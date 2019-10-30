Oil Steady as Traders Weigh Stockpile Gain, Deeper Output Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held steady as traders weighed a report of rising stockpiles at a U.S. storage hub against signs that Saudi Arabia is willing to make deeper production cuts.

West Texas Intermediate futures recovered after dropping 0.7% earlier. The American Petroleum Institute reported that crude inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, rose by 1.22 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. Meanwhile Nigeria suggested Saudi Arabia is ready to cut output further, and the kingdom also extended a invitation to Brazil to join the group.

A deteriorating global economy weakened by the trade war has driven a 16% slump in crude since late April. That’s put the onus on the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to extend output cuts, though there are questions over Russia’s willingness. The Saudis may need to consider deeper curbs with other Gulf countries if Russia abstains, Citigroup Inc. said.

“WTI has come under some renewed pressure this morning,” ING Bank analysts Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao wrote in a report. “This follows the API reporting that U.S. crude-oil inventories in Cushing increased. Stocks at the WTI delivery hub have been trending higher since late September, which has put pressure on the prompt WTI time spreads.”

WTI for December delivery slipped 2 cents to $55.52 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 11:01 a.m. London time. The U.S. benchmark was trading in a bearish contango structure, which indicates oversupply.

Brent for December advanced 13 cents to $61.72 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange. The global benchmark crude traded at a premium of $6.19 to WTI.

The API report is in line with data released by Genscape Inc. earlier in the week, which showed inventories at Cushing rose by 1.5 million barrels. If confirmed by government figures later Wednesday, that would be a fourth straight week of gains at the storage hub. Meanwhile, nationwide stockpiles fell by 708,000 barrels last week, according to the API.

The OPEC+ alliance is due to meet in December to discuss whether to extend or deepen production cuts that expire in March. Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said the country received an informal request to join OPEC, following a conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, and that he would like to join.

--With assistance from James Thornhill.

To contact the reporters on this story: Heesu Lee in Seoul at hlee425@bloomberg.net;Alex Longley in London at alongley@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Serene Cheong at scheong20@bloomberg.net, Amanda Jordan, James Herron

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.