Oil struggles to hold gains amid mixed demand view

FILE PHOTO: Oil pump jacks at Vaca Muerta in Argentina
Sonali Paul
·2 min read

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Thursday, trimming big gains from the previous two sessions, amid uncertainty over near-term demand as cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus surge around the globe.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $82.57 a barrel at 0221 GMT, after climbing 1.7% in the previous session.

Brent crude futures shed 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $84.61 a barrel, after rising 1.3% on Wednesday.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday showed fuel demand has taken a hit from Omicron, with gasoline stockpiles increasing by 8 million barrels in the week to Jan. 7, compared with analyst expectations for 2.4 million-barrel rise.[EIA/S]

"Gasoline demand was weaker-than-expected and still below pre-pandemic levels, and if this becomes a trend, oil won't be able to continue to push higher," OANDA analyst Edward Moya said in a note.

However, Moya added, the Omicron impact is expected to short-lived.

Earlier the market had latched on to a bigger drawdown than expected in crude inventories and the fact that stockpiles are at their lowest since October 2018.

"In reality, the weekly EIA report was less bullish than the headline number, as total crude oil inventories fell 4.8 million barrels but were more than offset by a stock build across refined products," Citi said in a note.

ANZ Research pointed to commercial flight numbers running at 16% below 2019 levels for the week to Jan. 11. That was at least better than in the last week of December, when numbers were down 20% on pre-pandemic levels, according to FlightRadar 24.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Natural Gas Prices Soar on Strong Demand Outlook

    ‘European models are forecasting the coldest temperatures and strongest demand so far this winter season.’ ~ NatGasWeather

  • U.S. pushing for more U.N. sanctions on North Korea over missiles

    The United States is pushing the United Nations Security Council to impose more sanctions on North Korea following a series of North Korean missile launches, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on Wednesday. "The U.S. is proposing U.N. sanctions following North Korea's six ballistic missile launches since September 2021, each of which were in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions," Thomas-Greenfield posted on Twitter.

  • Brevard judge dismisses Jennifer Jenkins' 'cyberstalking' case against Rep. Randy Fine

    Rep. Fine's lawyers argued the Facebook posts, in which Fine targeted Jenkins over her support of a school mask mandate, amounted to protected speech

  • Asia Stocks Steady; Dollar Holds Losses After CPI: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia stocks were mixed Thursday after a U.S. inflation print intensified calls for interest-rate increases as soon as March.Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional Warning on Bleeding Side EffectShares edged up in Hong Kong even as a Chinese t

  • Majority of KN95 face masks sold online are fake, doctor says

    "Some estimates actually say that 60 to 70% of KN95s sold online are actually counterfeits," said Dr. Patel.

  • Putin: Russia facing new surge of omicron-driven cases

    Russia is facing a new surge of coronavirus cases that is driven by the omicron variant, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday."It's obvious that we are in a very difficult situation today, in a situation on the verge of possible new surges [of the virus]," Putin told government officials in a meeting, the Associated Press reported. Russia's state coronavirus task force said the country had more than 17,000 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday...

  • U.K. Recruiters See Slower Jobs Growth as Omicron Virus Hits

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s labor market slowed from near record levels of job creation as coronavirus infections surged last month, a survey showed.Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional Warning on Bleeding Side EffectJob vacancies slipped to the lowest in ei

  • China hosts string of Gulf officials in sign of growing influence

    The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain and the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council are all visiting China this week for talks on boosting trade and security cooperation.Why it matters: The flurry of visits by Gulf officials is part of China’s push for deeper involvement in the Middle East. For Beijing, the Gulf in particular is key to its energy supply and increasingly to its geopolitical influence.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Sub

  • Russia: Infections could surge 6 times higher due to omicron

    Russian officials on Tuesday sounded the alarm about a looming surge of coronavirus infections due to the highly contagious omicron variant, but stopped short of announcing new restrictions in a hard-hit country where very few limits are in place. Russia already has by far Europe's highest pandemic toll at over 317,000 dead. The warning on Tuesday comes just weeks after new infections and deaths in Russia began to decline following another record-breaking surge.

