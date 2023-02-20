Oil Steadies After Weekly Decline Driven by More Hawkish Fed

Ben Sharples
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after a weekly loss as investors weighed hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve against rising geopolitical tensions.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate futures held near $76 a barrel in Asia after closing more than 4% lower last week as two of the Fed’s most hawkish policymakers said they may favor a return to sharper interest-rate hikes to quell inflation.

US-China tensions showed no signs of cooling over the weekend due to issues surrounding the alleged Chinese spy balloon and potential aid to Russia. North Korea fired three missiles on Monday, according to Japan’s Coast Guard, while Israel is blaming Iran for a recent attack on an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf.

Oil has had a bumpy ride so far in 2023 as the market juggles optimism around China’s reopening and persistent concerns over a global economic slowdown. The Biden administration is planning to impose new sanctions on Russia due to its war in Ukraine, which will target the energy and defense sectors.

Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter, is now available. Sign up here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Is There An Opportunity With Pharmaniaga Berhad's (KLSE:PHARMA) 39% Undervaluation?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Pharmaniaga Berhad ( KLSE:PHARMA ) by taking the...

  • Carmaker Stellantis upbeat about future of German brand Opel - magazine

    Franco-Italian carmaker Stellantis is upbeat about the outlook of its German subsidiary Opel which it believes will be able to keep operating as a separate brand, the company's Europe chief Uwe Hochgeschurtz told magazine Automobilwoche. "I'm happy with the brand and with its array of products," Hochgeschurtz was quoted as saying in the interview published on Sunday. The design centre in Ruesselsheim was one of the most modern in the entire company, he said, while the German factories had a steady workload meaning their future was safe.

  • Asia shares muted by unease over Fed, BOJ policy

    Asian shares got off to a subdued start on Monday as a U.S. holiday made for slow trading ahead of minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting and a reading on core inflation that could add to the risk of interest rates heading higher for longer. There were reports the White House planned new sanctions on Russia, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday warned Beijing of consequences should it provide material support, including weapons, to Moscow. All of which made for a cautious start and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was largely flat, after sliding 2.2% last week.

  • Qatari Bidder for Manchester United Advised by Bank of America

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America has been appointed as one of the advisers on Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad J.J. Al Thani’s bid for Manchester United, joining a number of investment banks and investors involved in the race to take over the renowned football club. Most Read from BloombergIran Nuclear Inspectors Find Uranium Enriched to 84% PurityNorth Korea Fires ICBM, Issues New Warnings to USAdani Credit Facilities Expose Collateral Web Full of Red FlagsBeijing Wants to Meet EU Leaders as US Ties FrayU

  • China refines capital and risk management of commercial banks

    China's banking regulator and the central bank plan to adopt a more differentiated regulatory system for assessing commercial banks' capital adequacy and risk management, in a step to better prevent risks in the country's financial system. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and the People's Bank of China on Saturday jointly released amended draft rules that they said aimed to help banks "continuously improve the precision of risk measurement and guide banks to better serve the real economy." The draft rules, which bring the banking sector closer to global standards, will divide lenders into three groups based on business scale and risk level.

  • Hong Kong Tycoon Lau Weighing Logistics Firm EV Cargo Stake Sale, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Cargo Services Group and JL Enterprises Holdings Ltd., two logistics firms founded by Hong Kong tycoon John Lau, are considering selling their stakes in EV Cargo, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergIran Nuclear Inspectors Find Uranium Enriched to 84% PurityNorth Korea Fires ICBM, Issues New Warnings to USAdani Credit Facilities Expose Collateral Web Full of Red FlagsBeijing Wants to Meet EU Leaders as US Ties FrayUS, China Top Diplomats Hold First

  • Dan Loeb Says CPI, Jobs May Have Exaggerated Economic Strength

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Dan Loeb said consumer prices and jobs data seem to have exaggerated the US economy’s strength. Most Read from BloombergIran Nuclear Inspectors Find Uranium Enriched to 84% PurityNorth Korea Fires ICBM, Issues New Warnings to USAdani Credit Facilities Expose Collateral Web Full of Red FlagsBeijing Wants to Meet EU Leaders as US Ties FrayUS, China Top Diplomats Hold First Meeting After Balloon CrisisThe billionaire leader of New York-based Third Point said in a se

