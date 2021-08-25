Oil Steady After Rally With Report Pointing to Easing Stockpiles

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after a two-day advance with an industry report pointing to shrinking U.S. crude and fuel stockpiles, adding to positive signs for a market still grappling with the latest Covid-19 resurgence.

Futures in New York traded above $67 a barrel after rising more than 8% over the previous two sessions. The American Petroleum Institute reported crude inventories slid by 1.62 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. That would be a third weekly draw if confirmed by government figures later Wednesday. Gasoline supplies also fell, the API said.

Oil’s red-hot rally over the first half of the year has been interrupted by the fast-spreading delta variant of the virus, although banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and UBS Group AG see prices recovering through the end of 2021 as the market tightens. Investors will be keenly watching for any change to OPEC+ output policy when the group meets Sept. 1.

“Oil’s rebound has been swift and quick,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. “Its V-shaped bounce is reminiscent of all the other corrections that we have seen so far in 2021, suggesting buying interest remains strong. Brent now looks like it may reach for $75 before reconsidering whether to head for the elusive $80 handle.”

The prompt timespread for Brent crude has firmed in a bullish backwardation structure -- where near-dated contract are more expensive than later-dated ones -- following some weakness due to the virus resurgence. The spread was 71 cents a barrel, compared with 38 cents on Monday.

Gasoline stockpiles fell by 985,000 barrels last week, the API said. Nationwide crude stockpiles are forecast to have dropped by 2 million barrels, according to a Bloomberg survey before the official Energy Information Administration data.

