Oil Tumbles in Asia on Optimism Iran Nuclear Deal Within Sight

(Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled in early Asian trading on signs an Iranian nuclear deal may be imminent, which could pave the way for a resumption of official flows from the Persian Gulf producer.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate fell almost 3% after closing above $93 a barrel Wednesday. Iran’s top negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, tweeted that efforts to restore the deal are “closer than ever” to agreement, although the U.S. State Department was more circumspect. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the parties have days left to reach a deal or a “crisis” looms.

In Europe, Russia has insisted that it’s serious about easing tensions over Ukraine, but the West remains unconvinced about a pullback of troops. An emergency summit of European leaders on the situation is set for later Thursday. Moscow has repeatedly denied that it plans an invasion.

Crude rallied to the highest since 2014 this week as demand picked up and the Ukraine crisis added a risk premium. Should a deal with Iran be concluded, it could pave the way for a resumption of sanctions-free crude exports, augmenting global supplies and easing tightness in the market.

“Positive developments in the U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations are helping to calm oil prices,” Rystad Energy AS Senior Vice President Claudio Galimberti said in a note. “Although not a done deal yet, prices are sliding on news of progress and broad consensus in the talks as it could ultimately see up to 900,000 barrels a day of crude added to the market by December this year.”

Iran appears to be taking steps in Asia for its official return to the international oil market. Officials from state-owned National Iranian Oil Co. are meeting South Korean refiners to discuss a potential return of supply, according to people with knowledge of the preliminary talks.

Story continues

There have been further signs this week that oil consumption has been outpacing supply, helping near-term prices trade at a premium to longer-dated ones. On Wednesday, data showed that inventories at the key U.S. storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, sank to the lowest since 2018.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.