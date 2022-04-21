Oil Steadies as Traders Weigh Risks to Supply, China’s Demand

Jake Lloyd-Smith
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady as traders assessed a series of challenges to supply against the lingering threat to demand from lockdowns in China.

West Texas Intermediate was near $102 a barrel in early Asian trading after alternating between daily gains and losses this week. China’s authorities are struggling to eradicate a fresh wave of Covid-19 in key cities and strict curbs have eroded mobility, including for the nation’s fleet of trucks.

With the war in Ukraine nearing the end of its second month, European Union members are edging toward cutting dependence on Russian crude. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the country plans to stop imports by the end of the year, Reuters reported. At the same time, Russian output has fallen, and protests in Libya have crimped production, tightening the market.

Oil has rallied by more than a third this year, hitting the highest since 2008 after Russia’s invasion of its smaller neighbor sent shockwaves through the global energy market. The conflict has boosted inflation and spurred a rerouting of crude flows. The U.S. and U.K. have moved to ban Russian oil, and there’s rising pressure on the EU to follow suit. Washington and its allies also announced the release of substantial holdings from strategic reserves.

While oil markets remain in a bullish backwardated pattern, with near-term prices above longer-dated ones, differentials have swung wildly. Brent’s prompt spread, the difference between its two nearest contracts was 49 cents a barrel on Thursday. It was $1.22 on Monday and $3.70 a month ago.

U.S. commercial stockpiles dropped by around 8 million barrels last week, according to Energy Information Administration data. That was the biggest drawdown in holdings since January 2021.

