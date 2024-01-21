Oily substance killing seabirds along the Guernsey coast

An animal charity has issued a warning due to a white oily substance injuring and killing seabirds in Guernsey.

Following stormy weather, oils and other substances can be churned up and coat their feathers, the GSPCA said.

This causes the birds to be unable to swim or fly, and potentially poisoned if the substance is ingested.

The charity said there have also been reports of seal pups and a loggerhead turtle being injured in the recent storms.

GSPCA Manager, Steve Bryne, said: "Stormy weather causes many casualties and the recent storms are no exception with oiled birds, injured seal pups and even a loggerhead turtle.

"In recent days we have been seeing seabirds covered in an unknown white oily substance - in fact six guillemots from various locations mostly on the west coast."

Mr Bryne said people should call the GSPCA at any time of day or night if they encounter an injured animal.

Guidance on how to report and contain an injured animal can be found on the GSPCA website.

