Oil steady despite Libya supply drop, Shanghai preparing to reopen

Storage tanks at Marathon Petroleum's Los Angeles Refinery in Carson, California, U.S.
Sonali Paul
·2 min read

By Sonali Paul

(Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, after rising 1% in the previous session, as Libya was forced to halt some exports and as manufacturers in China prepared to reopen factories after a nearly three-week COVID-19 shutdown in Shanghai.

Brent crude futures rose 21 cents, or 0.2%, to $113.37 a barrel at 0020 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 2 cents to $108.19 a barrel.

Gains were limited with the dollar trading at a fresh two-year high. A stronger dollar hurts oil buyers holding other currencies.

Both benchmark contracts rose more than 1% in the previous session after hitting their highest since March 28 after Libya said it could not deliver oil from its biggest field and shut another field due to political protests.

The latest supply hit came just as fuel demand in China, the world's largest oil importer, was expected to pick up as manufacturing plants prepared to reopen in Shanghai.

Demand concerns remain, however, as China continues to impose tough curbs to contain COVID outbreaks.

"We are still in a tractor pull between global supply deficits and China's COVID demand crunch at the end of the day," SPI Asset Management's managing director, Stephen Innes, said in a note.

Meanwhile the possibility of a European Union ban on Russian oil for its invasion of Ukraine continues to keep the market on edge. On Tuesday Ukraine said Russia, which calls its actions a "special operation", had started an anticipated new offensive in the east of the country.

"Market sentiment was supported by the Russian minister saying more countries banning Russian oil imports would mean oil prices exceeding historic highs," ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Gains as Libya Shuts Its Largest Oil Field Amid Protests

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as the shutdown of Libya’s biggest oil field strains an already under-supplied market, overshadowing signals that China’s drastic pandemic lockdowns are weighing on economic growth.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Battle for Donbas Has BegunGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold

  • Oil Edges Lower as Traders Weigh China Lockdowns, Libyan Strife

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged lower after a four-day run of gains as investors weighed the threat to energy consumption from a slew of lockdowns in major centers in China against interruptions to crude supplies from Libya.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Battle for Donbas Has BegunGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsUkraine Update: Mariupol De

  • Oil prices climb to 3-week high after Libya shuts down its largest production hub amid political crisis

    "With global supplies now so tight, even the most minor disruption is likely to have an outsized impact on prices," OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley said.

  • Argentina to help low-income earners cope with inflation

    Argentina's government said on Monday the country's neediest would get help to cope with soaring prices as part of a special aid program that will be financed with taxes on business experiencing unexpected gains from the Ukraine war. Workers included in the measure will receive 18,000 pesos ($158) in two installments and retirees will receive 12,000 pesos ($106) in one installment. The government said it will fund the bonuses with a tax on companies that saw "unexpected income" generated by the war in Ukraine.

  • Amazon workers in small New Jersey facility file for union election

    At least 60 of 200 workers from Amazon's DNK5 depot in Bayonne, New Jersey, have submitted cards seeking to organize as part of Local 713 International Brotherhood of the Trade Union, the NLRB said. The news follows growing interest in organizing at Amazon, which for years had resisted unions in its U.S. operations.

  • Schwab’s Advisor Assets Slip Amid Tough First Quarter

    The wealth management giant saw profits fall and acknowledges a challenging business environment at the start of 2022.

  • Rivian CEO Warns of Looming Electric-Vehicle Battery Shortage

    Much of the battery supply chain isn’t built, challenging an industry aiming to sell tens of millions of EVs in coming years, RJ Scaringe says.

  • Yen Tumbles in Longest-Ever Losing Streak as BOJ Stands Dovish

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen posted its longest losing streak in at least half a century on bets further divergence between U.S. and Japanese interest rates is inevitable.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Battle for Donbas Has BegunGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtThe Japanese curre

  • Brazilian miner Samarco creditors reject debt restructuring proposal

    Creditors of Brazilian miner Samarco Mineracao SA, a joint venture of Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd, on Monday rejected the debt restructuring plan presented by the company in an online creditors assembly. Creditors are expected to present an alternative plan for the debt restructuring within 30 days. Representatives of 99.3% of unsecured credits rejected the plan, while smaller creditors in different classes voted favorable to the company's plan.

  • Sell Twitter Stock on Musk Circus, Says Top Analyst

    Early in April, Elon Musk revealed he had bought a 9.2% stake in Twitter (TWTR), making him the micro-blogging platform’s largest shareholder. Following which, he was offered a place on the board that he initially accepted. That, however, would cap his ownership at 14.9%. Assessing his strategy, Musk then decided not to join the board, thereby removing the limitation. Musk’s next step was to offer to completely buy out the company at a price of $54.20 per share (giving Twitter a valuation of $43

  • Hong Kong zero-COVID policies create mountains of plastic waste

    Hong Kong arrivals meet plastic everywhere in quarantine hotels: Remote controls are wrapped in cellophane, pillows are encased in plastic bags, food comes with plastic cutlery. Hong Kong’s strict quarantine policies - intended to halt COVID-19 at the border and in the community - have been criticised for damaging the economy and mental health. "The phones, you know, the remote controllers, everything's been cellophane-wrapped," she said, speaking to Reuters from her quarantine hotel.

  • Americans' appetite for fish is helping fund the invasion of Ukraine — despite an import ban on Russian seafood

    Due to food processing in China and loose country of origin labeling laws, Russian fish is still being bought and consumed in the US, AP reported.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Buy Shopify (SHOP) Shares?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “International Growth ACWI ex-U.S. Strategy” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the first quarter, the ClearBridge International Growth EAFE Strategy underperformed its MSCI EAFE Index benchmark. The Strategy had losses across nine of the 10 sectors in which […]

  • Rivian Predicts a Shortage for EVs Far Bigger Than Chips—Batteries

    The CEO of Rivian, R.J. Scaringe, said cell production is less than 10% of what will be needed in a decade.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After Spending $525 Million To Bolster Its RSV Efforts?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its plans to buy privately held ReViral for $525 million? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • CEO steers electric truck startup Rivian through supply chain twilight zone

    Rivian Automotive Inc CEO R.J. Scaringe needs to sell a lot more electric vans and pickup trucks to boost a beaten down stock price and fund his ambitious long-term growth plans, but the startup is having trouble buying the parts to build them. Scaringe can't get all the semiconductors Rivian needs to accelerate the assembly lines at its factory in Normal, Illinois. Chip suppliers are skeptical of the young electric vehicle company's capability to hit promised production numbers.

  • 3 Top S&P 500 Stock Market Gainers Today: Twitter Soars As Schwab, Moderna Tumble

    Twitter was a big S&P 500 winner Monday, amid the ongoing Elon Musk takeover saga. Charles Schwab dived.

  • Elon Musk Isn’t Going Away if Twitter Rejects Him. Here’s What He Might Pay.

    Expect more drama even if the Twitter board rejects the Tesla CEO's offer for the social media platform. An Elvis Presley song has something to do with it.

  • Bank Indonesia to Hold Rate Amid Price Pressures: Decision Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Battle for Donbas Has BegunGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtIndonesia’s central bank is expected to hold its key interest rate stead

  • Buy the Dip: Schwab, Lyft, Altria, Kimberly-Clark

    A fresh take on some of the stocks columnists and writers at TheStreet are looking at closely following recent declines.