Services Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.China’s economy took a knock from the delta virus outbreak in August, adding to signs of a slowdown in growth in the second half of the year and fueling speculation of more central bank support.The official purchasing managers surveys showed the services industry contracted for the first time since February 2020 as consumers cut back on spending and travel amid new virus curbs. The manu

  • Increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations sparking new procedures, concern from Colorado health systems

    An increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across Colorado is prompting new concern and procedures from hospital systems statewide.

  • China’s Services Sector Plummeted in August to Lowest Level Since Early in Pandemic

    The weakening in China’s services and manufacturing for August represents more gloom for China’s faltering economic recovery.

  • China’s environmental goals are driving aluminum prices to a 10-year high

    Aluminum prices have jumped to the highest in 10 years, driven skyward in part by a crackdown on energy usage in China. It’s been a different story for companies like Reynolds Consumer Products—the kitchen-wrap maker’s CFO recently told analysts that it’s facing hundreds of millions of dollars in increased costs from higher prices for resin and aluminum. Heineken’s CFO says commodity costs including aluminum have shot up “very, very materially in the last couple of months.”

  • China Game Stocks in U.S. Fall on Beijing’s Latest Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese gaming stocks listed in the U.S. came under pressure once again on Monday after regulators in Beijing cut back the amount of time children can play online each week to just three hours.American depositary receipts of gaming giant NetEase Inc. plunged as much as 8.8%, while Tencent Holdings Ltd. -- which gets about a third of its revenue from video games -- dropped 1.1% on the day. Other gaming-related stocks also closed lower with Bilibili Inc. losing 1.6% and Huya Inc. fa

  • 4 Stocks Shining as Bargains

    These companies are drawing the attention of investors

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to Grind Higher

    The S&P 500 has gone back and forth over the last couple of sessions, with more of an upward tilt than anything else.

  • Nearly 95% of Gulf Coast oil and gas production offline as Hurricane Ida buffets Louisiana

    Natural-gas futures were on the rise, extending a climb to a three-year high, and crude-oil prices were mixed in electronic trading late Sunday as Hurricane Ida, which was downgraded to a Category 3 storm, delivered sustained winds of 150 mph to Louisiana and knocked out power in New Orleans.