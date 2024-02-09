Oilfield workers struggle for healthcare, benefits in Permian Basin, UNM study says

Eric Saucedo, 21, said he was hurt at his job in the oilfields of the Permian Basin but struggled to receive any medical treatment.

Saucedo, a lifelong Hobbs native, is presently unemployed after his injury.

Saucedo said the region lacked safe, stable jobs, and many oil and gas workers did not receive health benefits needed when they get hurt.

"It is not fair that our families have to pay with their health and safety and often their lives in order to have a job and provide for their families," he said. "We are the economic drivers of the state’s economy, yet we are the most forgotten."

About 57 percent of current and former oilfield workers surveyed in the Permian Basin were not provided health insurance by their employer, according to a recent study by the University of New Mexico.

Another 46 percent of respondents said they had an accident on the job, the report read, while just 21 percent got retirement benefits and 78 percent did not have access to unemployment.

The survey, commissioned by worker advocacy group Somos Un Pueblo Unido and published by UNM’s Center for Social Policy, was released in January, aiming to show the conditions of workers in the booming Permian Basin oilfields and make policy recommendations for improvement.

This came as lawmakers convened in Santa Fe to consider mostly budgetary measures during the 30-day 2024 Legislative Session.

Between December 2022 and December 2023, a total of 67 workers and residents in southeast New Mexico were surveyed in two focus groups, while other surveys were conducted in person with 96 responses. Another 30 interviews were conducted with various education and training programs between summer 2023 and January.

"This provides a road map to some of the policies we're looking for not just for this legislative session, but also next year," said Somos Un Pueblo Unido Executive Director Marcela Diaz. "Right now, healthcare is really lacking in the state, particularly for immigrant communities."

Oil and gas added $16.1 billion to New Mexico Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022, while fossil fuel workers made up 8.5 percent of the state’s workforce, and were 46 percent Latino, the study read.

There were 77,300 workers in the natural resources mining sector as of December 2023, according to the latest data from the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, leading the state in growth at 9 percent over the previous year.

Many of those were "undocumented workers" from Mexico, the report read.

"Health and safety issues are a major concern for oil and gas workers, especially as they often have non-traditional healthcare as many of them are uncodumented," Diaz said.

They average about 12 hours per day on the job, read the report, often traveling long distances and working in “dangerous environments.”

“Workers and their families describe their working conditions with a palpable fear for their safety, health, and survival,” the report read.

The report also contended employment in oil and gas was “unstable and unreliable” for many employees in the long-term, as it its dependent on energy market forces known for upward and downward trends.

About 69 percent of workers surveyed said they were laid off or had work hours cut during market dips, the report read, while another 65 percent said they will have to move their families out of the Permian Basin region should they lose their job.

About 60 percent said they were “very concerned,” read the report, that they will not be able to get employment in renewable energy sectors as they replace oilfield jobs.

These concerns could be alleviated by state-sponsored workforce training in a variety of fields, the report read, as many of the respondents voiced interest in more stable lines of work like working with heating, ventilation and air conditioners (HVAC) which a third of the workers said presented opportunities for them, along with welding and manufacturing.

Diaz said the state should use some of the recent budget surplus, as economists predicted $3.5 billion in "new money" would be brought into the state's coffers in the next fiscal year, for retraining oil and gas workers.

The revenue is largely driven by oil and gas, produced by workers who need better support in New Mexico, Diaz said, as the state enjoys large windfalls of cash.

A statewide transition away from oil and gas was about 10-15 years away, she said, meaning the workers would soon need to be retrained in new industries.

"They're afraid that without using this surplus money now, they'll be left behind without the workforce training," she said. "The surplus is coming from these workers, and they want to make sure some of it is returned back to them."

Policymakers should support this shift of the energy workforce, the report read, to fund more public career development services, provide supplemented income for those in training programs and better health benefits to those not receiving them from their employers.

“Given the projected peak of the oil and gas industry over the next 15-20 years, it is of utmost importance that policy makers prioritize investing in training for workers to equip them with necessary skills and resources in the face of a transition away from the state’s reliance on oil and gas,” read the report.

To meet the present needs of oilfield workers, U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-NM) in August 2023 sponsored the Energy Workers Health Improvement and Compensation Fund Act, which would call on energy companies to pay into a fund that could be used to pay for medical care for workers injured on the job.

U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-NM) speaks with a group of immigrant oilfield workers with worker's rights group Somos Un Pueblo Unido, Aug. 16, 2023 at the Hobbs Public Library.

The bill was introduced Aug. 15 in the U.S House of Representatives and was awaiting a hearing before the Committee on Education and the Workforce and Committee on Ways and Means.

Vasquez, in a statement announcing the bill, said energy companies needed to support their workers better as the market booms and profits grow.

“The workers in these fields slog through dangerous conditions and are often exposed to airborne toxins. I’m making sure our energy workers are being prioritized, and that while the rich are getting richer, the companies and people responsible for creating these health disparities are being held accountable,” he said.

“This bill supports the backbone of our New Mexico economy—our energy workers.”

That could mean better healthcare for people like 50-year-old Francisco Martinez of Hobbs.

He said when he was hurt, he was unable to receive adequate medical care and became unemployed.

"I’m still recovering, which is why it is important for the state to listen to us and invest in more job sectors with training and benefits like health insurance for our communities," Martinez said.

