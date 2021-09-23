Oil Steady After Two-Day Advance With U.S. Stockpiles Tightening

Ben Sharples
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after a two-day gain, with U.S. crude stockpiles shrinking to the lowest level since 2018, tightening the market as it faces a global energy crunch ahead of the crucial winter demand period.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures in New York traded near $72 a barrel after climbing more than 2% on Wednesday. Nationwide U.S. crude inventories fell for a seventh week, although gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly rose, according to government data. Royal Dutch Shell Plc, meanwhile, restarted a key oil pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida hit the region over three weeks ago.

Oil has recently resumed its upward momentum, in part due to the Gulf of Mexico outages, after a period of demand uncertainty following the spread of the delta variant of the virus. Focus has now switched to how a tightening natural gas market will impact the broader energy complex over winter, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicting crude could advance to $90 a barrel if conditions are colder than normal.

Oil has firmed in a bullish structure as the market has gradually tightened. Brent’s prompt timespread was 81 cents a barrel in backwardation -- where near-dated contracts are more expensive than those further out. That compares with 69 cents a week earlier.

U.S. crude inventories dropped by 3.48 million barrels last week to about 414 million barrels, according to data from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday. Gasoline stockpiles rose by 3.47 million barrels, compared with the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey for a 1.47-million barrel decline.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Rises With Shrinking U.S. Supplies and Broader Market Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced after U.S. crude inventories slid to the lowest since October 2018 amid a global energy crunch expected to increase demand. Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Futures

  • Market Is Signaling That It’s Fretting Over More Than Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks had their worst day in months on Monday and lots of fingers pointed to angst over China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis. Had the Chinese property developer been the sole cause of the rout, reasoning holds that more heavily indebted companies should have faced the brunt of the selling. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jean

  • Stellantis Chairman says Turin, Italy key to group's production

    TURIN (Reuters) -Stellantis Chairman John Elkann said on Wednesday an investment in a historical production plant in Italy showed manufacturing in the country remained key to the carmaker, in response to criticism that it was losing its importance after the merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA that created the group. Elkann said Stellantis had invested 2 billion euros ($2.35 billion) in Turin to produce full-electric cars - including the battery-electric (BEV) Fiat 500 - and hybrid ones along with innovative projects, such as smart-grid recharging infrastructure. Group executives presented a red-coloured version of its 500 electric model to be produced in the Turin site, in partnership with RED, the charity group co-founded by U2 frontman Bono.

  • Making sense of Shell's exit from the Permian Basin

    Royal Dutch Shell's sale of its Permian Basin assets to ConocoPhillips can't be untethered from how the industry is positioning itself as it faces pressure on climate change.Catch up fast: The companies announced the $9.7 billion cash deal yesterday afternoon. ConocoPhillips will get 225,000 acres in Texas it expects will produce 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The deal comes as Shell, l

  • Oil prices up over 2% as EIA reports a 7th straight weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories

    Oil futures rise by more than 2% on Wednesday, finding support after data revealed that U.S. crude inventories declined for a seventh week in a row.

  • China's Evergrande faces key deadline, investors await outcome

    China's embattled property developer Evergrande faced a Thursday deadline to pay interest on one of its dollar bonds, in a crucial moment for global investors worried that its malaise could spread beyond the country’s property sector. Global markets reacted with relief on Wednesday when the People's Bank of China's injected 90 billion yuan ($13.9 billion) into the banking system and an Evergrande unit said it had "resolved" a coupon payment on an onshore bond. But it faces $83.5 million in dollar-bond interest payments due on Thursday on a $2 billion offshore bond.

  • China's Evergrande is probably 'too big to fail': Market strategist

    The thought of a Lehman Brothers-esque collapse in China sent U.S. investors running for the exits Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) sank 614 points, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 75 points and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) plunged 330 points. It was the market’s worst one day slide in months and shattered an extended stretch of calm for stocks. The S&P 500 hadn’t fallen more than 1% since mid-August. Investors were rattled by news that the major Chinese real estate developer, Evergrande, is close to defaulting on a mountain of debt and worried that Beijing will allow the company to crash and burn.

  • Shell (RDS.A) Plans to Generate 2M Tons of SAF Within 2025

    By 2030, Shell (RDS.A) wants SAF to constitute at least 10% of its worldwide aviation fuel sales.

  • Iron ore: Why this left-for-dead metal could rocket, and 4 easy ways to buy it

    Big declines in iron ore prices are creating exciting opportunities for investors.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Called Likely Acquisition Targets

    Two Wall Street research firms on Wednesday picked their top acquisition targets among semiconductor stocks.

  • Natural Gas Price Prediction – Prices Gain Foothold Ahead of Inventory Report

    Expectations are for a 83 Bcf build

  • U.K. Job Creation During Pandemic Concentrated in High-Pay Roles

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’U.K. job creation was concentrated in high-skill

  • US STOCKS-Wall St ends higher as Fed signals bond-buying taper soon

    The three major U.S. stock indexes rose 1% on Wednesday as investors mostly took in stride the latest signals from the Federal Reserve, including clearing the way for the central bank to reduce its monthly bond purchases soon. The S&P 500 registered its biggest daily percentage gain since July 23. While trading was choppy following the Fed's latest policy statement and comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, stocks finished close to where they were before the central bank news.

  • Apple Extends Ban on Fortnite Ahead of Appeals Process

    Apple has decided to continue blocking Epic Games' Fortnite from its App Store, until the appeals process in an ongoing antitrust case is complete.

  • Major Evergrande Backer Chinese Estates May Sell All Its Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd. sold shares in China Evergrande Group and said it may exit all its holdings, a major withdrawal of support from one of the embattled developer’s long-time backers.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoMerkel

  • Atomic Ayatollahs up the ante on Biden Administration

    A recently completed, confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report to the U.N. Security Council on Iran’s nuclear program claims Tehran continues to swiftly advance its atomic activities.

  • Will another government shutdown hurt the stock market?

    Goldman Sachs just crunched some numbers on the potential impact to stocks from another government shutdown. Should you be worried?

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    One is a sleepy stock and the other is volatile, but both are part of the never-sell portion of my portfolio.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.