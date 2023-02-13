Ojai's Thacher School releases second sexual misconduct report after year delay

A jogger enjoys a tree-lined road outside Thacher School in Ojai. On Monday morning, the private boarding school published a second report on historical sexual misconduct against its students.

Thacher School released a second report on sexual misconduct Monday morning just over a year after law enforcement officials, citing investigative concerns, asked school trustees to hold off on its publication.

The elite boarding school of about 240 students made public the 185-page report from law firm Munger, Tolles and Olson, 2 ½ years after a social media campaign from Thacher alumni triggered a reckoning with decades of misconduct.

"The supplemental report again makes clear that we failed our survivors, and we apologize, sincerely and unequivocally," school officials wrote in a letter to the Thacher community. "Your willingness to share your painful histories has helped us to better understand our past and forge a path to a stronger and safer future.”

School officials announced in December 2021 that they would delay releasing the new report — commissioned to supplement a 91-page report released that June — at the request of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office and the Ventura County District Attorney.

But in December, investigators said they closed the last of 100 cases pulled from the two reports. None of those cases were prosecuted after investigators said they had trouble nailing down charges from a list that stretches back almost six decades.

Deputy District Attorney Brent Nibecker said earlier this month that officials had told the school that investigators were "no longer requesting they withhold that report."

