Ojo Caliente man found guilty on all charges in 2018 killing of Alcalde teen

Aug. 12—Eighteen-year-old Cameron Martinez was shot and killed in front of his friends in 2018 with his college class schedule in his pocket.

An attorney for the lead defendant in his death, 25-year-old Mark Hice of Ojo Caliente, argued the killing wasn't planned or organized — it was a tragic case of mistaken identity.

A Rio Arriba County jury disagreed, convicting Hice of first-degree murder and a dozen other counts Wednesday evening in a courtroom in the remote village of Tierra Amarilla.

Authorities said Martinez, a popular Española Valley High School graduate who lived in Alcalde, was traveling with friends in a Subaru on N.M. 68 north of Española, near the Ohkay Hotel Casino, the night of Oct. 4, 2018, when Hice and his friends fired on them because they believed the car was carrying a man Hice feared was out to kill him.

Three of Martinez's friends were wounded in the shooting.

Family members of Martinez and other shooting victims wept in the courtroom, the hallway and in an overflow viewing room Wednesday as a judge read the verdict, finding Hice guilty on all 13 charges against him, including some tied to a shooting earlier that day when he fired at a car carrying a family.

Among the charges were shooting at or from a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, aggravated assault and negligent use of a deadly weapon.

The verdict came two weeks after Martinez's father died.

"We're celebrating, but we're celebrating for strange reasons," said Cameron Martinez's 26-year-old brother, Loren Martinez. "He left a lot behind, a lot of things he wanted to do and accomplish. He left a huge impact."

Loren Martinez and other family members said they were grateful to see some justice granted in the tragedy.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies delivered a similar message after the verdict.

"While nothing will bring Cameron back from this senseless slaying, we hope that this verdict helps bring some measure of closure to his family and loved ones and to victims ... who were injured in the same shooting," she said in a statement. "We offer our sincere thanks to the attorneys and law enforcement and officers who work tirelessly to ensure this verdict as well as to the jury for their service."

Story continues

Prosecutor Blake Nichols told the jury in his closing argument earlier Wednesday, "It is clear that Cameron Martinez, Angelyssa Montoya, Monica Cordova and Rudy Trujillo had nothing to do with the defendant at all. Those four kids almost made it home that night."

Nichols said the teens had been hanging out together at a park and were driving to retrieve Martinez's car when Hice mistook them for a foe named Louie Martinez, who was not related to the slain teen.

According to court records, Hice told police he had fired three "warning" shots earlier that day at a vehicle carrying Louie Martinez and his friends, who were following him. A report of shots fired in the area at that time — from a vehicle confirmed to be Hice's — came from a man and woman and their two grandchildren.

Still fearing Louie Martinez, Hice armed himself and his friends that night and ordered everyone to shoot at the man he believed was going to kill him, Nichols said, adding Hice became paranoid as he was riding in a car on N.M. 68, and the Subaru came up behind him and started to pass.

"He took out his gun, loaded an extended magazine, rolled his window down, ignoring warnings from others in the car ... points the gun at the back window of the Subaru and pulled the trigger," Nichols said.

Police said he fired nine bullets into the car, as did co-defendant Axel Zamarron, who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Cameron Martinez's death in March 2020. They were two of seven young people charged in the shooting.

Hice's mother also told investigators her son became paranoid that afternoon and "believed every car was out to get him," according to police reports.

Hice's error left one teen dead and three others wounded, scarred and emotionally traumatized, Nichols said. "Those kids did not deserve that."

He noted Trujillo was hit by a bullet that had gone through Martinez.

The prosecutor proposed three theories: Hice knew Cameron Martinez was in the car; he believed Louie Martinez was in the car; or he fired recklessly at the vehicle, demonstrating a depraved mind. Each case would constitute a first-degree murder charge, Nichols said.

Defense attorney Sheri Raphaelson argued in her closing statement the state had not proved the killing was premeditated.

"This is not about if he's guilty," Raphaelson told the jurors. "This is about what he's guilty of, and that's a legal question."

She urged the jurors to remove emotion from their deliberations.

Hice's actions were aligned with second-degree murder — an unplanned killing, Raphaelson argued.

She said he was afraid for his and his girlfriend's lives and thought he'd heard a shot before he started firing.

While he was fearful of Louie Martinez, she added, there was no "master plan" to kill him.

After a weeklong trial, the jury spent about four hours deliberating Wednesday before finding Hice guilty on all counts. The murder conviction means he faces a life sentence of 30 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole. The other felony counts combined could add over 45 years to his time behind bars.

Cameron Martinez was a new student at the University of New Mexico-Los Alamos and had been studying information technology before his death.

Loren Martinez and his sister, Rebecca Martinez, said the family has started a scholarship fund in honor of their brother called the SpaceJam Cam Scholarship, named after a clothing line Cameron Martinez had created with a friend.