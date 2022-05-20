Oil steady as economic worries offset possible China demand rise

FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in an oil field in Midland
Scott DiSavino
·3 min read

By Scott DiSavino

(Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed on Friday as worries about weaker economic growth offset expectations that crude demand could rebound in China as Shanghai lifts some coronavirus lockdowns.

Brent futures for July delivery fell 36 cents, or 0.3%, to $111.68 a barrel by 0015 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 36 cents, or 0.3%, to $111.85 on its last day as the front-month.

WTI futures for July, which will soon be the front-month, were down about 0.6% to $109.20 a barrel.

That put WTI on track to rise for a fourth week in a row for the first time since mid-February. Brent was up less than 1% after falling less than 1% last week.

Crude gains have been limited this week, with the Brent and U.S. benchmarks mostly trading in a range due to the uncertain path of demand. Investors, worried about rising inflation and more aggressive action from central banks, have been reducing exposure to riskier assets.

Open interest in WTI futures, for example, fell to 1.722 million contracts on May 18, the lowest since July 2016.

"If U.S. growth data continues to sour, oil prices could get caught up in the negative stock market feedback loop," SPI Asset Management managing director Stephen Innes said in a client note.

Wall Street ended lower after a volatile session on Thursday, while investors fretted about inflation and rising interest rates.

In China, however, oil demand could rebound as Shanghai authorities lifted some coronavirus lockdowns and residents were given the freedom to go out to shop for groceries for the first time in nearly two months. China is the world's top crude importer.

In the United States, Americans were getting back behind the wheel, despite higher fuel prices, according to a report from the Federal Highway Administration on vehicle miles.

Automobile club AAA said gasoline and diesel prices at the pump hit record highs again on Thursday.

The U.S. House passed a bill that allows the president to issue an energy emergency declaration, making it unlawful for companies to excessively increase gasoline and home fuel prices.

The looming possibility of a European Union ban on Russian oil imports has helped support prices. This month the EU proposed a new package of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation."

Those sanctions would include a total ban on oil imports in six months' time, but the measures have not yet been adopted, with Hungary among the most vocal critics of the plan.

Iran, meanwhile, is having a tougher time selling its crude now that more Russian barrels are available.

Iran's crude exports to China have fallen sharply since the start of the Ukraine war as Beijing favoured heavily discounted Russian barrels, leaving almost 40 million barrels of Iranian oil stored on tankers at sea in Asia and seeking buyers.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Heads for Fourth Weekly Gain on Outlook for Products Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a modest weekly gain as optimism about the outlook for demand eclipsed concerns about tighter monetary policy and an economic slowdown that have combined to roil wider financial markets. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApp

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Venezuela Supply Worries Offsetting Renewed China Demand Hopes

    Today’s U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly inventories report is expected to show a 2.1 million barrel increase.

  • Year-end view for Fed policy rate rises again as recession risks remain - Reuters poll

    The U.S. Federal Reserve will lift interest rates higher by the end of this year than anticipated just a month ago, keeping alive already-significant risks of a recession, a Reuters poll of economists found. While U.S. inflation, running at a four-decade high, may have peaked in March, the Fed's 2% target is still far out of reach as disruptions to global supply chains continue to keep price rises elevated. The May 12-18 Reuters poll showed a near-unanimous set of forecasts for a 50-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate, currently set at 0.75%-1.00%, at the June policy meeting following a similar move earlier this month.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue Volatile Behavior

    The crude oil markets have been back and forth most of the day on Thursday, showing plenty of volatility yet again. At this point, caution is advised.

  • Amazon Threatened Workers Over Union Vote, Labor Officials Find

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. labor board prosecutors plan to accuse Amazon.com Inc. of threatening staff that if they unionized it could propose paying them minimum wage and of punishing an employee for seeking a paid Juneteenth holiday.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic

  • Markets attempt rebound after worst day since 2020

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to examine the markets' rally attempt at the end of today, as well as the sector actions and commodity prices.

  • U.S. charges one American, four Chinese officials with spying

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. citizen and four Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with spying on Chinese dissidents, human rights leaders and pro-democracy activists residing in the United States, the Department of Justice said on Wednesday. The indictment accuses Wang Shujun, of Queens, New York, of using his status within Chinese diaspora and dissident communities to collect information about activists on behalf of China's Ministry of State Security (MSS).

