Oil Steadies After Two-Day Rally Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

Yongchang Chin
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil edged lower ahead of a decision on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve after rallying 6% over the previous two sessions.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate futures slipped toward $75 a barrel in early Asian trading. US consumer prices posted the smallest monthly gain in more than a year on Tuesday, indicating the worst of inflation has likely passed and sparking hopes the Fed will ease the pace of its interest rate rises.

Crude is still on track for its first back-to-back quarterly decline since 2019 on concerns about the global economy. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its oil price forecasts for early next year due to a weak outlook, while OPEC reduced estimates for the amount of crude it will need to pump in the coming months.

The International Energy Agency will provide a snapshot on the oil market later Wednesday with the release of its monthly report.

TC Energy Corp. is targeting a partial restart of a segment of the Keystone oil pipeline on Wednesday and full resumption on Dec. 20, according to people familiar with the matter. Bad weather has hampered restart efforts.

The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported US commercial crude inventories rose by 7.82 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the figures. Stockpiles at the key oil storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, as well as supplies of gasoline and distillates also gained.

Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter, is now available. Sign up here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Hong Kong Is Pushing for Its Own Central Bank Digital Currency

    As a global financial hub, Hong Kong has a vested interest in shaping the development of CBDCs and especially the systems in which they will transact across borders. But the U.S. should be concerned by its lack of full independence from mainland China.

  • Oil prices slip on surprise build in U.S. crude stocks

    Oil prices fell in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed a big build in U.S. crude inventories, rather than the decline forecast by analysts, reinforcing fears about weakening demand even as supply tightens. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $75.09 at 0128 GMT, paring a 3% gain from the previous session. U.S. crude inventories rose by about 7.8 million barrels in the week to Dec. 9, according to market sources citing data from the American Petroleum Institute, while analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 3.6 million barrel drop in stocks.

  • ‘Santa is coming after all’: Investors celebrate a cooler-than-expected inflation report

    Experts say inflation has peaked and that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes may end soon. Should investors jump into stocks? Or is it a trap?

  • Czech policymaker Dedek says steady rates needed as inflation peaks

    The Czech National Bank can hold off on interest rate rises as inflation is peaking, although any loosening of monetary policy is still way off, one of its policymakers Oldrich Dedek said on Tuesday. The central bank launched one of Europe's sharpest rate hiking cycles last year, but Dedek was in a minority in support of steady rates during, arguing that inflation was driven by supply-side effects beyond the reach of monetary policy. Since a summer board revamp at the Czech central bank, Dedek's view on rate stability has become the majority one.

  • Flood of Russian Crude Heads to Asia After EU Ban Kicks In

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has all but ceased to be a supplier of crude oil to Europe.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluA European Union ban on imports of Russian crude by sea came into f

  • Taco Bell Chief Says Gen Z Wants Chicken, Not Beef

    (Bloomberg) -- Taco Bell’s Gen Z diners increasingly want to eat chicken instead of beef.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop FurtherThe Yum! Brands Inc. chain said this creates an opportunity for Taco Bell

  • Japan’s Biggest Firms Take Different Views on Economic Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s biggest firms are taking different views on the state of the economy as clouds gather over global growth while opened borders and relaxed restrictions offer renewed opportunities at home.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Be

  • Oil Rises as Inflation Data Brightens Outlook for Softer Landing

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied for a second day after US inflation rose less than expected and bad weather delayed initial efforts to restart a key oil pipeline. Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop FurtherWest

  • Air New Zealand to develop zero-emission demonstrator planes with partners

    The airline said it will work with Eviation, Beta, VoltAero and Cranfield Aerospace and sign a statement of intent to order, aiming to acquire three aircraft initially, with further options for 20, from one or more partners. Air NZ also joined hands with refueling infrastructure company Hiringa Energy to further understand the infrastructure needed to fly a green-hydrogen aircraft.

  • US Plays Down Idea of CPI Leak Following Pre-Report Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- US government officials said they weren’t aware of any early leaks of closely watched inflation data Tuesday, following a surge of Treasuries buying that took place seconds before the report was released.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has

  • Winter weather and heavy rain headed to Virginia

    Thursday will be rainy and cool. Rainfall will total over 1/2 inch, with the potential for totals exceeding one inch.

  • Legion Wants DigitalBridge to Sell If Turnaround Falls Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Legion Partners Asset Management has built a position in DigitalBridge Group Inc. and believes the digital infrastructure company should consider a sale if current efforts fail to deliver value to shareholders. Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Roo

  • Russia's logistic logjam worsens in winter, curbs coal exports to China

    Infrastructure bottlenecks in Russia worsened with the winter season as rising demand for Asia-bound cargoes amid European sanctions on Moscow led to rail jams and worsened prospects for coal sales to China, according to data and market sources. Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged domestic businesses to forge closer ties with Asia and Latin America after Europe introduced sweeping sanctions against Moscow after it sent thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. The European Union also introduced an embargo on Russian coal imports starting from Aug. 10 as part of the Ukraine-related sanctions.

  • Murdochs’ $6.8 Billion Real Estate Score Is Fuel for Merger Foes

    (Bloomberg) -- In 2000, Lachlan Murdoch listened to a pitch about a struggling online real estate business and he quickly came up with a plan to invest.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop FurtherHis family’

  • Costco 'purposely coy' on when it will hike membership fees

    For months, the Issaquah-based wholesaler has hinted it will bump up its annual dues for the first time in over five years.

  • Dec. 12, 2022 10 p.m. weather update

    Rain and snow have moved out from northern California and we are left with some rather impressive rain and snow totals. Most Valley spots had more than an inch of rain on Saturday alone. Sacramento received 1.71 inches of rain since Saturday. ﻿﻿For downtown Sacramento, the average from Oct. 1 to Dec. 12 is 3.98 inches. This year, the area has seen more than 4 inches from the month of December alone. The total is now 5.85 inches, or 147%, of December's average rainfall.

  • Illumina defends $7.1 billion Grail buy to fend off antitrust regulators

    U.S. life sciences company Illumina Inc on Tuesday defended its $7.1 billion acquisition of biotech firm Grail Inc , pledging to keep selling its DNA sequencing services to other firms, as it seeks to head off a potential vote by U.S. antitrust regulators to kill the deal. The Federal Trade Commission, which enforces antitrust law, filed a complaint in March 2021 to stop Illumina's bid for its former subsidiary Grail. The agency cited concerns that Illumina, the dominant provider of DNA sequencing for multi-cancer early detection tests, might raise prices or refuse to keep selling to rivals of Grail, which is seeking to market a powerful test to diagnose many kinds of cancer from a single blood test.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks soar as all eyes turn to inflation data, Fed meeting

    U.S. stocks rallied Monday ahead of a busy week for investors with key inflation data and the Fed's last policy meeting of the year serving as highlights.

  • Vanguard Predicts 'Global Recession' Next Year — You Should Listen

    Big mutual fund companies don't make bold calls often. So when they do, like Vanguard just did, it's wise to take notice.

  • TikTok Security Deal’s Prospects Are Clouded by FBI’s Doubts, State Bans

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is facing new roadblocks in its effort to address the national-security concerns around TikTok after the FBI warned about the dangers of the Chinese-owned video-sharing app and five states banned it from employee phones.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed So