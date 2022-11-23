Oil Pushes Higher as Traders Look to Cap Plan, Lower Stockpiles

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as traders awaited further details of a plan to cap Russian crude prices and industry data showed a drop in US stockpiles.

West Texas Intermediate climbed above $81 a barrel, after gaining about 1% the previous session as equities and other commodities also advanced. European Union ambassadors may meet later Wednesday to approve the plan after officials watered down a related package of sanctions. Russia has said it won’t sell crude to nations that use the cap, which is designed to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine while keeping oil flowing.

“It is looking as though it will be set not too far away from levels that Russia is currently receiving,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV. “If this is the case, I wouldn’t expect too much of a reaction from the market. I think its more important to see how Russia reacts.”

The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported US commercial inventories shrank 4.8 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the figures. That included a drop at the key storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma. Government figures on supply and demand follow later Wednesday.

Crude prices have trended lower this month amid concern that demand in China, the world’s largest importer, will be hurt as the country presses on with Covid Zero curbs. Supplies from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies have also been in focus, with members rejecting speculation that they may agree to increase output at their December meeting.

“Oil has benefited from the broader rally in risk assets, while further OPEC+ members denying reports of a supply increase has provided some comfort,” said Patterson. “However, demand risks continue to linger.”

Key market time spreads have been volatile in recent sessions. WTI’s prompt spread -- the difference between its two nearest contracts -- flipped into a bearish contango pattern on Friday and Monday. It was last at 23 cents a barrel in backwardation, the opposite bullish configuration.

Investors will also be looking to the release of the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s November meeting to glean clues on the pace of further interest rate rises. Tightening monetary policy has raised concerns of an economic slowdown, which is eating into energy demand.

