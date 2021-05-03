Oil Trades Near $67 as India Demand Drop Curbs Recovery Optimism

1 / 2

Oil Trades Near $67 as India Demand Drop Curbs Recovery Optimism

Saket Sundria
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose toward $67 a barrel as weaker demand from virus-ravaged India partially offset optimism over the global economic recovery.

Brent crude edged higher after most-active prices rose almost 6% last month. April sales of gasoline in India fell to the lowest since August, while those for diesel were the least since October when factoring in the length of the month, preliminary data from officials with direct knowledge of the matter show.

Oil has rallied in 2021 on prospects for a rebound in demand as Covid-19 vaccines are rolled out, paving the way for greater economic activity. However, the recovery has been uneven, with some nations suffering from resurgent waves of the virus. At the same time, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies started this month to ease the supply curbs they imposed last year to drain bloated global stockpiles and revive prices.

“The biggest factor is still India and how much demand has been hit there,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, adding that recoveries in China and the U.S. are already factored in. “Prices may continue to move in a range. Above $68 is when selling pressure starts to build.”

Traders are tracking efforts to broker a U.S.-Iranian deal to revive a nuclear accord abandoned by the White House in 2018, potentially paving the way for an increase in crude exports from the Persian Gulf nation. U.S. officials said a deal isn’t close, denying an Iranian report on an impending prisoner swap.

Meanwhile, U.S. oil output may continue to struggle as drilling in the shale patch fell for a second straight week. U.S. explorers battered by last year’s crash are showing unprecedented austerity and the rig count is still at half pre-pandemic levels. Also, the Arctic blast that swept through the U.S. South in February caused a much bigger loss in supply than previously estimated.

Brent’s prompt timespread was 48 cents a barrel in backwardation, a bullish pattern where near-term prices trade above those further out. That compares with 62 cents a week ago and 40 cents at the start of April.

Many countries around the world -- including China, Japan and the U.K. -- are marking national holidays on Monday, which may thin out trading volumes.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil climbs as demand optimism overshadows India worries

    Oil prices climbed on Monday as optimism about a strong rebound in fuel demand in developed countries and China in the second half of the year overshadowed growing concerns of a full lockdown in India to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. Brent crude futures for July gained 36 cents, or 0.5%, to $67.12 a barrel by 0045 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate for June was at $63.94 a barrel, up 36 cents, or 0.6%. Vaccinations are expected to lift global oil demand, especially during peak travel season in the third quarter, prompting analysts to increase their forecasts for Brent prices for a fifth straight month, a Reuters poll showed.

  • Oil and metal prices set to surge as US and Britain go on spending spree

    Oil and metal prices are poised to surge in coming months as Britain and the US launch a once-in-a-generation infrastructure spending spree and the global economy roars back to life. Market strategists are bracing for the biggest jump in oil demand ever after drivers returned to the roads en masse. Crude is forecast to hit its highest level in three years, ultimately driving prices higher at the pump. Meanwhile president Joe Biden is about to launch a $2 trillion (£1.5 trillion) programme to rebuild America’s crumbling roads and bridges, while in the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has talked about the need for a recovery led by investment in green energy. Goldman Sachs has predicted a 14pc jump in commodity prices over the next six months, pushing a broad measure of metals and oil up to its highest level in more than six years. The Wall Street bank expects copper to rise by over 10pc to reach more than $11,000 per ton by the first quarter of 2022, while Brent crude, the UK benchmark oil price, is set to hit $80 per barrel – a level not reached since 2018. Goldman expects demand to climb by 5.2m barrels per day over the next six months, 50pc larger than the previous record increase. Metal and oil prices have bounced back sharply from last year’s nadir when swathes of factories were shut and millions of drivers stayed home. In America, oil briefly entered negative territory because demand had dropped so low that the country started to run out of storage space. A wave of consumer spending is now being predicted as vaccines bring the crisis to an end. There are fears that the infrastructure splurge could even lead to some shortages, particularly of metals required for clean energy investment and electric vehicles. Jeffrey Currie, head of commodities research at Goldman, said: “It is important to remember that commodity markets are driven by volume, or the level of demand. The magnitude of the coming change in the volume of demand – a change which supply cannot match – must not be understated.” He said president Biden’s New Deal-style spending on the green agenda will be crucial to pushing up prices, with copper-intensive climate spending at the centre of surging demand. The White House is reportedly planning to generate 80pc of the US’s power from renewable sources by 2030. John Meyer, head of research at SP Angel, said the push is sure to drive strong demand for copper and rare earth commodities essential for computing and battery production. He said: “Logistics, disruption, raw materials and Covid-19 working practices are all coming together to fuel inflation.” The spending jump is already feeding through to higher inflation. Oil’s sharp recovery has pushed petrol prices in the UK up to an average of more than £1.25 and diesel has climbed to almost £1.30 per litre, up from £1.15 and £1.20 respectively at the start of this year and below £1.10 and £1.15 at this point in 2020. British factories are reporting the steepest increase in input prices for four years, according to PMI business surveys run by IHS Markit. Manufacturers in turn are passing on those costs, with price hikes on a scale not experienced for a decade.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Higher U.S. Real Rates Will Keep the Pressure on Prices

    Ongoing strength in domestic data should lead to an incrementally hawkish turn in Fed guidance over the coming months. This would be bearish.

