Oil wobbles as demand woes stalk market after Saudi price cuts

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub
Yuka Obayashi
·2 min read

By Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices were wobbly on Monday as investors grappled with demand concerns after Saudi Arabia's sharp cuts to crude contract prices for Asia.

Brent crude futures for November rose 4 cents, or 0.1%, to $72.26 a barrel by 0056 GMT, after falling 39 cents on Monday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for October was at $68.88 a barrel, down 41 cents, or 0.6%, from Friday's close, with no settlement price for Monday due to Labor Day holiday in the United States.

Demand woes were in the news again after state oil group Saudi Aramco notified customers that it will cut October official selling prices (OSPs) for all crude grades sold to Asia by at least $1 a barrel.

The deep price cuts, a sign that consumption in the world's top-importing region remains tepid, come as lockdowns across Asia to combat the delta variant of the coronavirus have clouded the economic outlook.

Markets are also contending with a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a grouping known as OPEC+, to raise output by 400,000 barrels per day a month between August and December.

"It's quiet in Asia trade amid uncertainty over the direction of the market going forward," said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd.

"We expect that oil prices will struggle to move higher as the U.S. summer driving season wanes after Labor Day weekend and as a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report underlined slow economic activities," he said.

The U.S. economy created the fewest jobs in seven months in August as hiring in the leisure and hospitality sector stalled amid a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, which weighed on demand at restaurants and hotels.

Oil prices were underpinned, however, by concerns that U.S. supply would remain limited in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

More than 80% of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico remained shut after Ida, a U.S. regulator said on Monday, more than a week after the storm made landfall and hit critical infrastructure in the region.

Hedge funds purchased petroleum last week at the second-fastest rate this year after Ida disrupted offshore oil wells and onshore refineries in the Gulf of Mexico.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil falls after Saudi price cuts

    Oil prices fell on Monday after Saudi Arabia's sharp cuts to crude contract prices for Asia revived concerns over the demand outlook. State oil group Saudi Aramco notified customers in a statement on Sunday that it will cut October official selling prices (OSPs) for all crude grades sold to Asia, its biggest buying region, by at least $1 a barrel. "When the Saudi giant cuts its selling prices to Asia for October, signaling it sees the supply-demand relationship slightly shifting, traders can't but follow down that path today," said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy.

  • Oil Holds Losses as Investors Assess Outlook Clouded by Covid-19

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held losses near $69 a barrel as investors assessed a demand outlook still clouded by the Covid-19 resurgence in many regions.Futures in New York lost 0.2% from Friday’s close after not settling Monday due to a U.S. holiday. The fast-spreading delta variant of the virus has led to renewed restrictions on mobility in some areas, although there are signs of recovery emerging. Chinese trade data for August are due Tuesday, giving an indication of the economic health of the world’

  • Over 80% of oil output in Gulf of Mexico still offline a week after Ida

    More than 80% of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico remains shut in after Hurricane Ida, a U.S. regulator said on Monday, more than a week after the storm made landfall and hit critical infrastructure in the region. Energy companies have been struggling to resume production after Ida damaged platforms and caused onshore power outages. About 1.5 million barrels per day of oil production, or 84%, remains shut, while another 1.8 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas output, or 81%, was offline, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said.

  • Japan's July household spending rises less than expected

    Japan's household spending grew less than expected in July as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases hindered consumer activity, throwing broader economic recovery prospects into doubt. Household spending rose 0.7% year-on-year in July, after a revised 4.3% fall in June, government data showed on Tuesday. The modest rise in July was partly due to a sharp contraction in the same month last year, when household spending slumped 7.6% year-on-year as consumers delayed spending on things such as travel and overnight stays due to the health crisis.

  • White House keeping Kamala Harris from Afghanistan crisis 'to stop contamination'

    The White House is deliberately keeping Kamala Harris insulated from the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle to clear her way for a future presidential run, sources have told the Telegraph.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Small-Cap Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. OneSpan Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 5 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Turn $5,000 Into $50,000 (or More) by 2035

    As you may have rightly guessed, Novavax has been gaining buzz for its experimental coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine, NVX-CoV2373. In a March-published U.K. study, this vaccine generated a vaccine efficacy (VE) of 89.7%. Novavax will likely gain emergency use authorization in the U.S., U.K., and Europe in the coming months.

  • Crude prices fall after Saudi Arabia cuts Asian prices

    Oil prices come under pressure Monday, as Saudi Aramco slashed prices for its Asian customers for the first time in four months, and by a bigger amount than expected.

  • Ecuador Looks To Double Its Oil Production

    Following the surprise victory of Guillermo Lasso in Ecuador’s presidential elections the outlook for the country’s long-suffering oil industry is starting to look a little brighter

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • Labor Day weekend travel

    The fast-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19 could mean the friendly skies are less friendly for unvaccinated Americans.

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • Missing boy found after days in Australian bush

    AJ Elfalak was found by the State Emergency Services while he was spotted drinking water from a creek in Putty, 150km (90 miles) northwest of Sydney.AJ was taken to the hospital, and was reported to have suffered some scrapes from a fall and a nappy rash.It is unclear why the boy had wandered off on Friday (September 3).

  • Mexico Is Refinancing Pemex Debt After Getting IMF Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico has begun a process of refinancing state-owned Petroleos Mexicanos’s debt, after the nation received a transfer of about $12 billion from the International Monetary Fund. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that refinancing had begun, and restated that he wants to use newly issued IMF reserves to pay debt, but that he couldn’t provide further details. His spokesman Jesus Ramirez confirmed to Bloomberg News that Pemex’s debt is being refinanced.The government i

  • Nikkei 225 Touches 30,000 as Reshuffle Extends Japan Stock Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nikkei 225 Stock Average touched a level above 30,000 for the first time since April as a reshuffle of the blue-chip gauge added to a wave of positive sentiment on Japanese equities.SoftBank Group Corp. and Tokyo Electron Ltd. were the largest contributors to a 1% gain in the Nikkei 225 as of 9:45 a.m. in Tokyo. Electronics makers gave the biggest boost to the broader Topix, which advanced 1.1%. The Nikkei 225 is up 9.1% so far this year, while the Topix has gained 14%.The rev

  • 6 Funds for a Small-Cap Recovery

    For investors that want to diversify and tap into the prospects for smaller companies, active funds may be an option since many are beating the index.

  • Shaquille O’Neal Partners with Alkaline88® for Shaq Paq Six-Pack

    Shaq’s unparalleled marketing and business acumen is another huge step in building Alkaline88® into a household brand.

  • Oil Extends Losses as Saudi Price Cuts Raise Competition Stakes

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses after Saudi Arabia cut crude prices for Asian buyers, raising the prospect of fierce competition among sellers as the resurgence of Covid-19 continues to cloud the demand outlook.Futures in New York fell 0.6% to below $69 a barrel. The kingdom cut the price of its flagship crude for October just days after OPEC+ agreed to continue boosting production. Traders were caught off guard by the Saudi move, attributing it to factors including increased competition and

  • GM Stock A Buy? Is General Motors Really Worth Less Than Rivian?

    Is GM stock a buy? Is GM stock a buy? One analyst is voicing doubts that General Motors will be an EV leader, while another sees a Tesla-like multiple.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Struggle With Trendline

    The crude oil markets during the trading session on Monday have seen a little bit of positivity after initially pulling back, but you should keep in mind that it was Labor Day in the United States and Canada.