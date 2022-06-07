Oil Tanker Stocks To Watch As Shipping Rates Soar

Editor OilPrice.com
·4 min read

Market experts consider rising inflation and the Ukraine crisis as the two biggest market risks this year. Runaway inflation has been corroding asset values, limiting buying power and eating away at corporate margins, while Russia's invasion of Ukraine has disrupted key energy and commodity supply chains causing massive price spikes. Consequently, the Dow Jones Transportation Average has slumped 12% since the beginning of the year on fears of waning domestic demand.

But the oil tanker business is proving to be a different beast.

After a bleak 18-month period, the tanker market is enjoying a bumper year thanks to a limited supply of fresh tonnage as well as an increase in oil demand.

Pipeline and terminal operator Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) has revealed that day rates for vessels that move oil and refined products between U.S. ports have improved after the United States banned Russian oil and product imports this year. According to KMI, daily chartering rates are moving toward the bottom end of pre-pandemic rates of $60,000 to $65,000. Kinder Morgan, which owns about 16 Jones Act vessels, says it has recorded a "meaningful" uptick in demand spurred by the U.S. ban following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

KMI is not the only crude vessel operator that has expressed that sentiment.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) has revealed that spot Suezmax rates have increased significantly this year.

Shipping rates tend to rise during periods of heightened geopolitical tensions. Operators demand higher compensation to send their vessels into dangerous waters, and underwriters bump up the cost to insure ships and their cargo against potential threats, increasing war risk premiums. Sanctions on Russia's energy and maritime shipping sectors have forced crude oil buyers in Europe to purchase their crude oil imports from other markets. The United States imported 672,000 barrels per day of Russian crude and refined products in 2021, of which 30%, or 199,000 bpd, was crude, while 473,000 bpd was refined products.

According to Allied's Research Analyst, Mr. Yiannis Vamvakas, demand for crude dropped "massively" in 2020, taking tanker demand down with it in the charter market. Now, "as global markets progressively returned towards normality during the following quarters, demand for oil also improved. However, the rate of this improvement was much slower than what was initially expected."

Under the current circumstances of a Russian war with Ukraine and Western sanctions toying with global oil and gas markets, it's not surprising that tanker stocks have outperformed the broader market by a wide margin.

Related: Why Nuclear Energy Is More Relevant Than Ever

Among crude tanker owners, Kinder Morgan has gained 22.1% in the year-to-date; Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP) has gained 40.2%, Frontline (NYSE: FRO) has advanced 34.6%, Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK) is up 79.7%, Euronav (NYSE: EURN) has jumped 47.7%%, International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) has gained 56.5% , Nordic American Tankers is up 5.2% while DHT (NYSE: DHT) has added 13.8%.


Source: EIA

European Tanker Markets Booming

But it's not just American tanker markets that are booming.

According to Hellenic Shipping News, petroleum tanker rates for routes originating in Europe climbed to record highs in April 2022 thanks to geopolitical instability related to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine as well as rising marine fuel prices, also known as bunker fuel.

Dirty tanker rates for Aframax-sized vessels originating in the Black Sea in southeast Europe more than tripled to $32.10 per metric ton (mt) in April 2022 from $10.11/mt price in January 2022. The tanker rates for routes originating in the Baltic Sea in northern Europe rocketed to $41.38/mt in April 2022, up from $7.50/mt in January 2022. Due to a global shortage of Aframax ships,  the dirty tanker rate for the Baltic-UK Continent (UKC) route jumped from $8.53/mt in January 2022 to $41.38/mt in April 2022.

Petroleum tankers are generally classified into two groups: clean tankers and dirty tankers. Clean tankers carry lower-sulfur petroleum products, including refined petroleum products such as motor gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and naphtha. Dirty tankers mostly carry crude oil, but they can also haul high-sulfur petroleum products such as residual fuel oil.

The high tanker rates in the Black Sea are mainly due to higher insurance risk premiums because the sea borders Ukraine and Russia. The Black Sea also borders Georgia, Turkey, Bulgaria, and Romania. HSN says one cause for the high Aframax rates at Russia's Baltic Sea port, Primorsk, could be higher demand for the smaller Aframax ships on routes traveling from Russian ports to China. Normally, Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) are used to transport Russia's Ural crude oil to China.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprcie.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Read this article on OilPrice.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Sees Buying Opportunity in Chinese Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- The past year’s deep selloff in Chinese stocks could finally be on the cusp of a turnaround, says JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategist Marko Kolanovic.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Gain Momentum

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are JD.com, NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • The Russian Exiles Risking Putin’s Wrath to Go Home

    Kirill Kudryavtsev/GettyScores of Russians with anti-war views have fled the country in the months since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, including journalists, activists, and ordinary citizens who made the split-second decision to leave after realizing their country has entered a dark new era.But now, after uprooting their lives in an effort to protect themselves and their families, some are returning to Moscow after struggling to make it abroad, despite the risk

  • Fighting rages in fierce battle for Ukraine's east

    Street fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops raged in the battle for the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk as Moscow's forces pushed to conquer Ukraine's eastern Donbas, seeking a decisive win more than 100 days into the invasion. Which side had the upper hand was unclear, with "the situation changing from hour to hour," Oleksandr Stryuk, head of administration in Sievierodonetsk, said on television. The city has become the main target of the Russian offensive in the Donbas - comprising Luhansk and Donetsk provinces - as the Kremlin's invasion grinds on in a war of attrition that has seen cities laid waste by artillery barrages.

  • Militants want to shoot three captured foreigners

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 5 JUNE 2022, 12:59 Militants of the so-called "DPR" [self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic] abducted and "will judge" three foreigners who are allegedly facing the death penalty.

  • Wall Street ticks higher as recession watch remains murky

    U.S. stocks ticked higher Monday as Wall Street keeps wrestling with whether the economy will successfully avoid a recession amid rising interest rates and high inflation.

  • Russian troops pushed back on Sloviansk front Ministry of Defence

    Alyona Mazurenko - Monday, 6 June, 2022, 16:55 Ukrainian defenders have repulsed an attack by Russian troops on the Sloviansk front. Source: Oleksandr Motuzianyk, spokesman for the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, during a press briefing Quote: "The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue carrying out a defensive operation and are destroying the enemy's military equipment and personnel.

  • Wednesday Teaser Reveals Our First Look at Jenna Ortega in Pigtails: Watch

    Tim Burton directs the spooky Netflix series. Wednesday Teaser Reveals Our First Look at Jenna Ortega in Pigtails: Watch Liz Shannon Miller

  • Queen's Platinum Jubilee: The Nigerian boss who applied to be monarch's footman

    Nigeria is the biggest former British colony in Africa but not many people are celebrating the jubilee.

  • Chevron's CEO Says No More U.S. Oil Refineries. What Should Energy Investors Do?

    Mike Wirth, the CEO of oil giant Chevron (NYSE: CVX), says he doesn't believe there will ever be another new oil refinery built in the U.S. He made that comment during a recent interview with Bloomberg TV discussing what the country can do to ease record prices at the pump. It suggests refining margins will stay strong.

  • Kinzinger says France’s Macron ‘humiliating himself’ with caution toward Russia

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said French President Emmanuel Macron was “humiliating himself” with his latest comments regarding diplomacy with Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine. In an interview with French newswire AFP, Macron said “Russia must not be humiliated because we need to leave a window for diplomacy.” “Emmanuel Macron is humiliating himself,” Kinzinger tweeted…

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Pull Back After a Gap Higher

    Crude oil markets initially gapped higher to kick off the trading week but turned around to fill that gap rather quickly.

  • Jeep EV rumored to be called Jeepster appears in new photo

    A new Jeep, smaller than Renegade, is coming for overseas, will have an EV version and is rumored to be called Jeepster. Here's a new leaked image.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces repulse 10 Russian attacks in Donbas, destroy Russian military equipment

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 6 JUNE 2022, 21:50 On the Donetsk and Luhansk fronts, Ukrainian troops repulsed 10 Russian attacks and destroyed 11 pieces of Russian equipment on Monday, 6 June. Source: Joint Forces Task Force, Skhid [East] Operational Tactical Group Details: On Monday, 6 June soldiers from the Joint Forces Task Force repulsed 10 Russian attacks; fighting is continuing at two locations.

  • Russian invaders detain, intimidate civilians in Melitopol to find guerillas — mayor

    In their search for guerillas, Russian invaders in occupied Melitopol are capturing people and intimidating them, the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov said on Ukrainian national television.

  • Kyiv says Russian airstrikes hit rail car repair site

    STORY: Dark smoke could be seen from many miles away after the attack on two outlying districts of Kyiv. Ukraine said the strike hit a rail car repair works; Moscow said it had destroyed tanks sent by Eastern European countries to Ukraine.Oleksandr Kamyshin, head of the Ukrainian railway, confirmed that four missiles had smashed into the Darnytsia rail car repair facility in eastern Kyiv, but said there was no military hardware at the site."Russians use missiles that are very expensive to attack a peaceful facility to produce trade wagons, half wagons and wagons for grain to transport grain to the European market," said Sergiy Leshenki, a supervisory board member of Ukrainian Railways. At least one person was hospitalized though no deaths were immediately reported, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Sunday's attack was the first big strike on Kyiv since late April, when a missile killed a journalist. Recent weeks have seen Russia focus its destructive might mainly on front lines in the east and south, although Moscow occasionally strikes elsewhere in what it calls a campaign to degrade Ukraine's military infrastructure and block Western arms shipments.

  • This Artificial Intelligence Stock Has a $596 Billion Opportunity

    No technology has ever had the potential to transform the way the world does business quite like artificial intelligence (AI). C3.ai (NYSE: AI) is the world's first enterprise AI provider. It sells ready-made and customized applications to companies that want to leverage the power of this advanced technology without having to build it from scratch, and its customer base continues to grow in both number and pedigree.

  • Kyiv rocked by blasts from Russian cruise missiles, Ukraine says

    Russia hit Kyiv with cruise missiles fired from the Caspian Sea on Sunday, striking a rail car repair facility in the Ukrainian capital, in the first such attack for weeks, Ukraine's army and the country's railway chief said. At least one person was hospitalised though no deaths were immediately reported, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Kyiv resident Kostyantyn Nikitenko, who lives near the repair facility, said that he immediately took shelter in his apartment’s corridor when he heard several powerful explosions around that time.

  • Blinken says reports Russia is 'pilfering' Ukrainian grain for profit are credible

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday there are "credible reports" that Russia is "pilfering" Ukraine's grain exports to sell for profit. Speaking during a virtual roundtable with philanthropies, non-governmental organizations and private sector entities, Blinken said the alleged theft was part of broader Russian actions during its war in Ukraine that have hit Ukraine's ability to export its wheat crop and worsened a global food security crisis.

  • Tencent-Backed Freight Startup G7 Merges With Alibaba-Backed E6

    (Bloomberg) -- G7 Connect Inc., a fleet management company backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd., has agreed to merge with its smaller competitor E6, which counts a unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. as an investor, bringing the two Chinese platform giants together as shareholders in the combined firm.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets Wr