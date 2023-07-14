Ojai hires temporary city manager

Mark Scott is the new interim city manager for the city of Ojai.

The Ojai City Council has named a retired city manager with decades of experience to serve as the city's interim leader.

Mark Scott, who has spent more than 30 years as a city manager and interim city manager for nine cities, was unanimously approved on Tuesday to temporarily take on Ojai's top administrative post.

“He has the knowledge and experience to successfully step into this key role,” said Mayor Betsy Stix in a statement.

Scott has served as city manager in numerous California cities over the past 19 years, including Beverly Hills, Culver City, Fresno, Burbank, San Bernardino, Indio, Lincoln and Downey. He has also worked in Spartanburg, South Carolina, according to the city's news release.

Scott will start the job Monday. He'll take over from City Manager James Vega, who is leaving for the same role in Port Hueneme. Vega also starts his new post Monday and will earn a salary of about $239,000.

Scott's at-will employment contract is scheduled to end by Jan. 15 unless it's extended. The formerly retired administrator can only work 960 hours in a fiscal year under rules of the California Public Employees' Retirement System.

He will be paid $108 an hour, which is equivalent to an annual salary of $220,000. Scott will receive no benefits, will commute to Ojai weekly and be responsible for his own lodging and travel costs, city officials said.

Consulting firm Baker Tilly was hired to recruit candidates for the interim post. The firm will continue to work with the city to fill the position permanently, said Kiara Nowlin, city spokesperson. The firm was paid $12,000 for recruiting the interim position.

Scott was not at the meeting when his contract was approved, but council members said they were excited to work with him.

"I think all of us expressed he was overwhelmingly the most qualified to do the job," said Councilmember Andrew Whitman.

A new assistant city manager, Carl Alameda, was also announced at the meeting. Alameda, a former assistant city manager for La Cañada Flintridge, will help with Scott's transition into the temporary position.

