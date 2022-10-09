Oil Steadies After Weekly Jump on Concern Fed Will Quash Demand

4
Yongchang Chin
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after posting the biggest weekly gain since March as traders balanced risks to energy demand stemming from far tighter monetary policy against the decision by OPEC+ to reduce supply.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate failed to hold an early gain at the week’s open to trade little changed above $92 a barrel. Last week, the US benchmark soared 17% after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia agreed on a 2 million barrel-a-day oil output cut.

Traders are concerned that major central banks including the Federal Reserve will push interest rates deeper into restrictive territory to quell inflation. US data last week showed a still-robust labor market, fanning expectations that the Fed will deliver another 75 basis point rate next month.

Oil remains pressured by the slowdown concerns, along with other commodities and risk assets including equities. The move by OPEC+ to reduce collective output drew a rebuke from the US after President Biden traveled to Riyadh in July to improve relations in a bid for greater oil flows.

While OPEC+’s decision “does hurt the US,” it shouldn’t have caught anyone by surprise, Allianz SE chief economic adviser Mohamed El-Erian told CBS News. “OPEC is looking to protect oil prices in the context of declining demand.”

Wide-watched time spreads have been on the ascent, adding to signals of tight near-term supply. Brent’s prompt spread -- the difference between the two nearest contracts -- was $1.99 a barrel on Monday versus $1.13 a month ago. Diesel’s spreads have also ballooned.

Chinese traders return Monday from a week-long holiday, potentially boosting market liquidity. All eyes will turn toward the country’s upcoming Communist Party Congress, which opens on Oct. 16 amid expectations of further stimulus, especially with Covid-Zero curbs hurting consumer demand.

Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter, is now available. Sign up here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Here Are the Few Stock-Fund Managers Who Managed to Post Gains Over the Past Year

    The winning manager believes that we’re in the midst of a massive economic and market transformation

  • A bad idea whose time has passed: Trickle-down economics has always failed to deliver

    The rise of conservative UK Prime Minister Liz Truss led to an immediate economic disaster, writes Marc Johnson. All from following the same model developed by Reagan and Thatcher, which has failed repeatedly. | Opinion

  • Putin Calls Deadly Crimea Bridge Explosion 'Terror Attack,' Blames Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin alleged the deadly attack on the Kerch Bridge to Crimea was a “terrorist act” carried out by Ukrainian special services, he said during a meeting with military officials on October 9, Russian news reports said.Video provided by Zvezda News captured Putin’s remarks during a meeting with head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, on Sunday.According to a translation, Putin said, “As you just reported, there is no doubt. This is a terrorist act aimed at destroying the critical civilian infrastructure of the Russian Federation.”Russian investigators said a truck had exploded on the Kerch bridge, which connects the Crimean Peninsula to Russia, on October 8. They said at least three people were killed in the explosion, including the truck’s driver and two people in a nearby car. Credit: Zvezda News via Storyful

  • How Does Robinhood Make Money? An Overview

    Robinhood generates most of its revenue from payments for order flow, a practice under scrutiny by the SEC.

  • German gas commission wants one-off payment now, price break next year

    Germany's expert commission charged with drawing up plans to ease the impact of soaring gas prices on consumers favors a one-off payment this year and a price break from next March or April, a draft of a key paper seen by Reuters showed. The commission favors the state giving households and businesses a one-off payment worth one month's gas bill this year, according to the paper. It is still working on a separate scheme for big gas consumers in the industrial sector.

  • Pay Attention to Your Fund’s Expense Ratio

    Investors should pay attention to expense ratios: even small differences in fees can have a significant impact on your investment over time.

  • Credit Suisse CEO Tries to Shield Employees from the Storm

    This is the mission that Ulrich Körner set for himself at a time when Credit Suisse, founded in 1856, is going through one of the most difficult and painful periods in its history. Körner, who took over as CEO last August, wants to give the impression that all is well, that the boat is sailing smoothly, despite the fact that the waters are threatening. In his last memo sent to employees on Oct. 7, the chief executive officer tries to portray the image of a calm captain, a captain who is in control of his boat.

  • Gas prices differ from state to state. Will the OPEC cut in oil production make it worse?