  • Salvadoran journalists' phones hacked with spyware, report finds

    The cell phones of nearly three dozen journalists and activists in El Salvador, several of whom were investigating alleged state corruption, have been hacked since mid-2020 and implanted with sophisticated spyware typically available only to governments and law enforcement, a Canadian research institute said it has found. The alleged hacks, which came amid an increasingly hostile environment in El Salvador for media and rights organizations under populist President Nayib Bukele, were discovered late last year by The Citizen Lab, which studies spyware at the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs. Human-rights group Amnesty International, which collaborated with Citizen Lab on the investigation, says it later confirmed a sample of Citizen Lab's findings through its own technology arm.

  • Food served up robotically at Beijing Olympics

    Lunch is served from the ceilingat the Winter OlympicsLocation: Beijing, ChinaFood is prepared anddelivered electronicallyJournalists arriving earlywere first to try itThe Winter Olympics will havestrict rules for guestsMedia, athletes and officialswill be confined to a bubbleSpectators will be allowedto attend eventsBeijing 2022 starts Feb. 4

  • China meeting Gulf, Iran, Turkey foreign ministers in quick order

    Foreign ministers from the Gulf, Iran and Turkey were separately heading to China this week for talks, China's foreign ministry said, while discussions were under way in Vienna on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/frances-le-drian-progress-made-iran-nuclear-talks-time-running-out-2022-01-07 deal. Foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and the Secretary General of Gulf Cooperation Council were visiting China between Monday and Friday.

  • Natural Gas Underpinned by LNG Demand as Traders Await ‘Coldest/Most Bullish Setup’ for Late January

    U.S. LNG feed gas volumes held above 12 Bcf to start the week – near full capacity and within striking distance of recent records.

  • Popular to raise dividend by 22%, buy back $500 million in stock this year

    Popular Inc. said Wednesday it expects to repurchase $500 million worth of its stock in 2022, and that it raised its quarterly dividend by 22%, to 55 cents a share from 45 cents. The Puerto Rico-based financial services company's new dividend will be payable in the second quarter of 2022. Based on Tuesday's stock closing price of $92.57, the new annual dividend would imply a dividend yield of 2.38%, compared with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.31%. The stock buyback plan represents about

  • Oil prices end at a 2-month high with U.S. crude supplies down a 7th week in a row

    Oil prices climb on Wednesday, settling at a two-month high, with U.S. crude inventories posting a decline for a seventh straight week and traders mostly upbeat on the outlook for the economy and oil demand.

  • Ally Financial ups dividend by 20%, plans for $2B in stock repurchases

    Ally Financial Inc. will increase its common stock dividend by 20% to 30 cents per share, payable on Feb. 15.

  • Nucor chooses West Virginia for $2.7B steel plant

    State and local officials in West Virginia have offered Nucor Corp. as much as $1.35 billion in tax credits and $315 million in matching funds for the project.

  • New Car Price Keeps Climbing, with Average Now at Almost $47,100

    Reduced supply, increased demand: It all adds up to higher prices for the new-car-buying public.

  • What economists are saying about the highest inflation in nearly 40 years

    U.S. consumer prices rose at their fastest rate in nearly four decades in December, with inflationary pressures rippling through the economy as supply chain bottlenecks persisted alongside elevated demand.

  • Coachella 2022 Lineup: Kanye West, Billie Eilish & Harry Styles Top the Bill

    After a two-year absence, Coachella will make its long-anticipated return over two consecutive weekends — April 15th-17th and 22nd-24th — at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Kanye West, Billie Eilish, and Harry Styles will close out a night … Coachella 2022 Lineup: Kanye West, Billie Eilish & Harry Styles Top the Bill Alex Young