Oil Stocks: What I Got Right (and Wrong) About the Oil Market in 2018

It's that time of year again where market watchers are giving their best guess at what might transpire in the coming year. Many will make bold calls on everything from where the S&P 500 will end up to how low oil will go. These predictions don't usually cost the one giving them all that much because few will ever even look back a year later to see what became of their predictions.

I, however, believe that looking back at how my predictions performed can be far more valuable than guessing what might transpire in the future because it's not only an exercise in humility, but can make me a better investor. That's why I'm reviewing my three bold oil market predictions from 2018 to see what I got right, as well as what I missed, to glean insights that will hopefully make us all better investors in the long run.

Barrels of oil rising in height with an upward pointing red arrow in the background. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Bold prediction No. 1: "OPEC gets hooked on higher high oil prices and decides to keep cooperating"

OPEC coordinated a production cut in late 2016 with several non-member nations, including Russia. They extended that agreement twice in 2017, including committing to stick with their plan for all of 2018. Some analysts, however, believed that OPEC would abandon that agreement at some point during 2018, adding some supplies back to the market. I, on the other hand, made the bold prediction that OPEC would not only keep a lid on supplies in 2018 but would "extend their cooperation into 2019," stating that "while it might not be at the same rate, I don't see them walking away from what's working."

I got this one right -- sort of. While OPEC did hike its output in late June due to red-hot oil prices at the time as a result of the Trump administration's promise to impose powerful sanctions on Iran, the group reversed course a few months later after the U.S. granted waivers so that most of Iran's key customers could continue buying its oil. That policy shift caused oil prices to crash from the mid-$80s in early October to the low-$50s by late December, forcing OPEC to do an about-face to boost prices once again.

One of the key lessons investors should learn from this quick look back is how much impact geopolitics has on the oil market. The combination of the rapid change in policies by both the Trump administration and OPEC caused significant oil price volatility.

Bold prediction No. 2: "Shale drillers go on a buying binge, but not on what you'd expect"

With oil prices on the rise heading into 2018, shale drillers in the U.S. were on pace to generate a significant amount of cash flow. Many analysts anticipated that they would use this money to ramp up their drilling activities and boost production. I, on the other hand, thought that they would return most of it to shareholders through increased dividends and share-buyback programs.

I got this one mostly correct as oil producers generated a gusher of cash flow in 2018, the bulk of which they returned to shareholders. Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE: APC) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) were among the leaders. ConocoPhillips started the year by announcing a $2 billion repurchase program for 2018 and a 7.5% dividend increase. ConocoPhillips would go on to expand that repurchase program to $3 billion for the year while boosting its dividend again toward the end of 2018, this time by another 7%.