Oil Steady Near Eight-Month Low Ahead of Central Bank Rate Hikes

Yongchang Chin
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied near an eight-month low ahead of more inflation-taming rate hikes from central banks that are likely to suppress demand.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate traded near $84 a barrel after closing almost 2% lower on Tuesday following a volatile session. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday, and put numbers on the “pain” it’s been warning of when it publishes new economic projections.

Crude is on track for its first quarterly loss in more than two years as concerns over a global economic slowdown weigh on the outlook for energy demand. The Fed decision will be followed by other central banks from Europe to Asia, which are also expected to hike interest rates.

Despite the weak short-term outlook, Saudi Aramco said Tuesday that spare production capacity in the oil market might be wiped out once economies rebound, citing a lack of investment in fossil fuels as the main reason for the global energy crisis. Crescent Petroleum Co. Chief Executive Officer Majid Jafar echoed the sentiment, saying oil prices will stay high on “chronic underinvestment” in the sector.

Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter, is now available. Sign up here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Link's UK unit faces $57 million fine in Woodford probe; D&D buyout under threat

    Australia's Link Administration said on Wednesday Britain's financial regulator may fine a UK unit 50 million pounds ($56.86 million) in addition to potential 306.1 million pounds in redress over its management of a now defunct fund. The potential fine and redress payment casts doubts over the share registry firm's nine-month-long buyout talks with Canada's Dye & Durham (D&D), which has already slashed its offer by a fifth from an agreed price to A$1.95 billion. UK-based Link Fund Solutions Ltd (LFSL), which managed the LF Woodford Equity Income Fund (WEIF), is being investigated by Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the fund's collapse in June 2019.

  • Gore Says Weather Crisis Is Like ‘Hike Through Book of Revelation’

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan's worst-ever floods, record heat in China, never-seen-before wildfires in Europe. Put it all together and 2022 is going down as a year when climate change took on biblical proportions, according to former US Vice President Al Gore. Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesMark Zuckerberg’s $71

  • Tencent Music Shares to List in Hong Kong Without Raising Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group is set to begin trading in Hong Kong’s exchange on Wednesday without selling new shares or raising funds. Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of Opti

  • Japan Can Intervene Any Time After Rate Check, Says Ex-FX Chief

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan is now ready to intervene in currency markets at any moment, if needed, and doesn’t need to wait for a green light from the US to support the yen, according to a former head of the country’s currency policy.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts

  • Estee Lauder (EL) Stock Moves -0.89%: What You Should Know

    Estee Lauder (EL) closed the most recent trading day at $239.50, moving -0.89% from the previous trading session.

  • Twitch To Ban Crypto Gambling Livestreams After Backlash From Influencers

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitch will ban controversial crypto gambling livestreams after backlash against recent multi-million-dollar sponsorship deals enjoyed by top Twitch personalities.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin

  • Stocks drop, yields rise; investors brace for Fed, other central bank meetings

    Global stocks fell on Tuesday while the yield on two-year U.S. Treasury notes rose to almost a 15-year high as investors prepared for the likelihood of another 75-basis-point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. The Fed is set to announce its decision on Wednesday at the end of a two-day policy meeting. Rate futures traders are pricing in an 81% chance of a 75 basis point hike and a 19% probability of a 100 bps of tightening.

  • Another interest rate hike expected Wednesday

    The Federal Reserve is expected to announce another interest rate hike on Wednesday.

  • Inflation Still Too High, Bank of Canada Says Amid Softer Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian inflation appears headed in the “right direction” but remains too elevated, a top Bank of Canada official said.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesBeyond Meat COO Suspended for Biting Man’s Nose After College Football G

  • Some investors fear Fed will tighten rates too far as inflation bites

    Just months ago, investors worried the Federal Reserve was not fighting inflation aggressively enough. Several jumbo rate hikes later, some now fear the Fed will plunge the economy into recession by tightening monetary policy too quickly. With markets reeling from last week’s robust inflation number, interest rate futures late Friday were pricing in a roughly 20% chance that the Fed will raise rates by 100 basis points at its Sept 21 meeting.

  • Norway Wealth Fund Sets Net-Zero Target for Portfolio Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Norway’s $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund will require the companies it invests in to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest, joining many global investors in setting such goals to prevent the financial risks from a “delayed transition.” Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s Woes

  • Banks Offload $8.55 Billion of Citrix Debt at Rock-Bottom Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of banks led by Bank of America Corp. and Credit Suisse Group AG has finally offloaded more than half of the $15 billion debt package supporting the buyout of Citrix Systems Inc. at steep discounts. Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus

  • Pent-Up Demand Drives Lumber Prices Higher; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Could Benefit

    Housing construction spiked unexpectedly in August, with 1.575 million new units started, well above the 1.445 million forecast. For investors, the situation can open up opportunities. Housing depends on several key commodities, such as lumber and cement. In fact, on Tuesday, lumber prices rose ~6% in the commodity markets amid increased demand. It brings up a situation in which investors can make gains on lumber stocks, and Wall Street’s analysts are taking a closer look at lumber companies. Us

  • Restaurant Brands stock in focus as Burger King goes all in on premium Whoppers

    Here's why the parent company Burger King has a tasty stock, says one long-time analyst.

  • Mohamed El-Erian Says Stagflation Is Coming; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The ‘70s are coming back in a big way, and while that’s not so bad in fashion or in music, it’s safe to say that no one really wants that ‘70s economy back. That was the decade that brought stagflation, a nasty mix of high inflation, increasing unemployment, and stagnant job growth. Economists had long thought that combo impossible, but the economic mismanagement of the Carter Administration proved them wrong. At least one top economist, Mohamed El-Erian from Allianz, sees a stagflationary perio

  • Ford shocked investors just like FedEx — here's what Wall Street is saying

    Add Ford to the growing list of industrial letdowns for the third quarter.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    What’s going on in the markets lately? Since the start of this year, we’ve seen a prolonged bearish trend, and now a cycle of high volatility. Investors can be forgiven for feeling some confusion, or even some whiplash, in trying to follow the rapid ups and downs of recent weeks. One important fact does stand out, however. Over the past three months, since mid-June, we’ve see rallies and dips – but the markets have not seriously challenged that mid-June low point. Examining the situation from re

  • Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

    Rubenstein told Fox Business the Fed changing course after telegraphing a September rate increase of 75 basis points would be "shocking" to investors.

  • There’s only one ‘perfect asset’ to fight all the bad news that could be coming, says this strategist

    Warren Pies, co-founder and strategist at 3Fourteen Research, identifies is the single-best bad news fighting asset around right now.

  • How Big Will the Fed Rate Hike Be? Wall Street's Top Minds Weigh In

    The Fed rate hike announcement is due out Wednesday afternoon, and markets are anticipating another monster increase.