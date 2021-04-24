Ok, you don’t like how you look over Zoom. Here are pro tips from a dermatologist.

Leslie Baumann, M.D.
Whether you are using Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, or FaceTime, we all know how stressful seeing yourself on camera can be. Here are some of my favorite tips to help you look your best and avoid the dreaded double chin.

Position your camera above eye level

When your camera is above eye level, it forces you to look upwards instead of down into the camera. This positioning will help to eliminate the double chin look.

If you can, avoid using your laptop in your lap during Zoom meetings, as this angle is not flattering for most people.

Use color-correcting makeup

Do you have a bright red pimple that showed up the morning of an important Zoom call? Use complimentary colors of color-correcting makeup to cover up imperfections like pimples or purple under-eye circles.

Complimentary colors are opposite to one another on the color wheel. For example, red is opposite green, so green hues would work to cancel out a red pimple. Yellow would cancel out purple-ish dark circles. Once you’ve applied the proper color-correcting makeup, apply your regular foundation over top to create an even complexion.

Consider Ultherapy for skin tightening

Ultherapy is a nonsurgical skin-tightening treatment that uses heat to tighten collagen, reducing the appearance of wrinkles, creases and sagging skin. You’ll look better right after your appointment, and those results will continue to improve over the next three months.

There’s no downtime after getting Ultherapy, and no telltale signs that you’ve had a procedure.

Consider Kybella for double chin treatment

Kybella is an injectable double chin treatment that works by dissolving the lipid membranes that surround fat cells in the submental (double chin) area. This process eliminates the unwanted fat cells that cause a double chin.

You will need anywhere from two to six Kybella treatments to see the best results. There’s no downtime and results are long-lasting.

Bottom line

Whether you want a quick fix like repositioning your laptop or a more dramatic and longer-term solution like nonsurgical Kybella, you have lots of options to help boost your self-confidence while on camera when working from home.

For more skincare advice, follow Baumann Cosmetic on YouTube or @BaumannCosmetic on Instagram or Facebook.

