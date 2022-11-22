Oil Steadies After Wild Ride With Chinese Demand, OPEC+ in Focus

Yongchang Chin
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after a volatile session as investors juggled a clouded supply outlook with concerns over weaker demand in virus-hit China.

West Texas Intermediate held above $80 a barrel in early Asian trading after swinging in a $5 arc in the week’s opening session. Prices had plunged following a report that OPEC+ was considering an output hike, then recovered to end little changed after Saudi Arabia pushed back against the suggestion.

Crude-consumption trends in China remain in the spotlight as repeated Covid-19 outbreaks prompt officials to press on with lockdowns and movement curbs. That’s hurting the outlook for energy demand just weeks after investors had speculated Beijing may be moving away from its zero-tolerance stance.

Oil prices have weakened this month on concerns about demand, and as investors count down to the imposition of fresh European Union sanctions on Russian seaborne flows and a complementary Group of Seven price-cap plan. The raft of measures is intended to step up pressure on Moscow for the war in Ukraine, while simultaneously avoiding an inflationary spike in crude prices.

With just two weeks to go until the EU curbs come into force, Russia has already lost more than 90% of its market in the bloc’s northern countries. Moscow doesn’t plan to supply crude or oil products to nations that implement the limit, details of which could be announced as soon as Wednesday.

“The Saudi ministry’s strong statement denying an increase is being actively considered, and suggestions that further cuts are not entirely off the table, should give market participants pause about predicting a policy reversal,” RBC Capital Markets analysts including Christopher Louney said in a note.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