  • Lattice Semiconductor Corporation's (NASDAQ:LSCC) P/E Still Appears To Be Reasonable

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 62x Lattice Semiconductor Corporation ( NASDAQ:LSCC ) may be sending very...

  • Hwang Judge Recuses Himself From Archegos Case for JPMorgan Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- The judge overseeing the fraud prosecution of Archegos Capital Management’s Bill Hwang and Patrick Halligan recused himself from the case at the defendants’ first appearance before him, citing ties to JPMorgan Chase & Co. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for S

  • TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield slides to three-week low as soft data adds to growth fears

    * U.S. 30-year yields fall to one-week low * Fed's George -Comfortable with 50-bps hikes in upcoming meetings * U.S. 10-year TIPS auction shows lackluster results (Adds comment, 10-year TIPS auction, bullets, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday, with those on benchmark 10-year notes sliding to three-week lows, as continued softness in U.S. economic data fueled growth concerns amid aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve. U.S. 10-year yields dropped to 2.772%, the lowest since late April, and was last down 3.3 basis points at 2.851%. U.S. 30-year yields were also lower, declining to a one-week trough of 2.975%.

  • These Women Risk Their Lives to Photograph the Most Severe, Dangerous Storms America Has Ever Seen

    Nature’s fury may be morphing. A crew of women photographers is crisscrossing the country to capture our most violent storms—and to unearth clues that could save lives.

  • Zillow Home Value and Sales Forecast: May 2022

    Zillow's housing market outlook has been revised down from April. Zillow forecasts 11.6% home value growth over the next 12 months (May 2022-April 2023). 5.73 million existing home sales are expected in 2022, according to Zillow's latest forecast, a 6.4% decrease from 2021. The post Zillow Home Value and Sales Forecast: May 2022 appeared first on Zillow Research.

  • White House says Biden, China’s Xi may talk in coming weeks

    U.S. President Joe Biden may talk with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the coming weeks, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said aboard Air Force One on Thursday. “I wouldn't be surprised if, in the coming weeks, President Biden and President Xi speak again," he said. Sullivan spoke on Wednesday with Yang Jiechi, a key foreign policy adviser to Xi, and said he was "direct with him about our concerns about North Korea's nuclear and missile activities and our view that this is not in China's interests."

  • Belarus leader Lukashenko approves wider death penalty use

    Ex-Soviet Belarus already had the death penalty for acts of terrorism that cause loss of life, for brutal murders and multiple murders. Belarus' parliament backed expanding the death penalty's use after activists tried to sabotage parts of the railway network to make it harder for Russia to deploy forces into Ukraine for its invasion.

  • Italy to lead NATO combat unit in Bulgaria, to send up to 800 troops

    Italy could deploy up to 800 troops and military equipment in the Black Sea country, while Sofia, which initially panned to lead the unit, will limit the number of Bulgarian troops to 140. The government also allowed the participation of 40 troops from Albania.

  • Daily Crypto Brew: Crypto Markets Reeling After Wall Street’s Worst Day Since 2020

    Total crypto market cap dropped from above $1.3 trillion to around $1.21 on Wednesday as US equity markets cratered.

  • Stocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks posted the biggest daily drop in almost two years as investors assess the impact of higher prices on earnings and prospects for monetary policy tightening on economic growth. The dollar and Treasuries gained amid a pickup in haven bids.Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling

  • US accuses Russia of weaponizing food in Ukraine war

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia on Thursday of weaponizing food and holding grain for millions of people around the world hostage to help accomplish what its invasion of Ukraine has not -- “to break the spirit of the Ukrainian people.” Blinken said the meeting, which he chaired, was taking place “at a moment of unprecedented global hunger” fueled by climate change and COVID-19 “and made even worse by conflict.” Since Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, he said, its naval operations have sought to control access to the northwestern Black Sea and the Sea of Azov and to block Ukrainian ports which the United States assesses to be “a deliberate effort” to block safe passage and shut down shipping.

  • Trade, nukes and Taiwan: What to expect as Biden travels to Asia

    President Biden’s expertise in Asian affairs will be put to the test when he travels to Japan and South Korea this week, his first trip to the continent as president.

  • Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Stocks, Say Analysts

    Rising interest rates, supply chain constraints and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are all issues currently plaguing the macro climate. The problem with all three, says Tony Dwyer, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist, is that for each problem there’s “no easy exit strategy.” The tough conditions are likely to persist, then. However, on the plus side, while these issues have sent most corners of the stock market into a tailspin, now investors are presented with stocks for which the term “oversold” re