This Oil Stock Is Planning to Prosper in 2019 No Matter What Happens With Oil Prices

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) has spent the past few years optimizing its portfolio. These actions included selling noncore assets and replacing them with those that were a better fit, investing in high-return opportunities, and cutting costs. As a result of this strategy, the company can now fund its dividend as well as the investment needed to maintain its current production rate on the cash flows it can produce on $40 oil.

That puts Occidental Petroleum in an excellent position entering 2019, as it has unparalleled flexibility to match spending with oil prices while also returning significant amounts of cash to shareholders. That sets it up to create value for investors no matter what happens with oil prices this year.

Drilling down into Occidental Petroleum's 2019 plan

Unlike most peers, Occidental Petroleum didn't set a firm capital budget for 2019. Instead, the company outlined several capital spending scenarios. Its base plan starts at $50 a barrel -- which is about where crude is these days -- and works its way up from there:

Oil Price Capex Range Annual Production Growth Rate $50 $4.4 billion to $4.5 billion 8% to 10% $55 $4.8 billion to $4.9 billion 10% to 12% $60 $5 billion to $5.3 billion 11% to 13%

As that chart shows, Occidental Petroleum plans to ramp up spending along with oil prices. That will enable it to grow production at a faster rate, since the bulk of the incremental investment would be in the Permian Basin, where wells come online quickly.

In addition to investing to grow output at a healthy rate this year, Occidental Petroleum expects to return a significant amount of cash to investors. The company already pays one of the highest-yielding dividends in the oil patch, with a current yield of 4.8%. However, it's highly likely that the company will increase its payout in 2019, which would extend its streak to 17 consecutive years with a dividend increase.

On top of that, Occidental expects to repurchase more shares as part of the $2 billion authorization it set last year. Because the company intends to fund that buyback with cash on hand from last year's outperformance, investors can bank on its completion even if oil remains below $50 a barrel during 2019. Meanwhile, if crude prices rebound above $60 again this year, the company plans on allocating some of that excess cash to repurchase even more shares.

