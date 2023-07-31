OK Classics Car And Memorabilia Auction Features Lots of Great Collector Cars At Their Auction This Weekend

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Calling all car enthusiasts and collectors!

Get ready for an unforgettable weekend of classic car excitement at the OK Classics Car & Memorabilia Auction. This highly anticipated event will showcase an impressive array of collector cars, each with its unique charm and history.

Prepare to be captivated by the timeless beauty and craftsmanship of these vintage automobiles. From iconic muscle cars to elegant luxury cruisers, the selection promises to delight enthusiasts of all tastes.

In addition to the stunning cars on display, the auction will also feature a treasure trove of automotive memorabilia, making it a haven for those seeking vintage signs, collectible license plates, and other nostalgic items that pay homage to the golden age of motoring.

Whether you're a seasoned collector or simply admire the beauty of classic cars, this event is not to be missed. Join fellow enthusiasts and experience the thrill of the auction as these incredible automobiles find their new homes. Here are some highlights.

1970 Chevy Chevelle SS

Behold the remarkable 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS! This automotive masterpiece has undergone a complete Nut & Bolt Restoration, leaving it in impeccable condition with only 285 miles on the odometer since the restoration.

The heart of this beauty is a potent LS6 V8 engine, ensuring a thrilling and powerful ride every time. Paired with a 4-speed manual transmission, this Chevelle SS delivers an exhilarating driving experience that enthusiasts dream of.

Inside, you'll find the utmost comfort and style with Bucket Seats and a Console, providing a true muscle car feel. This classic also comes with all the bells and whistles, and to top it off, all books and manuals are included for an authentic experience.

What sets this 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS apart is that it boasts matching numbers, ensuring its originality and authenticity. Every aspect of this car has been meticulously restored to its former glory, leaving no detail untouched.

For those who appreciate the true essence of classic American muscle cars, this Chevelle SS is an absolute gem. If you've been yearning for a legendary ride with unparalleled performance, this is your chance. See it here.

1963 Studebaker Avanti

Experience the ultimate in classic car luxury with the 1963 Studebaker Avanti Supercharged! This rare gem boasts a powerful Supercharged 289v8 engine paired with an automatic transmission, delivering an exhilarating ride like no other. Equipped with power steering, power brakes, and disc front brakes, it ensures a smooth and effortless driving experience.

Step inside this meticulously restored beauty to discover power windows that add a touch of modern convenience to its vintage charm. With its unique combination of style and performance, finding a Studebaker Avanti in this pristine condition is a true rarity. Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity to own a piece of automotive history! See it here.

1959 Chevy Apache SWB Custom

Get ready to be blown away by the extraordinary 1959 Chevy Apache SWB Custom! This stunning beauty is a true masterpiece with less than 600 miles on its complete ground-up resto-mod. Meticulously crafted, this truck features a LS 5300 V8 engine, paired with an Automatic OD Transmission, delivering a powerful and smooth performance.

But that's not all! This Custom Apache comes loaded with modern amenities, including Vintage Heat & A/C, Power Steering, and Disc Brakes, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable ride every time. The Bluetooth Custom Sound System adds a touch of modern convenience to this classic beauty.

No detail was spared in the creation of this masterpiece. It boasts a New OAK Wood Bed, Adjustable A Arms, Custom Gauges, 10 Bolt Rear Axle, and Custom Wheels, making it an absolute head-turner wherever it goes. The Big Back Glass adds to its classic charm, making it even more sought-after.

This custom build is a true testament to craftsmanship and attention to detail, leaving no expenses spared. With its impeccable design and exceptional performance, it's hard to find a truck nicer than this. If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind ride, this 1959 Chevy Apache SWB Custom is the perfect choice! See it here.

OK Classics classic cars, pickups, motorcycles & automotive memorabilia auction is taking place live and online Saturday, August 3rd. For vehicle specific questions or to contact OK Classics directly, call Kenny Orf at 405-202-4890 or Jason O'Connor at 405-481-9411.

