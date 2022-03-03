Oil Keeps Rising as Russia Invasion Upends Global Energy Markets

Ben Sharples
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil’s sizzling rally pushed prices toward $112 a barrel as buyers continued to shun Russian crude following its invasion of Ukraine, while OPEC+ is doing its best to ignore the war started by one of its key members.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The invasion has sparked supply concerns across commodity markets from energy to grains, prompting consumers including China to scour the globe for raw materials. Buyers are continuing to avoid Russian crude as they try and navigate financial sanctions on Russia, and traders are betting prices will keep rising. Despite the turmoil, OPEC+ is sitting on the sidelines.

The group stuck with the 400,000 barrel-a-day production increase that was scheduled for April and wrapped up a Wednesday meeting in record time of just 13 minutes, delegates said. Mexican Energy Minister Rocio Nahle tried to raise the subject of Russia, but other members of the coalition led by Saudi Arabia swiftly moved on to other matters without any discussion, they said.

The International Energy Agency has warned that global energy security was under threat and a planned emergency release of crude reserves by the U.S. and others has done little to quell market fears. Surgutneftegas PJSC failed to sell any of the Russian crude it was offering for a third time.

The U.S. and its allies have so far refrained from sanctioning Russia’s crude exports due to concerns about the impact of rising energy prices on consumers, but trade is seizing up as banks pull financing and shipping costs spike. Even before the invasion, American gasoline was at its highest since 2014.

Brent remains in deep backwardation, a bullish structure where prompt barrels are more expensive than later-dated cargoes, indicating nervousness over tightening supply. The benchmark’s prompt spread was $4.64 a barrel on Wednesday, compared with $1.39 at the start of last month.

The Biden administration said Wednesday it is seeking to degrade Russia’s status as a leading producer of oil and natural gas by restricting exports of technology related to the energy sector. The world’s oil majors including BP Plc, Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. have also pledged to exit Russia.

Separately, the Energy Information Administration reported that U.S. crude stockpiles fell by 2.6 million barrels last week. Inventories at the storage hub in Cushing dropped for an eighth week, while gasoline supplies also shrunk.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • March on Purdue's campus a show of support for Ukraine

    Supporters participated in a march organized by Purdue' Ukrainian Student Association Wednesday.

  • Snowflake Plunges After Revenue-Growth Outlook Disappoints

    (Bloomberg) -- Snowflake Inc., a software company that helps businesses organize data in the cloud, plunged almost 25% in extended trading after projecting that annual product sales growth would slow from its previous triple-digit-percentage pace.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaU.S. Delays ICBM Test to Avoid Russia Confusion: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireBillionaire Roman Abramovich Sa

  • Serbia under pressure to shift stance on Russia, president says

    Serbia is under "huge pressure" as it resists joining other countries in imposing sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, according to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

  • Asia stocks edge higher, oil races to the moon

    Asian shares crept higher on Thursday after reassuring comments from the Federal Reserve helped Wall Street rally, though the war in Ukraine sent oil and resource prices spiralling ever higher in a grim omen for global inflation. Western nations tightened sanctions on Russia as Ukraine's second biggest city, Kharkiv, suffered heavy bombardment on Wednesday and dozens of countries referred Moscow to be probed for potential war crimes. "So far, investors appear to be discounting a greater chance of "stagflation-lite", meaning sanctions result in even more inflation in developed markets and a bit less economic growth," said Thomas Mathews, a markets economist at Capital Economics.

  • First Ukrainian city falls to Russian troops

    Russia took control of its first city in Ukraine on Wednesday, a week after the invasion began.Kherson is now under Russian control as the city was surrounded earlier in the day, a senior Ukrainian official said, The New York Times reported. Igor Kolykhaev, the mayor of the city with 300,000 people, confirmed in an interview with the Times that the city was surrounded and the Ukraine army was not in the area. In a post earlier on Facebook cited...

