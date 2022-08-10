Oil Eases as Traders Weigh Possible Pipeline Restart, Stockpiles

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil edged lower as traders waited to see whether a key crude pipeline from Russia to Europe would resume flows, and assessed industry estimates that pointed to an increase in US inventories last week.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate fell toward $90 after a volatile session on Tuesday, when Russia’s Transneft PJSC said Ukraine halted flows through the southern section of the Druzhba pipeline toward Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia on Aug. 4 as sanctions blocked payment of Moscow’s transit fee. Czech pipeline operator Mero CR said it expected services to be restored within days.

Estimates from the industry-funded American Petroleum Institute showed a 2.2 million barrel increase in US crude stockpiles last week, including a build at the key storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, according to people familiar with the data. Official figures will follow later on Wednesday.

Crude hit a six-month low last week on signs that demand was weakening, especially for US gasoline, just as investors fretted that a global slowdown is looming. Still, plenty of bullish risks for crude remain as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drags on and sanctions against Moscow pile up. Separately, producer group OPEC+ has warned its spare capacity has sunk to extremely low levels.

“We think oil’s recession-triggered downturn may have ended,” said Zhou Mi, an analyst at the Chaos Research Institute in Shanghai, citing prospects for limited additional supply. For now, the Druzhba halt seems to be an issue on the Ukrainian side, not Russia’s, so the impact is limited, he added.

The interruption to oil flows along part of the Druzhba network -- even if resolved in the coming days -- will add to energy concerns in Europe as the continent heads toward what could be an especially challenging winter. Russia has already clamped down on gas deliveries to the region, raising the specter of shortages and recession, and the European Union aims to halt imports of seaborne crude and fuels as it tightens sanctions against Moscow.

While oil markets remain in backwardation, a bullish pattern, key differentials have narrowed sharply, signaling an easing of tightness. Brent’s prompt spread -- the widely watched gap between its two nearest contracts -- was $1.41 a barrel in backwardation, down from more than $3 a month ago.

Crude has declined in recent months as central banks including the Federal Reserve tighten monetary policy to quell the pace of price gains. A report later Wednesday is expected to show headline US consumer inflation stayed elevated in July, while the core reading quickened. In Asia, a release showed China’s consumer inflation surged last month to the highest level in two years.

Oil investors are in line for a dual update on the global market outlook on Thursday. Both the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, the producers’ group, and the International Energy Agency, which represents key industrialized consumers, are set to issue their monthly snapshots.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • CBS News: Mar-A-Lago search connected to missing White House records

    FBI agents were at the home of former President Donald Trump on Monday. According to CBS News sources, they were there in connection with records missing from the White House.

  • SoftBank Buyout Talk Resurfaces After Record Loss Piques Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Talk that SoftBank Group Corp. would be better off as a private company has re-surfaced after the Japanese investment powerhouse posted a record $23 billion loss.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineHome Inventory Soars at Record Rate With US Buyers P

  • U.S. stocks finish lower for 4th straight day as investors await July inflation report

    Anxieties about looming inflation data and a selloff in semiconductor stocks weighed on the main U.S. benchmarks Tuesday.

  • Biden Signs Chip Manufacturing and Scientific Research Bill Into Law

    Calling it a “once-in-a-generation investment in America itself,” President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a $280 billion legislative package into law that aims to boost semiconductor manufacturing and scientific research in the U.S. Intended to make the U.S. more competitive with China in key technologies, the legislation includes roughly $52 billion for computer chip manufacturers to spur domestic production. About $39 billion will be used to directly subsidize the construction and expansion of U

  • Why getting a good night's sleep is essential to heart health

    When it comes to heart health, we all know things like exercise, diet, and weight can make a huge difference. But did you know sleep also has an impact on your heart? We talked to Denver cardiologist Dr. Eric Hemminger about how to take control of your heart health.

  • What we eat matters. Researchers are still searching for the 'best' diet.

    Research shows ultra-processed foods can lead to weight gain. What to eat instead?

  • Oil settles lower as halted Russian pipeline flows appear temporary, demand fears rise

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices settled slightly lower on Tuesday after a see-saw session as worries that a slowing economy could cut demand vied with news that some oil exports had been suspended on the Russia-to-Europe Druzhba pipeline that transits Ukraine. Ukraine halted oil flows on the Druzhba oil pipeline to parts of central Europe because Western sanctions had prevented a payment from Moscow for transit fees from going through. Flows along the southern route of the Druzhba pipeline have been affected while the northern route serving Poland and Germany was uninterrupted.

