Oil surges 20pc as US mulls ban on Russian crude - live updates

Oil prices have surged to their highest level since 2008 after the US said it was in talks with European allies about rolling out a ban on imports from Russia.

Benchmark Brent crude jumped as high as $139 a barrel – almost 20pc above its closing price last week and marking an increase of almost $40 since the invasion began.

The White House said it was in “very active” discussions over a ban, while President Joe Biden’s administration is reportedly considering acting without the support of European nations.

The potential escalation created even more panic in the market amid fears of a huge blow to supply. The West has so far refrained from targeting Russia’s energy sector with sanctions, but many traders have decided to shun Moscow, sparking an effective embargo.

08:02 AM

FTSE 100 slumps at the open

The FTSE 100 has started the week firmly in the red as investors grew increasingly worried about the impact of the Ukraine war on the global economy.

The blue-chip index dropped 0.8pc at the open to 6,929 points after oil surged as high as $139.

07:58 AM

Former energy minister Lord Barker quits EN+

Lord Barker EN+ Russia sanctions - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Former Tory energy minister Lord Barker has resigned as chairman of Russian aluminium giant EN+ amid a mounting backlash over his position.

EN+, which is part owned by oligarch Oleg Deripaska, said Lord Barker's departure would take effect following a "short period" as he helps to hand over to a new chairman.

The Tory peer had refused to give up his role in the company, saying he had a “real responsibility” for thousands of workers on the ground in Ukraine and would not “walk away when there is fighting just miles from our plant here”.

Separately, EN+, which was suspended from the London Stock Exchange last week, confirmed it was exploring a carve-out of its listed subsidiary Rusal.

Read more on this story: Former energy minister clings on at company backed by sanctioned Russian oligarch

07:49 AM

James Cleverly: Britain will consider Russia oil ban

The UK will consider banning oil imports from Russia after the US said it was in discussions to do so.

James Cleverly, Europe minister, told Times Radio: "We import very, very little Russian hydrocarbons anyway. So that's something that we will of course, consider."

07:46 AM

Gas prices hit another record high

While the focus is on oil, panic is spreading through energy markets.

Benchmark European gas prices, which doubled last week to hit a new record of €200 a megawatt-hour, surged even further this morning to an unprecedented €225.

The US is weighing up a ban on Russian oil, sparking fears that Vladimir Putin could retaliate by cutting gas supplies to Europe.

This would plunge the continent even deeper into crisis. Europe relies on Russia for about a third of its gas, so any disruption to supply could lead to extreme measures such as rationing.

07:41 AM

Traders bet on $200 oil this month

The latest surge in oil prices is fuelling bets that prices could rise even further, with some traders expecting $200 before the end of March.

Brent has hit its highest since 2008 as the market weighs the possibility of a ban on Russian imports.

At least 200 contracts for the option to buy May Brent futures at $200 a barrel traded this morning, according to Bloomberg data. The prices to buy them jumped more than 150pc.

Contracts for other (less radical) bets also surged in price amid panic of talks of a Russian crude ban.

JP Morgan has predicted that Brent could end the year at $185 a barrel if there's continued disruption to Russian supplies.

07:35 AM

Oil prices near $140

Good morning.

Another week, another jaw-dropping rally in energy prices.

Brent crude surged as high as $139 after the US said it was in discussions over an embargo of imports from Russia, with reports it could roll out the measure even without the support of its European allies.

The West has so far refrained from targeting Russia's energy sector with sanctions, given the impact it would have on prices. Still, many traders have decided to shun Russian oil anyway.

But an official ban would spark an even bigger supply crisis at a time when the market is already under pressure. It would also fuel fears that Vladimir Putin could retaliate by cutting gas supplies to Europe.

5 things to start your day

1) War in Ukraine risks triggering civil unrest in Middle East, analysts warn Disruption to what supplies is pushing up prices, with Egypt and Lebanon particularly vulnerable

2) Sanctioned Russian defence companies attend major arms fair in Riyadh The World Defense Show has started in Riyadh

3) PwC and KPMG withdraw from Russia Auditors join going corporate backlash against invasion of Ukraine

4) UK investors have £5bn trapped in Moscow’s shuttered stock market Russia’s stock market was closed for all of last week

5) Russia’s credit rating slashed to second worst level of junk Ratings agency Moody’s considers the country more likely to default on its debts than Iraq, Ecuador or Ethiopia

What happened overnight

Oil leapt as it emerged both Europe and the US are discussing a possible embargo on Russian oil imports. There are also concerns over delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets, with talks to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers mired in uncertainty. In the first few minutes of trade on Sunday, both Brent and WTI benchmarks rose to their highest since July 2008 with Brent at $139.13 a barrel and WTI at $130.50.