  • Capitol riots: Guy Reffitt accused of being 'tip of spear' in 6 January mob

    Guy Reffitt is the first 6 January defendant to stand trial. He has pleaded not guilty on all charges.

  • Oil prices surge over 7% as global crude reserve release disappoints

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices surged over 7% on Tuesday to their highest since 2014, as a global agreement to release crude reserves failed to calm fears about supply disruptions from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Members of the International Energy Agency (IEA), which includes the United States and Japan, agreed to release 60 million barrels of crude from their reserves to try to quell the sharp increase in prices that pushed major benchmarks past $100 a barrel. Brent futures rose $7.00, or 7.1%, to settle at $104.97 a barrel, their highest close since August 2014.

  • Here’s what will happen to U.S. food prices as wheat futures keep surging

    Russia and Ukraine grow about 14% of the world's wheat and account for about 28% of global wheat exports.

  • Ukraine's Airdrop Tease Spurs Influx of Microdonations

    Thousands of small donations ranging from 0.0001 to 0.01 ETH are flooding the Ethereum blockchain

  • Mother of 3 girls slain by father feared for their safety

    A mother of three children who were killed by their father at a Sacramento church had sought a restraining order out of fear for their safety, court documents indicate. David Mora, 39, also fatally shot a male chaperone who was supervising a visit with his daughters Monday afternoon before taking his own life at The Church in Sacramento, a nondenominational Christian place of worship, officials said Tuesday. Mora had been living at the church, Sacramento County sheriff's Sgt. Rod Grassmann told KXTV-TV.

  • Crude oil prices 'go parabolic,' commodities rise amid Russia-Ukraine war

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on the energy market as crude oil futures settle at $110.60 a barrel.

  • Russia excluded from more sports as sanctions mount

    More and more sports are following the appeal of the International Olympic Committee and banning Russian athletes from competing in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia was barred from competing in international ice skating, skiing, basketball, track and some tennis events Tuesday, a day after being kicked out of soccer competitions and hockey — Vladimir Putin’s favorite team sport. The decisions follow the IOC's request to international sports federations to keep Russian athletes out of events they organize.

  • Ukraine claims Russia used an illegal vacuum bomb during invasion: 'Potentially a war crime'

    Russia is being investigated by the International Criminal Court over potential war crimes. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a Ukrainian official claimed illegal weapons were used.

  • How Open-Source Intelligence Is Helping Clear The Fog Of War In Ukraine

    From high-resolution satellite images to TikTok videos, governments no longer control information from the front lines.View Entire Post ›

  • U.S. Delays ICBM Test to Avoid Russia Confusion: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaU.S. Delays ICBM Test to Avoid Russia Confusion: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsRussia’s invasion of Ukraine was denounced by the United Nations General Assembly, underscoring Moscow’s increasing isolation on the

  • Japan's Toyota suspends operations at Russia plant

    Toyota said Thursday it would suspend operations at its only factory in Russia and stop shipping vehicles to the country, citing "supply chain disruptions" linked to Moscow's assault on Ukraine.

  • Commodities Hit New Highs as Traders Shun Russian Purchases

    (Bloomberg) -- Global commodity markets surged to multiyear highs on Wednesday after traders backed away from Russia, sparking anxiety that supply will fall short in everything from wheat to natural gas. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaU.S. Delays ICBM Test to Avoid Russia Confusion: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubTeen W

  • Oil prices spike to $110 a barrel as Russia-Ukraine war escalates

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down the oil market amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Childress pledges 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine

    "To see the people in Ukraine fighting, it's terrible to see the lives that are being lost over there."

  • Peloton Ex-CEO Sells $50 Million of Stock to Firm Linked to Michael Dell

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. co-founder John Foley, who stepped down from the chief executive officer role last month, sold about $50 million in stock to MSD Partners, a firm that manages money for billionaire Michael Dell.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaU.S. Delays ICBM Test to Avoid Russia Confusion: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selli