Oil Pushes Higher as Russia Escalates Energy Crisis With Gas Cut

Ben Sharples
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains after Russia said it would cut natural gas supply to Poland and Bulgaria, escalating tensions as Europe looks at restricting crude imports from the country.

West Texas Intermediate futures climbed above $102 a barrel after rising 3.2% on Tuesday. Russia will halt natural gas flows to the European Union nations on Wednesday, making good on a threat to cut supply to countries that refuse President Vladimir Putin’s new demand to pay for the fuel in rubles.

The market has been gripped by a tumultuous period of trading since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February. The U.S. and U.K. have pledged to ban oil imports from the OPEC+ producer, but the EU has struggled for consensus on similar measures. The war continues, despite efforts for a cease-fire.

Russia demanded payments in rubles after Moscow was hit by a raft of financial sanctions due to its war in Ukraine. The EU rejected the move in principle but now payment deadlines are starting to fall due, and the focus now turns to other European capitals, particularly Berlin, which is heavily dependent on Russian gas. There was no immediate reaction from Germany.

Separately, Germany’s Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday that the nation had already cut its reliance on Russian oil enough to make a full embargo “manageable.” Crude from the country now makes up only 12% of imports, from 35% before the invasion, he said in Warsaw.

Brent remains narrowly in backwardation after nearing a bearish contango structure on Tuesday. The global benchmark’s prompt timespread was 37 cents in backwardation -- a bullish pattern -- compared with as high as $4.64 in early March just after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

China, meanwhile, is sticking with its Covid Zero strategy and virus testing most of Beijing as an unprecedented lockdown looms, adding another source of volatility to the market. Prolonged restrictions in the financial hub of Shanghai have already hobbled parts of the economy and crimped fuel demand.

Separately, the American Petroleum Institute reported U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 4.78 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the figures. Official government data is scheduled later Wednesday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

