Ojai clinches deal with new city manager

The Ojai City Council selected Ben Harvey as city manager on Tuesday. Harvey previously worked at Pacific Grove, on the Monterey Peninsula, from January 2016 through July 2023.

Council members voted unanimously Tuesday approved an employment agreement for Ben Harvey to become Ojai’s newest city manager.

Harvey, who officially begins on Monday, said he looks forward to working hard to earn the respect of council members, staff and residents.

"It will be a process," he said at the meeting. "It will be a lot of listening and learning. I'm not going to know everything, so I'm going to rely upon all of you and the community to help me get there."

On Thursday, Harvey said he planned to work with the council on updating the panel's goals, likely through an upcoming special meeting. Harvey said interim City Manager Carl Alameda will return as assistant city manager, the position Alameda served before.

“I’m thrilled to work with him and we will make a great team,” Harvey said.

In an email, Alameda said Harvey's "fresh perspective" will benefit Ojai.

On Tuesday, council members said they thought Harvey was the right person for the position.

"We feel he's the perfect fit for Ojai and he's up to the great challenges we have for him," said Council member Suza Francina.

Mayor Betsy Stix said she was excited to work with him and the entire council joined in her enthusiasm.

"We lucked out, and also it's been great to work with my colleagues because we've been in such complete agreement on this and that's a good sign," Stix said.

Details of the employment agreement released Friday evening show Harvey would receive an annual base salary of $250,000.

In other news, council members decided in a split vote to apply for a state grant to move an approximately 30-person homeless encampment currently set up in the 8-acre City Hall Community Garden area to the Kent Hall parking lot at 111 W. Santa Ana St.

The encampment began to develop in summer 2023. Council members allocated $200,000 to address related issues, said Alameda. The plan is to transition the people living in the garden area to tents on platforms in the Kent Hall parking lot, he said.

The new site will have 8-by-10-foot wilderness tents on platforms built by volunteers and managed by the city's homeless services coordinator. There will also be storage units for the residents to use. The plan will be done in phases with those with health issues given priority, he said.

The tents are considered transitional housing. Future plans call for moving people living in tents into tiny homes, he said.

Council member Andrew Whitman voted against the grant application because he wanted the city to figure out a budget and work with the county to share costs of moving the encampment. Mayor Betsy Stix also voted no because she wanted a comprehensive plan with input from the new city manager to answer questions from neighbors and others about costs, alternative sites and other issues.

Wes Woods II covers West County for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at wesley.woodsii@vcstar.com, 805-437-0262 or @JournoWes.

