OJ Simpson drops defamation suit against Las Vegas hotel involving disputed drunken incident

Nancy Dillon, New York Daily News
O.J. Simpson has agreed to can his defamation lawsuit against a Las Vegas hotel involving a disputed drunken incident at the posh property.

According to online court records, Simpson and The Cosmopolitan hotel recently reached an agreement and asked the court to dismiss the legal battle with prejudice.

The judge accepted the stipulation last week and vacated a trial date set for next February.

The former NFL star sued the hotel in 2019 after a TMZ report claimed he was kicked off the premises and banned for life in late 2017 for allegedly drinking too much and turning belligerent with staff shortly after his release from prison in his 2007 armed robbery case.

“The Simpson/Cosmopolitan matter has been resolved,” Simpson’s lawyer Malcolm LaVergne said in a statement to TMZ.com.

Attempts to reach Cosmopolitan lawyer Stephen Mooney were not immediately successful Thursday.

Hotel staff reportedly told TMZ back in 2017 that Simpson appeared drunk and unruly at the Clique bar before he was asked to leave.

Simpson denied the claims and said they not only embarrassed him but led his parole officer to visit his residence and give him a drug and alcohol test that turned up clean, TMZ previously reported.

The hotel, meanwhile, scoffed at Simpson’s claim he was defamed, citing the attention he previously received over his robbery conviction and the criminal and civil trials related to the 1994 deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

Simpson, 73, was acquitted of murder at the so-called “Trial of the Century” in Los Angeles but later found liable for Goldman’s “wrongful death” at a subsequent civil trial.

