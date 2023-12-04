OK Co. Commissioners add more properties to list of possible jail sites after airport land stall
The next home for the Oklahoma County Jail is still up in the air. On Monday morning, Oklahoma County Commissioners dug deeper into their “plan B.”
The next home for the Oklahoma County Jail is still up in the air. On Monday morning, Oklahoma County Commissioners dug deeper into their “plan B.”
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The US Supreme Court heard arguments Monday in a case that could decide if the billionaire Sackler family that controlled OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma can use bankruptcy to shield their personal fortunes from opioid-related liabilities.
Tyler Buchner was a top lacrosse recruit out of high school before he landed at Notre Dame to play football.
We also found a Fire TV for a mere $65 and a 15-piece knife set slashed by over 60%.
Potential homebuyers are no longer waiting for mortgage rates or home prices to drop before they buy, according to Bank of America’s Homebuyers Insight Report.
22,000-plus five-star reviewers can't be wrong.
You could bring a bottle of wine, or you could bring one of these great gifts. The post 9 gift ideas for the party host that aren’t just a bottle of wine appeared first on In The Know.
Verizon said Monday it’s offering a discounted bundle of Netflix and Max streaming subscriptions. The pairing of the two services is the first of its kind, giving the carrier’s myPlan subscribers a 41 percent discount over buying the two ad-supported plans individually.
Creeping doubts about a Fed shift to cutting interest rates are taking the wind out of the rally's sails.
The company rolled out its password-sharing crackdown to US subscribers in May after first announcing the initiative in October 2022.
After visiting with the Eagles and Cowboys, the linebacker decided to sign with the reigning NFC East champs.
Snap up JBL headphones for $25 (they're 50% off), an AncestryDNA kit for $40 off, a top-rated massage gun for nearly 60% off and more.
On the heels of a 2023 NLCS appearance and a trip to the World Series in 2022, Rob Thomson received an extra year on his deal.
Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Dec. 4-10.
The expanded playoff is just a year away, but it would have been nice to have this season.
NBCUniversal's Peacock now has 30 million subscribers.
The 2022 Heisman winner is a likely top-three choice in the 2024 NFL draft if and when he declares.
Despite the surgery, the Steelers reportedly aren't placing Pickett on injured reserve.
You deserve more than your dreary bathroom that your landlord refuses to upgrade.
Renault 5 E-Tech gets a graphic panel that will display car’s current state of charge, as well as the car's '5' logo. Here's what else we know.