  • India Covid: Inside Delhi's oxygen crisis

    Doctors in India's capital are forced to turn patients away and plead for vital supplies of oxygen.

  • Buffett and Munger heap criticism on Robinhood for casino-like atmosphere

    Warren Buffett on Saturday likened the millions of inexperienced day traders who entered the stock market in the past year to gamblers, and said commission-free brokerages such as Robinhood Financial for promoted a casino-like atmosphere. Speaking at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual meeting, Buffett said Robinhood has attracted, "maybe set out to attract," a large number of people who are just gambling on short-term price movements in stocks such as Apple Inc. Buffett's long-time business partner, Charlie Munger, was more harsh.

  • The Three Best Oil Stocks to Buy Today

    Oil prices have recovered nicely this year, up about 30% to more than $60 a barrel. With that risk in mind, we asked some of our energy contributors which oil stocks can thrive no matter what happens in the oil market. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Chevron): One of the biggest reasons to like U.S. integrated energy goliath Chevron is the strength of its balance sheet.

  • Exxon CEO on Fighting Climate Change and Criticism From Activist Investors

    Darren Woods spoke with Barron’s about the company's plans for carbon capture and complaints about his compensation.

  • Soccer world reaction to Manchester United – Liverpool postponement, fan protests

    Reaction from across the soccer world, as Manchester United - Liverpool was postponed and the protestors sent out an extremely strong message.

  • Cryptos Are a Threat to Central Banks. Why It Goes Beyond Bitcoin.

    The rise of stablecoins as cryptocurrency is a bigger threat to established, government-backed currency than Bitcoin. Some of the biggest economies are pushing back, including China and the Fed. What to expect.

  • Don't Race Out To Buy Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

    Pfizer Inc. ( NYSE:PFE ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. This means that investors who purchase...

  • Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

    Roger Marshall, who alleged ‘serious voter fraud’ before insurrection, says ‘it’s time for this country to heal’

  • Trump-backed candidate whose husband died of Covid advances to congressional runoff in Texas

    Republicans Susan Wright and Jake Ellzey will face off in runoff election for state’s 6th district seat

  • Biden pays tribute to special forces who killed Osama bin Laden on 10th anniversary of raid

    Then-vice president had advised Obama against carrying out the raid until they could be sure the al Qaeda leader was in the compound

  • CNN’s Jim Acosta calls Fox News ‘the bulls**** factory’ over coverage of fake Kamala Harris story

    Right-wing media and prominent Republicans continue to amplify bogus story from New York Post

  • Procession held for Delmar police officer killed in line of duty

    A procession was held Sunday for a Delaware police officer who was killed in the line of duty. Officers gave a final salute to Heacook's 22 years of service as the procession began around 2 p.m. at Shock Trauma in Baltimore for Delmar, Delaware, police Cpl. Keith Heacook. The police escort, which was comprised of officers from Delaware and Maryland, took Heacook through the streets of Baltimore and interstates before returning to the Delmar community in which he served.

  • Medina Spirit wins Kentucky Derby giving trainer Bob Baffert a record 7th victory

    Medina Spirit won the 147th Kentucky Derby in Louisville on Sunday, edging out Mandaloun in the final stretch of the first leg of the Triple Crown. MEDINA SPIRIT HAS WON THE @KentuckyDerby ! pic.twitter.com/UWhOlqc9NY — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 1, 2021 The win was an historic one for Medina Spirit's trainer Bob Baffert, who is now the sport's sole record-holder with seven career Kentucky Derby victories, surpassing Ben Jones who won six between 1938 and 1952. Baffert trained the 2020 winner, Authentic, as well, giving him back-to-back Derby wins for the first time. Meanwhile, jockey John Velazquez, who rode Authentic last year, captured his fourth Derby win. Medina Spirit had the sixth highest odds in the field at 12/1. The favorite, Essential Quality, finished fourth, behind Medina Spirit, Mandaloun, and Hot Rod Charlie. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutPolice traffic stops and racism

  • Biden news: North Korea warns of ‘very grave situation’ after president calls country a security threat

    Follow the latest updates below

  • US denies Iranian state TV report on deals to release US, British prisoners

    State Department says an Iranian report involving $7 billion in frozen Iranian funds is "not true."

  • What channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas on? Betting odds and how to watch

    Here’s what to know for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Kansas Speedway.

  • BBC Young Musician: Percussionist Fang Zhang wins

    The 17-year-old, who has been performing internationally since he was 11, "deeply moved" the jury.