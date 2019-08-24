This Oil Stock's Ambition Is to Become an Attractive Dividend Stock

Oil companies have a poor reputation when it comes to paying dividends. Many oil producers have only paid their investors a pittance over the years, instead opting to reinvest all their cash flow to chase production growth. Others, meanwhile, slashed their higher-yielding dividends when crude prices crashed in 2014 so that they could stay afloat. Most income-focused investors have simply chosen to avoid the sector.

For many years, EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) had been part of the industry's problem, having paid a paltry dividend that often yielded less than 1%. The shale driller, however, has put a priority on increasing its payout in recent years. CEO Bill Thomas laid out the company's vision for its dividend on the second-quarter conference call, which is part of an ambitious plan to become an elite value creator.

The word dividends with a hand drawing an upward sloping line. More

Image source: Getty Images.

We're becoming a low-cost, free cash flow-producing machine

Thomas led off the call by saying:

EOG does not need high oil prices to create significant value for our shareholders. During the second quarter, despite a 12% decline in WTI oil prices, EOG generated more than $350 million of free cash flow, lowered our long-term debt by $900 million and paid a substantially larger dividend than last year, all while organically growing U.S. oil production by 20%. The EOG culture of consistently making improvements throughout the company year-after-year has propelled EOG to compete financially with a very best in the S&P 500, all with oil prices averaging below $60 per barrel.

As EOG's CEO points out, the company has repositioned its business in recent years so that it can produce significant cash flow at lower oil prices. The success of that strategy was apparent during the second quarter. Even though oil prices slumped by double digits, EOG produced enough cash to invest in the new wells needed to grow its oil production 20% with $350 million left over. That gave it the funds to reduce debt and pay a much higher dividend.

Generating a growing stream of free cash flow continues to be a top priority at EOG Resources. It remains focused on ways to reduce costs so that it can produce a gusher of free cash at even lower oil prices in the future.

Two oil barrels on top of U.S. currency. More

Image source: Getty Images.

We have an ambitious plan for our dividend