  • Carlyle Partner and Investor-Relations Head Urquhart to Join Coatue

    (Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc.’s global head of investor relations Nathan Urquhart is leaving the firm to become president at Coatue Management, according to a letter to investors seen by Bloomberg News.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineHome Inventory Soars at

  • China's factory inflation hits 17-month low as pressures ease

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory-gate inflation eased to a 17-month low in July, defying global cost pressures as slower domestic construction weighed on raw material demand, although consumer prices picked up pace, driven mostly by tight pork supplies. The producer price index (PPI) rose 4.2% year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Wednesday, after a 6.1% uptick in June and missing analyst forecasts for a 4.8% increase. China's producer price growth has slowed from a 26-year high hit in October last year, giving policymakers some leeway to stimulate the flagging economy even as central banks elsewhere scramble to hose down rampant inflation with aggressive interest rate hikes.

  • Tax Bill May Crush US ‘Mom and Pop’ Oil Drillers, Pioneer CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The proposed new minimum tax on corporations and fees for methane emissions, both of which are in a sweeping bill passed by the US Senate this week, could make life impossible for many small US oil and gas producers, according to one of the country’s biggest independent producers.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy

  • Elon Musk offloads nearly $7 billion in Tesla stock

    Elon Musk sold almost $7 billion in Tesla Inc. stock in recent days, according to filings Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Elon Musk sells nearly $7 billion in Tesla shares

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk is at it again selling shares of his electric vehicle company, per regulatory filings. This is the first time Musk has sold shares in Tesla since April, when he disposed of 9.6 million shares, worth about $8.5 billion. Musk, usually an avid tweeter, has been mum on social media as to why he's shedding his stake in the company yet again.

  • U.S. oil refiners, pipeline companies expect strong demand for rest of 2022

    U.S. oil refiners and pipeline operators expect energy consumption to be strong for the second half of 2022, even though analysts and industry watchers have worried that demand could falter if the global economy enters a recession or high fuel prices deter travelers. The company outlooks suggest a stronger view than recent data showing weakness in U.S. fuel demand, particularly in gasoline, where consumption recently hit its lowest level since February even though this is the middle of the peak summer driving season. U.S. gasoline product supplied over the past four weeks recently fell below 2020's level for the same time of year, when the United States was in the depths of the pandemic.

  • Ukraine says it hit Russian troop bases, key bridges in overnight strikes

    Ukraine conducted long-range strikes on Russian troop bases and two key bridges across the Dnipro river overnight, Ukrainian officials said on Monday. The strikes hit the only two crossings Russia has to the pocket of southern Ukrainian territory it has occupied on the western bank of the vast Dnipro river, said Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine's southern military command. Ukrainian HIMARS strikes also hit multiple military bases in Ukraine's Russian-occupied southern city of Melitopol in the early hours, killing troops and destroying hardware, the exiled mayor said.

  • An Iran Nuclear Deal Could Send Oil Prices Tumbling Towards $80

    While the disruption of Russian crude to Europe added upward pressure to oil prices, rumors of a new Iran nuclear deal could soon send prices falling

  • Google Search Outage Affects Tens of Thousands of Users

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google search and website temporarily stopped working for some users, setting off confusion and a torrent of memes about what to do without the world’s most popular online engine.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineHome Inventory Soar

  • Pentagon announces $1 billion in new U.S. military aid to Ukraine

    The U.S. has provided more than $9 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia's invasion.

  • Putin allows Russian banks under sanctions to halt some FX operations

    Russian banks that have their foreign currency funds frozen due to western sanctions can suspend operations in such currencies with their corporate clients, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Monday. Russian authorities have stepped up the process of reducing the use of currencies of countries designated as "unfriendly" countries since Western countries imposed extensive sanctions after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Special election to be held for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski's seat

    The Indiana congresswoman was killed in a car crash Aug. 3, leaving her seat vacant.

  • Robot Arms Are Replacing Shelf Stockers in Japan’s Stores

    (Bloomberg) -- Telexistence Inc. and FamilyMart Co. are rolling out a fleet of AI-driven robots to restock shelves in 300 convenience stores across Japan.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineHome Inventory Soars at Record Rate With US Buyers Pulling BackThe robot ar