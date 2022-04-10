Oil Slips as China’s Worsening Outbreak Raises Demand Concerns

Ben Sharples
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil edged lower at the start of the week as investors assessed the outlook for Chinese demand following a worsening coronavirus resurgence that’s led to a series of lockdowns.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate futures dropped below $98 a barrel after rising 2.3% on Friday. Virus cases continue to increase in Shanghai and there is no clarity on when restrictions will be lifted, with China pursuing a Covid Zero strategy. The flare-up has disrupted trade flows at ports and led to some refiners in the world’s biggest crude importer trimming operating rates.

China is struggling to stop the hyper-infectious omicron variant with lockdowns in several cities and repeated mass testing. Shanghai reported a record 24,943 new Covid cases on Saturday, according to the municipal government.

The oil market has seen a tumultuous period of trading since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has fanned inflation and prompted the U.S. and its allies to release strategic reserves to cool energy prices. The war is in its second month and continues to rage, despite diplomatic efforts for a cease-fire.

Brent remains in a bullish backwardation structure -- where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones -- although it’s eased over the past week. The prompt timespread for the global benchmark was 58 cents a barrel in backwardation, compared with $1.53 a week ago.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Australian Leader Scott Morrison Set to Call National Election

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is traveling to the national capital, Canberra, on Sunday morning to call a federal election, according to local media reports. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says He Expects New War Front in EastCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’ as Covid SpreadsNations Eye Modern Arms for Ukra

  • U.K. Mulls Listing of Channel 4 If No Bids Are Made, Times Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says He Expects New War Front in EastCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’ as Covid SpreadsNations Eye Modern Arms for Ukraine as Soviet-Era Stocks DwindleU.K. government officials and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are preparing plans for a potential listing of Channel Four Television Corp. in London

  • Dr. Oz Picks Up Donald Trump Endorsement For Republican Nod In Pennsylvania Senate Race

    The power of television has apparently brought together former President Donald Trump and daytime talk show host Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running for the Republican nomination in the Pennsylvania Senate election this November. Trump made an endorsement of Oz in a statement before a rally in Selma, North Carolina on Saturday night. The endorsement […]

  • Russia calls for integrating BRICS payment systems

    Sanctions have cut Russia off from the global financial system and from nearly half of its gold and foreign exchange reserves, which stood at $606.5 billion in early April. On Friday, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told a ministerial meeting with BRICS, which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, that the global economic situation had worsened substantially due to the sanctions, the ministry's statement said.

  • Is Cathie Wood is a Victim of Her Own Success?

    High-profile fund manager has been caught in a difficult position, Real Money Columnist Jame 'Rev Shark' Deporre argues.

  • Larry Summers on potential recession: ‘Nothing is inevitable or certain in economics’

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers on Sunday said that a recession in the U.S. is not guaranteed, even though historical context has indicated that the country could go into one next year. “Nothing is inevitable or certain in economics, Chuck,” Summers told host Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “The painful fact, though, is…

  • Garcetti gave 'unintentionally blended numbers' on sex allegations involving advisor, rep says

    Mayor Eric Garcetti's office said he gave "unintentionally blended numbers" when he told reporters that 40 people "under oath" have provided no "corroboration" of harassment allegations made against his former aide.

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn called for Fauci's imprisonment and Biden's impeachment during a Trump rally

    Cawthorn accused Dr. Anothony Fauci of lying to Congress and also said "dark forces" control the government.

  • Trump news – live: Ex-president faces fierce GOP backlash after endorsing TV’s Dr Oz in Senate race

    Follow live updates here

  • The Electric Vehicle Revolution Is Coming for Trains

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyThe United States has the largest railway network in the world. Beginning in the early 1800s, the laying of train tracks became a symbol of America's economic and territorial expansion. Today, almost 2 billion tons of goods travel on American trains every year and millions of Americans use Amtrak to get around the country.All of that railway activity is a massive yet underrated contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. If we’re going to pr

  • You May Owe the IRS $1,250 if You Fall Into This Category

    If you finish taxes only to realize that you owe money, there is a way to handle the situation if you can't pay right away: You can file for an installment plan. Any balance under $10,000 is usually automatically approved for an installment agreement. Lower-income taxpayers aren't hit with a set-up fee, but let's say you're not lower-income, and must pay a fee to set up the installment agreement.

  • 36% of Recent Home Buyers Put Down More Than 20% at Closing. Should You?

    When you take out a conventional mortgage and don't put down at least 20% at closing, you get hit with private mortgage insurance, or PMI. PMI isn't meant to protect you -- it protects your mortgage lender.

  • Amazon blocks attempt to depose Andy Jassy in its civil suit against former employees

    Amazon's civil lawsuit alleges misconduct involving data center deals in Virginia. The company was granted protective orders on depositions for several AWS leaders including Andy Jassy, who oversaw the cloud division at the time of the deals.

  • The Average Social Security Check the Year You Were Born

    The truth is, the Social Security checks your great grandparents might have been receiving in the 1950s were much smaller.

  • Mexico's navy will manage tourism in converted island prison

    A small archipelago off Mexico’s Pacific coast that had been home to an island prison colony is finalizing preparations to receive tourists. Getting to Islas Marias, however, is currently a challenge for even the sturdiest tourist: a 4-hour boat ride in often choppy waters. When Maldonado was imprisoned between those “walls of water” — as a Mexican writer also confined there described it — she thought she would never see her mother again.

  • NYC Won’t Open Wells Fargo Accounts Over Racial Disparities

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City vowed not to open any new bank accounts with Wells Fargo & Co. after a Bloomberg News investigation found the bank approved Black homeowners seeking to refinance mortgages in the pandemic at a far lower rate than White ones. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says He Expects New War Front in EastCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportChina Unhappy With U.

  • ‘SNL’s Weekend Update Tackles Obama’s Biden Joke, Will Smith’s Academy Ban & Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Grammys Speech

    Tonight on Saturday Night Live, Weekend Update‘s anchors tackled topics ranging from Barack Obama’s joke at President Biden’s expense, to Will Smith’s resignation from the Film Academy and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Grammys speech. Che noted up top that former President Obama returned to the White House this week for the first time in five […]

  • NATO will deploy a permanent full-scale military force on its border with Russia to combat a future invasion, alliance's chief says

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told The Telegraph that the alliance was "in the midst of a very fundamental transformation."

  • Elon Musk and Tesla Promise a New and Futuristic Car

    Elon Musk and Tesla have revolutionized and continue to transform the automotive industry. Nearly 20 years after the creation of the company -- Tesla was founded in 2003-- they are finally seeing their domination and their achievements become the benchmark to be copied for both legacy carmakers and new car manufacturers. This factory, based in Austin, Texas, is Tesla's second production site in the United States.

  • Is India planning to shrink its army?

    Critics say reported plans to downsize one of the world's biggest armies are "reform by stealth".