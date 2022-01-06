Oilfield explosive devices found on roadways in Fisher, Jones counties

Hamlin police said Thursday explosives used in oilfield operations have been found on roadways in Jones and nearby Fisher counties.

At least seven of the devices believed to be used in oilfield operations were discovered, according to social media posts Thursday from the sheriff's offices for Fisher and Jones and the Hamlin Police Department.

The specific roadways were not disclosed.

In one of the photos released by law enforcement, the black devices with orange coverings on the top and bottom appear to be a couple inches longer than a vehicle driver's seat and about 3 to 4 inches in diameter.

The bomb squad for the Abilene Police Department has taken possession of the devices, the Hamlin police said.

If you see one of the devices, do not touch it. Instead, call local law enforcement. The FCSO can be reached at 325-776-2273.

