OK Court of Criminal Appeals denies Glossip’s request for evidentiary hearing

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has denied the first of two requests for evidentiary hearings involving death row inmate Richard Glossip.

Gov. Stitt ordered a stay of execution for Glossip last week. It was the second stay issued for Glossip, who was originally scheduled to be executed in September.

Glossip was convicted for the 1997 murder of an Oklahoma City motel owner, even though he did not carry out the crime. Justin Sneed is serving a life sentence for the murder of Barry Van Treese.

Sneed said Glossip offered him $10,000 to carry out the crime.

Earlier this week, Glossip’s clemency hearing with the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board was postponed. A future date or a reason for the delay was not given.

More than 60 Oklahoma lawmakers, including 44 Republicans, have called for Glossip to receive a new evidentiary hearing due to concerns over his original trial.

Oklahoma State Rep. Justin Humphrey has been vocal about questioning the judicial process involving Glossip’s case.

“I’m a strong proponent of the death penalty, but only if we are 100% sure we are executing the right person,” said Rep. Humphrey. “When the justice system works, everyone is better.”

Glossip’s attorney Don Knight shared the following statement after the court’s decision:

“This is a very difficult decision to understand. The evidence of Rich’s innocence, and the State’s misconduct, is overwhelming and deserving of, at the very minimum, a fair hearing where we can present our evidence. This is all we have ever asked for and is something that, obviously, the State is desperate to see never happen. We still have another petition pending with the Court setting forth Sneed’s desire to recant his testimony against Rich and, most shockingly, documenting the prosecutor’s serious misconduct in coaching Sneed to change his testimony in the middle of trial. Our fight to free this innocent man will continue, and we remain optimistic that truth and justice will prevail, both for Rich and the citizens of Oklahoma.”

Glossip is now scheduled to be executed Feb. 16, 2023.











