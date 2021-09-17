Oil dips as U.S. storm-hit supply makes slow return

FILE PHOTO: A TORC Oil & Gas pump jack near Granum, Alberta, in Canada
Sonali Paul and Roslan Khasawneh
By Sonali Paul and Roslan Khasawneh

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Friday as more supply came back online in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico following two hurricanes, but both benchmark contracts are on track to post weekly gains of around 4% as the recovery in output is seen lagging demand.

Brent crude futures fell 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $75.53 a barrel at 0307 GMT, giving up most of the previous session's 21 cent gain.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were 11 cents, or 0.2%, lower at $72.50 a barrel, after settling unchanged on Thursday.

Both contracts were on course to climb nearly 4% for the week as output in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico has recovered more slowly than expected after Hurricane Ida damaged facilities in August and tropical storm Nicholas hit this week.

As of Thursday, about 28% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude production remained offline https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/us-gulf-crude-oil-ramps-up-after-hurricane-losses-data-2021-09-16, two-and-a-half weeks after Hurricane Ida hit.

"It's still taking longer than people thought in terms of that coming back. That's been a supportive factor in the market," Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar said.

"We're going to go into more (supply) deficit conditions - that certainly seems to be the view."

Preliminary data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed U.S. crude exports in September have slipped to between 2.34 million bpd and 2.62 million bpd from 3 million bpd in late August.

Dhar also pointed to data from the International Energy Agency this week showing OECD oil inventories falling to a low in November, as the recovery in fuel demand is expected to outpace supply.

The risk of weakened demand in Southeast Asia has abated as COVID-19 cases appear to have peaked in countries like Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, he said.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Roslan Khasawneh in Singapore; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Richard Pullin)

  • Singapore, Temasek Start $1.1 Billion Fund to Boost Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore is looking to set up a S$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion) fund backed by state investment firm Temasek Holdings Pte. to bolster its stock market, which has struggled with tepid listings and slow trading.The fund will invest in high-growth companies and initial public offerings. Separately, the investment arm of the Economic Development Board, a government agency promoting foreign investment in Singapore, will put up to S$500 million into a fund aimed at companies looking to li

  • Asian shares stabilise but global growth fears nag

    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan recovered from early losses to trade flat, but was still down 2.7% on the week. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.5% after posting its lowest close in 10 months the day before, as the saga around China Evergrande Group lurched towards a conclusion, unsettling investors. Australian shares fell 1.03%, as a fall in iron ore prices hurt miners.

  • El Salvador body to investigate complaints about government's bitcoin purchases, ATM kiosks

    El Salvador's Court of Accounts, which oversees its public resources, will investigate a complaint about the government's bitcoin purchases and the construction of kiosks for cryptocurrency ATMs, according to a document seen by Reuters. El Salvador this month became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, a move championed by the country's popular President Nayib Bukele. The government has also launched a digital wallet, Chivo, which is linked to newly-built cryptocurrency cash machines that allow users to withdraw physical money from their digital bitcoin holdings.

  • Top Oil and Gas Penny Stocks for Q4 2021

    These are the oil and gas penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2021.

  • Oil Erases Losses as Investors Weigh Crude Options Expiry

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil ended the session unchanged after choppy trading with traders focused on adjusting positions in U.S. crude options ahead of expiration.Futures in New York closed flat on Thursday after earlier declining as much as 1.5% amid a U.S. dollar rally. Nearly 312 million barrels of Nymex front-month West Texas Intermediate crude options, instruments used by investors to hedge their positions in the futures market, are set to expire on Thursday.“The earlier sell-off in oil futures was

  • South Korea Presidential Hopeful Warns of Housing Market Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s leading opposition candidate warned of a potential collapse in the housing market and a spike in bankruptcies as interest rates rise, blaming President Moon Jae-in for letting debt levels hit a record through expansionary spending.Hong Joon-pyo, one of the top-ranked conservatives seeking to be the next president, said the current level of fiscal spending is unsustainable with government debt expected at over 1,000 trillion ($855 billion) next year. “Moon generously

  • Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data Trove

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Cisco Systems Inc. are among technology giants lining up to harness data from India’s farmers in an ambitious government-led productivity drive aimed at transforming an outmoded agricultural industry.Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration, which is seeking to ensure food security in the world’s second-most populous nation, has signed preliminary agreements with the three U.S. titans and a slew of local businesses starting April to share

  • Ryanair 'couldn't care less' about another Boeing order as it lifts growth target

    Ryanair lifted its five-year passenger forecast on Thursday, saying the delivery of an existing Boeing order and increased use of older aircraft would allow it to grow faster without the need for an additional large plane deal. Shares of the airline jumped 7% on Thursday after it raised its passenger growth forecast. The Irish airline, one of Boeing's biggest customers, will keep talking to the planemaker, O'Leary said in an interview, adding that relations between the two remain "very good".

  • Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices and Supply Crunches

    (Bloomberg) -- The world is facing high energy prices for the foreseeable future as oil and natural gas producers resist the urge to drill again, according to Chevron Corp.’s top executive.“There are things that are interfering with market signals right now that we haven’t seen before. Eventually things work out, but eventually can be a long time,” Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth said Wednesday in an interview at Bloomberg News headquarters in New York. He expects strong prices for gas, lique

  • How the Energy Market Is Changing. Oil’s Oracle, Daniel Yergin, Describes the New Dynamics.

    Daniel Yergin has written some of the most influential books on energy, while advising companies and governments on policy and markets. Yergin, 74, recently sat down with Barron’s to discuss the new dynamics of energy markets. Daniel Yergin: I’ve been thinking about it going back to my fourth book, The Prize.

  • Los Angeles County votes to phase out oil and gas drilling

    Los Angeles County supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday to phase out oil and gas drilling and ban new drill sites in the unincorporated areas of the nation's most populous county. Over 1,600 active and idle oil and gas wells in the county could be shuttered after the 5-0 vote by the board of supervisors. Among the sites is the Inglewood Oil Field, one of the largest U.S. urban oil fields.

  • A Nigerian oil palm startup raised $4 million to build a “smart” factory

    In most cases, the Nigerian farmer cracks palm nuts with large stones, an inefficient process that makes eventual finished goods more expensive. Nigeria-based startup Releaf intends to solve this problem by processing produce from farmers, and also delivering the oil to food manufacturers.

  • ‘We Weren’t Passive’: Lamborghini’s New CEO of Americas on Success During Covid and the Road Ahead

    Andrea Baldi is ready to take on the biggest challenge of his career, in the marque’s most important region.

  • Why are steel prices so high when iron ore prices have crashed? Because: China

    China, which makes 57% of the world's steel, plans to shrink its output this year—which means that chronic shortages of new cars and other products are likely to continue into the near future.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn halts EV project with China's Byton - Nikkei

    "The [Byton] project is not officially terminated yet, but it is very challenging to proceed at this moment," one of the sources told Nikkei Asia. Foxconn said in January that the Apple assembler and the Nanjing Economic and Technological Development Zone had agreed to start building electric sport-utility vehicles in 2022 for Byton.

  • Golden Cross for Bitcoin (BTC) – Continuation of Bull Run or False Signal?

    The golden cross is one of the most popular traditional technical indicators that signals the continuation of a long-term bull market. Today it happens for the first time on the Bitcoin (BTC) chart in 2021.

  • Why Lesser-Known Oil and Gas Stocks Soared Today

    With the rally in oil and natural gas prices showing no signs of slowing, investors in some stocks expect bigger returns going forward.

  • Europe’s Gas Extends Record Rally on Russian Supply Woes, Wind

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe continued their record-breaking run as uncertainties about supply security this winter worsen. Power prices also surged to a new high amid after a disruption on a power link with France.Uncertainties over Russia’s ability to supply the region when it also risks a domestic gas crunch are increasing among traders just as temperatures below normal are forecast for the next two weeks there. Storm Nicholas led to the shutdown of Freeport LNG plant, although

  • Europe’s Energy Crunch Sparks Panic in Asia and Dash to Buy Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- The energy crunch in Europe is sparking panic among Asian fuel buyers, causing importers from Japan to India to pay a hefty price for supplies.Worried the eye-watering price of natural gas in Europe will spill over, LNG traders in Asia say they’re paying record prices for this time of year. Buyers in China and Pakistan have also pushed up the price of gas, coal, propane and fuel oil in order to compete with the U.K. and Spain.The scramble for fuel isn’t likely to subside any time

  • China will punish its own companies if they break laws in the Democratic Republic of Congo

    Following the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s suspension of Chinese companies over illegal activities, Beijing said it will impose sanctions on the businesses if they are found guilty. It is rare for China to condemn the activities of its own companies in Africa and elsewhere, despite existing accusations of illegal operations, human rights abuses and environmental violations. China has a strong presence in the DRC’s mining sector, with its companies having invested heavily in the central African country’s abundant copper and cobalt resources.