  • Russia’s Shadow Oil Tanker Fleet Becomes Everyone Else’s Problem

    (Bloomberg) -- A $2.2 billion fleet of oil tankers has been assembled to keep Russian crude and fuels exports flowing. Most Read from BloombergIran Nuclear Inspectors Find Uranium Enriched to 84% PurityNorth Korea Fires ICBM, Issues New Warnings to USAdani Credit Facilities Expose Collateral Web Full of Red FlagsBeijing Wants to Meet EU Leaders as US Ties FrayUS, China Top Diplomats Hold First Meeting After Balloon CrisisNow, as some freight rates surge, executives are starting to ponder if they

  • White Sox sign Elvis Andrus, per source, pending physical

    Elvis Andrus filled in for Tim Anderson at shortstop last year. He's widely expected to play second base this year.

  • Adani Credit Facilities Expose Collateral Web Full of Red Flags

    (Bloomberg) -- Financing arrangements across the Adani Group conglomerate have sent a fresh chill through ESG markets as investors wake up to a new risk.Most Read from BloombergIran Nuclear Inspectors Find Uranium Enriched to 84% PurityNorth Korea Fires ICBM, Issues New Warnings to USAdani Credit Facilities Expose Collateral Web Full of Red FlagsBeijing Wants to Meet EU Leaders as US Ties FrayUS, China Top Diplomats Hold First Meeting After Balloon CrisisNorway’s largest pension fund, KLP, recen

  • The Fed has failed to slow demand - and that means no upside for stocks as policy tightens, analysts say

    "We would not be shocked to see a 15% to 20% pullback from current levels which would take us below the prior cycle."

  • Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza are both good shortstops: What will the Yankees do about it?

    The single most compelling plot point of the next six weeks will be how Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza look on a major league field together, and what the Yankees will learn about the shortstop position, both for this April and for years to come.

  • Back to broke: Americans are racking up debt and burning through their savings—economists warn it could spark a recession

    Nearly 65% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck as they spend down savings and lean on credit cards to make ends meet.

  • No. 2 Indiana beats Purdue to clinch share of Big Ten title

    Indiana’s celebration began hours before tipoff Sunday as throngs of students and fans gathered outside Assembly Hall. Mackenzie Holmes scored 20 points, Grace Berger added 14 points and 10 assists and No. 2 Indiana routed Purdue 83-60 to clinch a share of its first Big Ten regular-season championship since 1982-83, the first season of league play. Indiana has never won an outright title — yet — but players and coaches basked in the moment as they collected the trophy with music blaring in the background.

  • MSNBC Analyst Predicts Trump Will Seek Desperate Measures If Hit With Indictment

    Glenn Kirschner has previously predicted that the former president will be indicted for his role in the Jan. 6 attack.

  • A GOP senator says Republican lawmakers are frustrated with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg because he wants 'everything to be climate and politically correct'

    Some GOP lawmakers have expressed dismay with Buttigieg's outreach and management style compared to other members of President Biden's cabinet.

  • Don Lemon won't appear on CNN show after Nikki Haley 'prime' remarks: Here's what happened

    Everyone is Googling "when are women in their prime" after Don Lemon's comments about Nikki Haley sparked intense discussion on social media.

  • If Lukashenko sends army to Ukraine, nation will go against him Polish President

    Polish President Andrzej Duda is convinced that if Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, orders his armed forces to engage in the war against Ukraine, it would mean a "total end" for his regime.

  • Trumpworld Launches Bonkers New Attack on DeSantis

    Reuters/Octavia JonesFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis hasn’t announced a bid for the White House to challenge former President Donald Trump in 2024. But that hasn’t stopped Trump and his most loyal online supporters from tossing just about anything against the wall to see what sticks.A year and a half out from the election, Trumpworld’s newest line of attack: Painting DeSantis as a “globalist” who is “endorsed” by liberal philanthropist George Soros.The origin of the freshly minted Trumpworld attac

  • Czech president-elect warns against such Ukrainian victory which would ruin Russia

    Petr Pavel, former NATO general who won the Czech presidential election in January 2023 and will assume his duties in March, believes that the West must be careful in calling for Russia's defeat in order to avoid undesirable scenarios of such a defeat.