OJ Simpson weighs in on Murdaugh guilt in murder trial. Watch his Twitter video

O.J. Simpson believes Alex Murdaugh “more than likely” killed his wife and son, but he also said it’s quite likely there’s enough reasonable doubt for the jury to acquit him.

People keep asking me my opinion of the Alex Murdaugh trial. pic.twitter.com/G7F7F3S83Z — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) March 2, 2023

Simpson, who was acquitted of killing his wife, Nicole in 1995 but found responsible in a civil trial, said on Twitter he had been asked by many people for his opinion on Murdaugh.

He posted a video on Twitter Thursday, saying “I don’t know why they think I am such an expert.”

He said he watched Murdaugh’s testimony and thought it was a mistake because Murdaugh is an admitted liar.

During his testimony, Murdaugh admitted he had stolen money from clients, family, friends and his law firm. He’s also charged with tax evasion for not paying taxes on the money he is accused of stealing.

Simpson said he thinks Murdaugh probably connected with a few jurors with his “good ole boy” demeanor when he testified last week.

“Lying and stealing money is a little different than murder,” Simpson said.

Murdaugh is going to prison for the financial charges, Simpson said.

Simpson said he’s curious about how much time Murdaugh might get on the financial crimes.

The football legend was sentenced to nine to 33 years for holding men at gunpoint in 2007 in Las Vegas to retrieve his sports memorabilia. He said they stole the items from him.

He was charged with 12 crimes, including criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, assault, robbery, and using a deadly weapon and found guilty of all charges in 2008.

He was released from prison in 2013.