    The OPEC+ decision to cut oil production could impact gas prices across the country.

  • Amazon.com to invest over 1 billion euros in European electric van, truck fleet

    Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it will invest more than 1 billion euros ($974.8 million) over the next five years in electric vans, trucks and low-emission package hubs across Europe, accelerating its drive to achieve net-zero carbon. The retailer said the investment was also aimed at spurring innovation across the transportation industry and encouraging more public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs). The U.S. online retailer said the investment would help its electric van fleet in Europe more than triple from 3,000 vehicles to more than 10,000 by 2025.

  • El-Erian Blames Fed for ‘Very High’ Risk of a Damaging Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Allianz SE chief economic adviser Mohamed El-Erian said the US economy is on “a bumpy journey to a better destination,” though the risk of a Federal Reserve overshoot that tips the country into recession persists.Most Read from BloombergRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeChina Hails Elon Musk’s Proposal for Taiwan UnificationEight Yea

  • Vladimir Putin tightens infrastructure security after blast on Russia-Crimea bridge

    Vladimir Putin has tightened the infrastructure security after blast on Russia-Crimea bridge.Source: PA, RU-RTR, AP

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying With Both Hands

    Luckily for everyday investors like us, institutions that trade stocks need to disclose their transactions to the Securities and Exchange Commission every three months. Ray Dalio's hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, made a relatively large bet on CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) stock in the second quarter. It's CVS' less visible business segments that have allowed it to more than triple its dividend payout over the past decade.

  • This AI Stock Is Down 93%, Yet It's Partnered With Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet. Is It a Buy?

    What do Amazon, Microsoft, and Google parent Alphabet have in common? The company develops ready-made and customizable AI solutions for hundreds of companies across different industries, which can materially accelerate their adoption of advanced technology. Cloud-computing technology is key to businesses that operate online in any capacity, and the three leading providers of cloud services happen to be Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

  • Economy Week Ahead: Inflation and Retail Sales in Focus

    Monday is Columbus Day, a federal holiday. U.S. stock markets are open but the corporate bond and Treasury markets are closed. The Labor Department releases a report on the prices that suppliers charged businesses and other customers in September.

  • Why stock-market investors keep falling for Fed ‘pivot’ talk — and what it will take to put in a bottom

    The right answer likely hinges on whether or not the Federal Reserve follows through with plans to raise its benchmark interest rate to 4.5% or higher, as market-based indicators and the Fed’s latest batch of projections anticipate. Global markets are on edge about the possibility of an emerging-markets crisis resulting from higher interest rates and a U.S. dollar at a 20 year high, or a slump in the housing market due to rising mortgage rates, or the collapse of a financial institution due to the worst bond market chaos in a generation. Fears that the Fed could cause something in the global economy or financial system to “break” have inspired some to question whether the Fed can successfully whip inflation by hiking interest rates by the most aggressive pace in decades without causing collateral damage.

  • JPMorgan Chase, Delta, Morgan Stanley, Domino’s, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    Earnings from JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, UnitedHeath Group, PepsiCo, Delta Air Lines, and Domino’s Pizza. Also, the consumer price index for September and FOMC minutes.

  • Not Ready to Go Full EV? Some Car Companies Bet Bigger on Hybrids

    Auto buyers’ appetite for battery-powered vehicles is helping elevate demand for their evolutionary predecessor, the gas-electric vehicle.

  • Kanye West accused of antisemitism over 'horrifying' Jared Kushner money-making comment and Sean 'Diddy' Combs Instagram post

    Two Jewish groups say Ye, AKA Kanye West, used antisemitic tropes when accusing Jared Kushner of trying to "make money" through the Abraham Accords.

  • Pompeo rips Biden's 'reckless' Armageddon remark: 'One of the greatest foreign policy failures'

    Trump administration Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized President Biden's Armageddon comment as "reckless" and exhibiting a "failure to deter" Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Why Saudi Arabia Rebuffed Biden’s Pleas for More Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- The US has accused Saudi Arabia of siding with Russia after it led OPEC+ in a shock decision to slash crude output, keeping oil prices high at a time of global concern about inflation. The world’s largest oil exporter insists the decision was about economics, not politics. Most Read from BloombergRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeChi