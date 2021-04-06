Oil trader admits to role in major Ecuador bribery scheme

JOSHUA GOODMAN
·2 min read

MIAMI (AP) — A former representative for commodities giant Gunvor pleaded guilty Tuesday to helping channel more than $22 million in bribes to high-level officials in Ecuador in exchange for lucrative contracts with the state-run oil company.

As part of his plea deal in Brooklyn federal court, Raymond Kohut agreed to forfeit $2.2 million in proceeds from the bribery scheme, which he said ran from at least 2012 to August 2020.

Kohut faces up to 20 years in prison. The 68-year-old Canadian citizen primarily resides in Panama and the Bahamas. He entered his guilty plea from Long Island, New York.

Switzerland-based Gunvor said it was cooperating with the U.S. Justice Department and described Kohut as a “former agent.”

“Gunvor has further taken steps to ban outright the use of agents for business development purposes,” a spokesman, Seth Pietras, said in a statement.

It's unclear if U.S. prosecutors are also looking into any criminal responsibility for Gunvor, which they identified in court only as a “European trading company.”

But Kohut's plea follows a number of investigations by Brooklyn prosecutors targeting corruption in Latin America's commodities markets.

Last December, the U.S. unit of Switzerland-based Vitol Inc., one of the world’s biggest energy traders, agreed to pay more than $160 million to resolve an investigation into bribes paid in Mexico, Brazil and Ecuador over 15 years. A smaller asphalt trader, Sargeant Marine, last year paid $16.6 million in fines after acknowledging that it paid millions in bribes to officials in Brazil, Ecuador and Venezuela for almost a decade.

Swiss authorities in 2019 ordered Gunvor to pay nearly 94 million Swiss francs (dollars) in compensation and fines for failing to stop its representatives from bribing public officials to gain access to oil markets in Congo and Ivory Coast.

In a statement read in court, Kohut said at the time of the bribery scheme he was working in the Bahamas.

He said as part of his job, he approved large payments to two unnamed consultants, one of whom was a citizen of Spain, Ecuador and the U.S. and resided in Miami, with the understanding that some of their fees would be used to bribe Petroecuador officials in exchange for contracts to purchase oil products.

He said some of the payments were wired from Singapore and passed through banks in New York. He also held meetings in Miami with a Petroecuador official.

“I knew what I was doing was wrong and illegal,” Kohut told Judge Eric Vitaliano.

