My Take: OI's outrage naturally inspires some of my own

Sometimes when I think about the Ottawa County commissioners who joined the board around a year ago, I consider how their experiences in this county and mine are two sides of the same coin. A few people have asked me why I seem to rely on anger as a tonal mechanism for delivering messages. I think this is a good question, and its answer is intentional and tethered to my history of growing up here at the time when I did.

When I was a child, Holland and Ottawa County were a very different community. They were different in ways that often made things confusing or harder for me and my Mexican brother and mom that didn't happen to my friends or their families, and, in fact, seemed invisible to my friends. There were very few other Latino students at West Ottawa, and the majority of them were only there for part of the year until their parents migrated back to Texas with the seasonal crops.

Ottawa County produces more blueberries per person than almost any county-equivalent geopolitical unit on the planet. Just like the peaches, cherries, strawberries, pickles and apples attracted my grandma and grandpa to move from Texas and settle in Oceana County after my grandfather served in World War II, blueberries attracted Mexican migrant families to Ottawa County, where many worked their hands to the bone to eventually be able to afford to buy into our community.

But the diversification of Holland and the embracement of that diversity, through a process which we call inclusion in order to achieve the goal and public good of equity, has slowly made everything better for Latinos who have correctly chosen to live in one of the best counties in the state. That, in turn, has made life better for everyone who wants to call Ottawa County home. But that doesn't mean it's necessarily making everybody more comfortable. Most of my friends growing up learned how to empathize in ways that made the racism that used to stain our county to its core visible to them.

There are members of our community, however, who are offended by a social push for them to recognize they occupy a communal space with people who are different from them in race, creed, gender, nationality or political belief. This feeling of offense comes from a place that is deeply un-American, un-Christian and wholly unwelcome in any serious and decent community desiring participation in civil society. They have no ethical or moral right to that feeling, and acting out on it is necessarily malicious to the community at large, and specifically to its traditionally marginalized members: our most vulnerable friends, neighbors and family.

I know this growing inclusion in Ottawa County is deeply connected to the American Dream our founding fathers very much intended to build, and the authentically Christian ethic that influences our community strongly. I know this because whatever we are now, we are, in part, through activation and celebration of those values. So, you might hear my tone as angry when a handful of people rise up to push back against the growth of our community for everyone who wants to be here. It's the same anger that I've been blessed to be able to let go of over time as our community let go of the worst parts of ourselves.

The removal of entitlement sometimes feels like oppression, but it isn't. Some of us learn this lesson and how to deal with the loss of entitlement when our parents take away our pacifiers when we are toddlers. Others don't learn it at all. But those in the latter category have no business being anywhere near a position in government nor any lever of power. In Ottawa County, for now, those people are telling us who they are, and calling themselves Ottawa Impact.

— Joe Spaulding resides in Holland Township.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: My Take: OI's outrage naturally inspires some of my own