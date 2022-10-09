Oil Steadies After Weekly Jump on Concern Fed Will Quash Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after posting the biggest weekly gain since March as traders balanced risks to energy demand stemming from far tighter monetary policy against the decision by OPEC+ to reduce supply.

West Texas Intermediate failed to hold an early gain at the week’s open to trade little changed above $92 a barrel. Last week, the US benchmark soared 17% after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia agreed on a 2 million barrel-a-day oil output cut.

Traders are concerned that major central banks including the Federal Reserve will push interest rates deeper into restrictive territory to quell inflation. US data last week showed a still-robust labor market, fanning expectations that the Fed will deliver another 75 basis point rate next month.

Oil remains pressured by the slowdown concerns, along with other commodities and risk assets including equities. The move by OPEC+ to reduce collective output drew a rebuke from the US after President Biden traveled to Riyadh in July to improve relations in a bid for greater oil flows.

While OPEC+’s decision “does hurt the US,” it shouldn’t have caught anyone by surprise, Allianz SE chief economic adviser Mohamed El-Erian told CBS News. “OPEC is looking to protect oil prices in the context of declining demand.”

Wide-watched time spreads have been on the ascent, adding to signals of tight near-term supply. Brent’s prompt spread -- the difference between the two nearest contracts -- was $1.99 a barrel on Monday versus $1.13 a month ago. Diesel’s spreads have also ballooned.

Chinese traders return Monday from a week-long holiday, potentially boosting market liquidity. All eyes will turn toward the country’s upcoming Communist Party Congress, which opens on Oct. 16 amid expectations of further stimulus, especially with Covid-Zero curbs hurting consumer demand.