Follow Goodman on Twitter: @APJoshGoodman

Recommended Stories

  • Made in U.S.A. Reflation Trade Is a Globally Unwanted Export

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. bond tantrum is sending a chill through indebted countries which have for years paid less to borrow more.As the American economy powers ahead, government bond yields from Australia to Italy are taking the cue and following those of the U.S. upwards. Those higher costs threaten to undermine a flagging recovery in Europe, which is losing control of the pandemic and extending curbs. They’re also unwelcome for emerging markets reliant on dollar funding.“This is something investors are watching,” said Thomas Wacker, head of credit at UBS Global Wealth Management. “Any increase in interest rate costs reduces countries’ fiscal headroom and adds to future deficits when it could have been spent on investments and reforms. Debt sustainability is a valid concern.”Yields on Group of Seven government debt have more than doubled since the start of the year after climbing 27 basis points to 0.48%, according to Bloomberg Barclays index data, as Treasury yields set a blistering pace. U.S. 10-year yields traded at 1.72% as of 7:17 a.m. in New York, near a 14-month high set at the end of March. While it’s hard to pin down how much of that is down to what’s happening in the Treasury market, analysts at ING Groep NV point to the U.S. as the driver, going as far as to assert that no reflation trade would be happening in Europe in a world in which it was isolated from the U.S.Regardless of whether they can blame run-it-hot American economic policy, the rising price of government debt has become a headache for policymakers and investors alike.In an interview with Bloomberg Television, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde last week said that policy makers won’t shy away from using all their powers to stop bond yields moving higher. The ECB has accelerated bond buying to push back against rising borrowing costs.Bond MathThe math goes something like this: Every 10 basis-point move across Europe’s debt structure would translate into about 11 billion euros ($12.9 billion) of annual interest. That’s based on a back-of-the-envelope calculation of the region’s debt at 11 trillion euros, according to European Commission data, and the average rate of interest at 1.6%, or 181.42 billion euros over a four-quarter rolling period.For now, funding conditions in the euro region are still low compared with costs of existing debt. Italian 10-year bonds sold with a coupon of 4.75% almost a decade ago are likely to be refinanced at a much lower rate given their current yield of 0.631%.Across the Atlantic, there’s even less cause for worry, this year anyway. Interest payments on the national debt fell last year and are on track to continue sliding -- even after all the pandemic spending and amid the highest 10-year borrowing costs in a year. Yellen’s Go-To Measure Shows U.S. Debt Is Still Getting CheaperBut a period of belt-tightening down the line could harm the economic recovery and eventually require more stimulus from central banks, according to Mark Nash, a money manager at Jupiter Investment Management.“The market will have to look for austerity in the future,” Nash said. “There is just too much debt. The recovery is masking this so far, but fragilities are growing for markets.”Tantrum ReduxNash says the “canary in the coal mine” is the developing world, already feeling the impact of rising costs to borrow in U.S. dollars. A benchmark gauge of emerging-market stocks has trimmed gains to just 3.4% for the year amid concern poorer nations will lag efforts to deliver vaccines to their population and stimulus to their economies.Emerging-market nations owe more than $4 trillion in dollar debt, according to estimates from the Bank for International Settlements. The burden gets bigger as U.S. yields rise, with the potential that their debt troubles spill over into other markets, according to Nash.Cash Is King for Emerging Markets Facing Off With Yield SurgeWhile the causes are different from the taper talk that wreaked havoc on markets in 2013, there may be parallels with the chaos sparked by then Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke suggesting monetary stimulus would be pared at some point in the future.This time bond markets have become unruly because the U.S. has unleashed trillions of dollars in fiscal stimulus, according to Steve Major, the head of fixed-income research at HSBC Holdings Plc.“For all the talk of another taper tantrum, we may have already had something similar but this time it was brought on by the government’s aggressive fiscal loosening. Shall we call it a ‘fiscal tantrum’?” Major said. “Whatever the reason, the economy is not going to be helped by higher yields.”What’s happening this week:Germany, France, Spain and Austria will sell bonds totaling almost 21 billion euros, according to Commerzbank AG. Germany is expected to redeem 21 billion euros.The data schedule for the coming week is thinEuro area Sentix investor confidence for April on Tuesday is the only forward-looking number; German factory orders for February are published Thursday, followed by industrial production for the same month FridayThe U.K.’s data calendar is also light, leaving investors to focus on March construction PMI numbers from Markit/CIPS on ThursdayThere are no central bank speeches scheduled but the ECB publishes its March policy meeting account on ThursdayThere are no notable sovereign rating reviews(Adds Treasury yields in fouth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A ghost town went viral on TikTok — but don’t try to visit, Missouri sheriff warns

    The TikTok has been viewed millions of times.

  • Daytona Or Superbird, Which Would You Choose?

    Let's say you have one spot in your garage, what are you putting in it?

  • Faith leaders call for elimination of Senate filibuster

    A coalition of faith leaders and activists on Monday demanded the elimination of the Senate filibuster, wading into a crucial debate in Washington with a 50-50 Senate and President Joe Biden eyeing ambitious legislation on expanding voting rights, stemming gun violence and other proposals that face opposition from Republicans. Led by prominent progressive pastor the Rev. William Barber and other ministers, the group spoke out against the arcane procedural tactic, which enables a single senator to halt action or votes.

  • EXPLAINER: Can Biden add energy jobs? Hope mixes with doubt

    As Biden portrays it, his plan to invest in infrastructure — and accelerate a shift to renewable energy and electric vehicles, to more efficient homes and upgrades to the power grid — would produce jobs at least as good as the ones that might be lost in the process. To people who have devoted careers to the the fossil fuel industries, those plans may look more like a dire threat. To the president, though, out-of-work oil workers could be shifted to other jobs — plugging uncapped oil wells, for example — and thousands more positions would be created to help string power lines and build electric vehicles and their components.

