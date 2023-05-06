Ojai council member seeks city defense in lawsuit over meeting disclosures

A group of Ojai residents is suing Councilmember Leslie Rule and her attorney. Rule hopes the city will defend her.

A group of Ojai residents is suing City Councilmember Leslie Rule and her attorney, Jon Drucker, for allegedly violating the state's open-meeting law by revealing information from closed-session meetings.

Now, Rule is hoping the city will defend her.

California's law, known as the Brown Act, prohibits disclosure of confidential communications made in closed-door sessions, according to the lawsuit filed April 28 in Ventura County Superior Court. The suit claims Rule and Drucker reported out confidential information after Rule attended closed-session council meetings in December and January.

Rule was elected in November to represent the city's 1st District, which covers a central section of the city.

Drucker said Friday there was no Brown Act violation because the disclosed information wasn't properly placed on the closed-session agenda and therefore wasn't confidential under the act. Rule was also disclosing improprieties that took place during the closed-door sessions, he said, making her disclosures protected speech under the law.

The conflict arose during the council's Jan. 24 open session. During the meeting, Rule spoke publicly about closed-session discussion that involved a lawsuit filed against the city by a community group, Simply Ojai, over the prior council's approval of a controversial apartment project in October.

Rule claimed that during closed session, Mayor Betsy Stix recommended the city hire a certain outside law firm for potential litigation involving the project. The mayor reportedly made the recommendation based on a suggestion by Simply Ojai's attorney, according to Rule's account. Rule has said the recommendation is a conflict because Simply Ojai had filed its own lawsuit over the matter.

Simply Ojai's attorney, Sabrina Venskus, is also one of two attorneys for the plaintiffs who filed the April lawsuit against Rule and Drucker.

When Rule made the comments during open session, City Attorney Matthew Summers interrupted and said the closed-session details couldn't be revealed to the public. Rule eventually stopped speaking but distributed copies of her prepared remarks.

During the same session, the council voted to place the apartment project on a future ballot in March 2024. The move was prompted by a successful signature drive launched after the project's approval in October.

Request for public discussion

The April lawsuit against Rule and her attorney also claims Drucker sent out confidential information about closed-session meetings that Rule attended.

Rule and Drucker, the suit claims, have made it "impossible" for members of the Ojai City Council to perform their official duties because closed-session meetings are no longer confidential.

"We haven't been served yet," Drucker said Friday, "but we will be moving to dismiss the case."

Rule did not return a call Friday or a text message Thursday seeking comment.

The Ojai City Council will meet on Tuesday in a regular session to consider Rule's request for the city to defend her in the lawsuit. Rule requested the discussion be held in open session.

According to a report from City Manager James Vega, council members have a right to request defense and indemnity for certain lawsuits with claims that are related to their employment with the city.

Venskus, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said the city should not pay for Rule's legal fees or offer legal help because Rule disregarded the city attorney's advice against disclosing closed-session details.

The group named as plaintiffs in the suit are David Byrne, Vickie Carlton-Byrne, Thomas Mashburn, Gerald Schwanke, Debby Russell-Swetek, Douglas La Barre and Leslie Ferraro.

Venskus and Brian Acree, a Los Angeles attorney, represent the residents.

Venskus, who also represents Simply Ojai in the apartment lawsuit, said this lawsuit is unrelated.

Wes Woods II covers West County for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at wesley.woodsii@vcstar.com, 805-437-0262 or @JournoWes.

