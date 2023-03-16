My oily scalp was saved by this L'Oréal shampoo and conditioner

Get L'Oreal Elvive shampoo and conditioner.

Producing excess oil and small, white flakes is what my scalp does best. I, however, have mastered putting a stop to my scalp's nonsense thanks to the L'Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Rebalancing Shampoo and Conditioners, a shampoo and conditioner duo that promises to "purify oily roots and hydrate ends without weighing hair down."

L'Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Rebalancing Shampoo and Conditioner

Let's go back two years ago. For about two months, my scalp bled and produced little white flakes every day. To quell the itching and flaking that seemed to have no end, I used scalp scrubs and serums to calm things down. Just my luck, those treatments didn't seem to do the trick, and that's when I realized my shampoo and conditioner were the culprit behind my unhappy scalp. After pouring over several articles online, I realized that my hair no longer needed a hydrating shampoo and conditioner but a combo that could prioritize keeping my scalp's excess oil at bay.

As a result of some intense internet searching, I stumbled upon the L'Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Rebalancing Shampoo and Conditioner, a duo specifically designed for oily hair types like me. According to the brand, the pairing is infused with "three refined clays to rebalance greasy roots, purifying them while hydrating dry lengths." The fact that the formula aims to hydrate strands simultaneously was the ultimate cherry on top—given that I deprive my strands of hydration by heat-styling my hair at least three times a week.

Since trying my hands at this shampoo and conditioning duo two years ago, my scalp has never been happier. My scalp is no longer bleeding, and flakes are no longer falling down my head like snow. On top of that, a soppy, oily scalp is no longer an issue. So, if you have an oily, sensitive scalp like yours truly, this is your sign to take a chance on this shampoo and conditioner. Hopefully you'll look back on this purchase two years from now and realize that your hair has never been better, too.