  • Facebook is letting China run state ads denying the abuse of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, and staffers are reportedly raising concerns internally

    The ads on Facebook claim that life in the region of Xinjiang is happy. Multiple reports have detailed human-rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Coronavirus-related deaths worldwide crossed 3 million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the latest global resurgence of infections is challenging vaccination efforts across the globe. Worldwide COVID-19 deaths are rising once again, especially in Brazil and India. According to a Reuters tally, it took more than a year for the global coronavirus death toll to reach 2 million.

  • Dubai police make arrests over 'indecent' video of naked women on high-rise balcony

    A group of people were arrested in Dubai on Saturday over widely-shared images that showed women posing naked on a high-rise balcony in the city, police said. Photographs and videos circulated on social media on Saturday night depicting more than a dozen naked women who were lined up on the waterfront balcony of a residential building while being filmed in the upscale Dubai Marina neighborhood in broad daylight. The Dubai Police Force later announced that a group of people who appeared in the "indecent" footage were arrested on charges of public debauchery and referred to the Dubai Public Prosecution.

  • Kevin Durant offering advice to James Wiseman on Warriors’ system

    Warriors rookie James Wiseman on Monday revealed some of the advice given to him from Nets players Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Warriors rookie James Wiseman on Monday revealed some of the advice given to him from Nets players Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. According to Wiseman, Irving told him to just keep working in order to separate himself from the rest of the rookie class. According to Wiseman, Irving told him to just keep working in order to separate himself from the rest of the rookie class.

  • Bulls Might Want to Avoid This Chip Stock in April

    AVGO has historically underperformed during the month of April

  • An Asian woman was stabbed to death in California but police aren't treating the attack as a hate crime

    Ke Chieh Meng, 64, was attacked while walking her dogs in Riverside, California on Saturday. She died in hospital from her injuries.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: India ramps up vaccines as daily cases hit 100,000

    The world's biggest inoculation drive aims to cover 250 million people by July.

  • Questions raised after clinic opens vaccinations to people 18 and over

    Boston Medical Center is facing questions after residents 18 and over given access to COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Mike Scioscia gets back into managing, will lead Team USA in Olympics quest

    Mike Scioscia will lead Team USA in an Olympic qualifying tournament in Florida in June. The goal is to get into the Tokyo Games and win a gold medal.

  • Vaccine passports: What is the rest of the world doing?

    Since vaccinations were first approved for use, Covid-19 status checks have been widely debated as a potential method to keep the lifting of restrictions safe. It is thought that such a system could soon be introduced in the UK as the Government works to reopen theatres and nightclubs, as well as spectator events, in order to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus. Vaccine "passports" have already been rolled out across much of the world and could indicate what is next for the UK’s coronavirus strategy. We round-up some of the most comprehensive systems below: Bahrain Bahrain became one of the first countries to launch a digital Covid-19 passport in February. Users' names, date of birth, nationality and which vaccine they have received are included in the BeAware app.

  • Like Richmond, Weddington, Catholic’s win shows some contenders aren’t at full power

    State title contenders from Richmond Senior, Weddington and Charlotte Catholic are trying to get reps before the playoffs begin. Catholic narrowly beat Cuthbertson Monday night and looked a little rusty

  • SC awarded $47 million to enhance COVID-19 vaccine uptake in minority communities

    Three-quarters of the funding must be used on vaccine access, acceptance and uptake initiatives in minority communities and 60% must go to support local health departments, health centers and community organizations.

  • Winds of change: how Enel and Iberdrola powered up for the energy transition

    Europe's biggest utilities Enel and Iberdrola saw the clean energy transition coming decades ago when others baulked at the high cost of producing energy from the sun and wind and instead stuck with coal and oil. Thanks to early decisions to buy power grids and build renewable plants, the once-staid utilities are now among a handful of global green energy majors going into battle with Big Oil to supply low-carbon power full of confidence. European oil giants such as BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Total have sharpened their focus on power, seeing it as the sector to build their businesses around as they reinvent themselves as clean energy suppliers.

  • SAG Awards: Screen Actors Guild honour The Trial of the Chicago 7

    People from ethnic minorities win in all four individual film categories for the first time.

  • Dr. Drew faces backlash after saying vaccine passports 'strip' people of their freedom

    The "Celebrity Rehab" host tweeted that vaccine passports would strip people of their freedom to travel.